AMG GW&K Small Cap Value Fund Buys Noodles, American Software Inc, Comfort Systems USA Inc, Sells Gibraltar Industries Inc, Deckers Outdoor Corp

New Purchases:

Added Positions: AMSWA, FIX, AMEH,

AMSWA, FIX, AMEH, Reduced Positions: PPBI, CENT, GPI, ABCB, WD, THC, AUB, CBU, BOOT, SF, OCFC, IBOC, PIPR, CMCO, IRT, JOUT, PATK, FFBC, SCHN, GTN, SIGI, FSS, EFSC, DENN, ELY, PLOW, FIBK, MTDR, ICFI, SRI, NWE, OEC, VIAV, MGY, FCPT, CACI, PUMP, FBC, AGM, CHCO, AMWD, PRIM, ATKR, INN, REGI, XHR, JRVR, SUPN, MTX, CBZ, CATY, GTY, ITGR, IDA, LDL, MDC, POWI, ADC, SKYW, SWX, UFPI, WSBC, CVET, SOI, BJ, WOR, SLAB, ALGT, LXP, EBS,

Sold Out: ROCK, DECK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Noodles, American Software Inc, Comfort Systems USA Inc, sells Gibraltar Industries Inc, Deckers Outdoor Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AMG GW&K Small Cap Value Fund. As of 2021Q2, AMG GW&K Small Cap Value Fund owns 74 stocks with a total value of $344 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AMG GW&K Small Cap Value Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/amg+gw%26k+small+cap+value+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) - 136,594 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.22% Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (AMEH) - 134,239 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.80% Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI) - 49,506 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.85% Central Garden & Pet Co (CENT) - 139,875 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.21% Gray Television Inc (GTN) - 314,547 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.56%

AMG GW&K Small Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Noodles & Co. The purchase prices were between $9.6 and $13.27, with an estimated average price of $11.62. The stock is now traded at around $12.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 284,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AMG GW&K Small Cap Value Fund added to a holding in American Software Inc by 68.09%. The purchase prices were between $18.63 and $28.27, with an estimated average price of $21.05. The stock is now traded at around $24.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 229,948 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AMG GW&K Small Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Comfort Systems USA Inc by 33.98%. The purchase prices were between $74.77 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $71.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 70,873 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AMG GW&K Small Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Gibraltar Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $73.38 and $95.65, with an estimated average price of $82.89.

AMG GW&K Small Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The sale prices were between $311.22 and $384.07, with an estimated average price of $338.3.