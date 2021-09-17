BlackRock Series Fund II, Inc. Buys SM Energy Co, Syneos Health Inc, Diamondback Energy Inc, Sells Bausch Health Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, Williams Inc

- New Purchases: SM, SYNH, FANG, DVN, COP, ARMK, EQT,
- Added Positions: DSEY, ST, AVTR,
- Reduced Positions: KMI, WMB, ATC, CHK, VICI, COMM, ESI, LYV, GLPI, CSTM, XOG, CCO,
- Sold Out: BHC, PPD, TRGP,
These are the top 5 holdings of BlackRock High Yield Portfolio
- Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) - 2,156 shares, 15.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.27%
- VICI Properties Inc (VICI) - 2,725 shares, 11.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.68%
- Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) - 1,255 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.66%
- Constellium SE (CSTM) - 2,564 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10%
- Avantor Inc (AVTR) - 1,270 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17%
BlackRock Series Fund II, Inc. initiated holding in SM Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $15.69 and $26.65, with an estimated average price of $19.33. The stock is now traded at around $22.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.43%. The holding were 1,637 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Syneos Health Inc (SYNH)
BlackRock Series Fund II, Inc. initiated holding in Syneos Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.85 and $89.57, with an estimated average price of $84.29. The stock is now traded at around $93.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.41%. The holding were 366 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)
BlackRock Series Fund II, Inc. initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.49 and $96.31, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $80.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 295 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)
BlackRock Series Fund II, Inc. initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $30.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 726 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)
BlackRock Series Fund II, Inc. initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $59.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Aramark (ARMK)
BlackRock Series Fund II, Inc. initiated holding in Aramark. The purchase prices were between $35.96 and $40.03, with an estimated average price of $38. The stock is now traded at around $32.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 381 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Diversey Holdings Ltd (DSEY)
BlackRock Series Fund II, Inc. added to a holding in Diversey Holdings Ltd by 99.76%. The purchase prices were between $14.04 and $18.46, with an estimated average price of $16.58. The stock is now traded at around $15.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 1,686 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST)
BlackRock Series Fund II, Inc. added to a holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC by 49.81%. The purchase prices were between $54.36 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $58.32. The stock is now traded at around $57.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 388 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)
BlackRock Series Fund II, Inc. sold out a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $27.43 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $30.37.Sold Out: PPD Inc (PPD)
BlackRock Series Fund II, Inc. sold out a holding in PPD Inc. The sale prices were between $37.84 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.97.Sold Out: Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)
BlackRock Series Fund II, Inc. sold out a holding in Targa Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $31.04 and $48.96, with an estimated average price of $38.51.
