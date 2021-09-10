David Einhorn's Top-Performing Stocks as of September

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

David Einhorn's Top-Performing Stocks as of September

A look at the activist guru's top-gaining stocks year to date

Author's Avatar
James Li
Sep 10, 2021

Summary

  • Einhorn’s firm returned -2.9% during the second quarter, underperforming the benchmark.
  • Greenlight’s top-performing holding year to date is CONSOL Energy.
  • Other top gainers include Concentrix and Office Depot's parent company.
Article's Main Image

According to current portfolio statistics, a Premium feature, the top-performing stocks year to date in

David Einhorn (Trades, Portfolio)’s equity portfolio as of September include CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX, Financial), Concentrix Corp. (CNXC, Financial), The ODP Corp. (ODP, Financial), Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI, Financial) and Teck Resources Ltd. (TECK, Financial).

Einhorn, president of Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. (

GLRE, Financial), takes an activist approach to investing, believing that an investment approach that emphasizes intrinsic value has higher potential to achieve consistent returns and safeguard capital. Despite this, Greenlight returned -2.90% during the second quarter, underperforming the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index's return of 8.5%. Although long positions contributed 5.30%, short positions and macro holdings detracted 4.60% and 3.30%.

Despite the setback, Greenlight said in its shareholder letter that the firm “had the wind at [its] back” during the better parts of the past nine months, driven by value stocks outperforming growth stocks and rising inflation expectations and Treasury yields. According to the heat map, a new Premium feature of GuruFocus, most of Greenlight’s top 20 holdings have positive year-to-date returns.

1436355969582895104.png

CONSOL Energy

Greenlight owns 2,169,370 shares of CONSOL Energy (

CEIX, Financial), giving the position 2.51% equity portfolio weight. The stock has gained approximately 252.70% year to date and is significantly overvalued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 2.42.

1436358073751965696.png

GuruFocus ranks the Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based energy company’s financial strength 3 out of 10 on several warning signs, which include a low Altman Z-score of 0.99 and debt ratios that underperform more than 80% of global competitors.

1436365394418864128.png

Greenlight said in its quarterly letter that CONSOL is “poised to benefit from rising coal prices,” yet trades at a “stale” consensus earnings multiple that “does not reflect recent coal price gains.”

1436367655366823936.png

Other gurus with holdings in CONSOL include AzValor Internacional FI and

Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)’s Royce Investment Partners.

1436370083327774720.png

Concentrix

Greenlight owns 389,909 shares of Concentrix (

CNXC, Financial), giving the position 3.94% equity portfolio space. The stock has gained 76.37% year to date.

1436397485722439680.png

GuruFocus ranks the Fremont, California-based customer management software company’s financial strength 6 out of 10 on the back of a high Altman Z-score of 3.62 despite interest coverage and debt ratios underperforming more than 64% of global competitors.

1436404527627505664.png

Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio)’s Causeway Capital Management also has a holding in Concentrix.

1436404755432738816.png

The ODP Corp.

Greenlight owns 646,932 shares of The ODP Corp. (

ODP, Financial), giving the position 1.95% weight in the equity portfolio. The stock has gained 50.41% year to date and is significantly overvalued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.90.

1436408953759076352.png

The Boca Raton, Florida-based company operates business services and retails office products through its Office Depot and Office Max stores. GuruFocus ranks the company’s financial strength 5 out of 10 on the back of interest coverage and debt ratios underperforming more than half of global competitors despite having a high Piotroski F-score of 7.

1428069359200419840.png

ODP’s Altman Z-score of 2.19 further suggests moderately low financial strength.

1436430499756118016.png

Resideo Technologies

The firm owns 1,420,953 shares of Resideo Technologies (

REZI, Financial), allocating 2.68% of its equity portfolio to the stake. The stock has gained 38.24% year to date.

1436432574716055552.png

GuruFocus ranks the Austin, Texas-based residential business service company’s financial strength 5 out of 10: Although ODP has a high Piotroski F-score of 8, interest coverage and debt ratios underperform more than 60% of global competitors.

1436434397849980928.png

Teck Resources

Greenlight owns 4,044,960 shares of Teck Resources (

TECK, Financial), giving the position 5.85% equity portfolio weight. According to top 10 holdings statistics, a Premium feature, Teck represents the firm’s fourth-largest holding. Shares have gained 35.16% year to date.

1436435721052229632.png

GuruFocus ranks the Vancouver-based mining company’s profitability 6 out of 10 on the back of operating margins outperforming more than 60% of global competitors despite three-year revenue and earnings growth rates underperforming more than 65% of global metals and mining companies.

1428035906648064000.png

Greenlight said in its shareholder letter that it believes Teck may benefit from the increased demand for copper due to the “electrification of the automobile industry and expansion of green energy.”

Dodge & Cox and

Stanley Druckenmiller (Trades, Portfolio) also have holdings in Teck Resources.

1436436120370941952.png

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar