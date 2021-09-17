BlackRock Series Fund II, Inc. Buys SM Energy Co, Syneos Health Inc, Diamondback Energy Inc, Sells Bausch Health Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, Williams Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

BlackRock Series Fund II, Inc. Buys SM Energy Co, Syneos Health Inc, Diamondback Energy Inc, Sells Bausch Health Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, Williams Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company BlackRock Series Fund II, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SM Energy Co, Syneos Health Inc, Diamondback Energy Inc, Devon Energy Corp, ConocoPhillips, sells Bausch Health Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, Williams Inc, Atotech, PPD Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BlackRock Series Fund II, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, BlackRock Series Fund II, Inc. owns 27 stocks with a total value of $1 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BlackRock High Yield Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blackrock+high+yield+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BlackRock High Yield Portfolio
  1. Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) - 2,156 shares, 15.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.27%
  2. VICI Properties Inc (VICI) - 2,725 shares, 11.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.68%
  3. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) - 1,255 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.66%
  4. Constellium SE (CSTM) - 2,564 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10%
  5. Avantor Inc (AVTR) - 1,270 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17%
New Purchase: SM Energy Co (SM)

BlackRock Series Fund II, Inc. initiated holding in SM Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $15.69 and $26.65, with an estimated average price of $19.33. The stock is now traded at around $22.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.43%. The holding were 1,637 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Syneos Health Inc (SYNH)

BlackRock Series Fund II, Inc. initiated holding in Syneos Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.85 and $89.57, with an estimated average price of $84.29. The stock is now traded at around $93.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.41%. The holding were 366 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

BlackRock Series Fund II, Inc. initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.49 and $96.31, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $80.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 295 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

BlackRock Series Fund II, Inc. initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $30.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 726 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)

BlackRock Series Fund II, Inc. initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $59.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Aramark (ARMK)

BlackRock Series Fund II, Inc. initiated holding in Aramark. The purchase prices were between $35.96 and $40.03, with an estimated average price of $38. The stock is now traded at around $32.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 381 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Diversey Holdings Ltd (DSEY)

BlackRock Series Fund II, Inc. added to a holding in Diversey Holdings Ltd by 99.76%. The purchase prices were between $14.04 and $18.46, with an estimated average price of $16.58. The stock is now traded at around $15.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 1,686 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST)

BlackRock Series Fund II, Inc. added to a holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC by 49.81%. The purchase prices were between $54.36 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $58.32. The stock is now traded at around $57.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 388 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)

BlackRock Series Fund II, Inc. sold out a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $27.43 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $30.37.

Sold Out: PPD Inc (PPD)

BlackRock Series Fund II, Inc. sold out a holding in PPD Inc. The sale prices were between $37.84 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.97.

Sold Out: Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)

BlackRock Series Fund II, Inc. sold out a holding in Targa Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $31.04 and $48.96, with an estimated average price of $38.51.



Here is the complete portfolio of BlackRock High Yield Portfolio. Also check out:

1. BlackRock High Yield Portfolio's Undervalued Stocks
2. BlackRock High Yield Portfolio's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BlackRock High Yield Portfolio's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BlackRock High Yield Portfolio keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider