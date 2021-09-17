BlackRock Series Fund II, Inc. Buys SM Energy Co, Syneos Health Inc, Diamondback Energy Inc, Sells Bausch Health Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, Williams Inc

New Purchases: SM, SYNH, FANG, DVN, COP, ARMK, EQT,

SM, SYNH, FANG, DVN, COP, ARMK, EQT, Added Positions: DSEY, ST, AVTR,

DSEY, ST, AVTR, Reduced Positions: KMI, WMB, ATC, CHK, VICI, COMM, ESI, LYV, GLPI, CSTM, XOG, CCO,

KMI, WMB, ATC, CHK, VICI, COMM, ESI, LYV, GLPI, CSTM, XOG, CCO, Sold Out: BHC, PPD, TRGP,

Investment company BlackRock Series Fund II, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys SM Energy Co, Syneos Health Inc, Diamondback Energy Inc, Devon Energy Corp, ConocoPhillips, sells Bausch Health Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, Williams Inc, Atotech, PPD Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BlackRock Series Fund II, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, BlackRock Series Fund II, Inc. owns 27 stocks with a total value of $1 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) - 2,156 shares, 15.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.27% VICI Properties Inc (VICI) - 2,725 shares, 11.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.68% Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) - 1,255 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.66% Constellium SE (CSTM) - 2,564 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10% Avantor Inc (AVTR) - 1,270 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17%

BlackRock Series Fund II, Inc. initiated holding in SM Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $15.69 and $26.65, with an estimated average price of $19.33. The stock is now traded at around $22.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.43%. The holding were 1,637 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Series Fund II, Inc. initiated holding in Syneos Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.85 and $89.57, with an estimated average price of $84.29. The stock is now traded at around $93.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.41%. The holding were 366 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Series Fund II, Inc. initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.49 and $96.31, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $80.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 295 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Series Fund II, Inc. initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $30.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 726 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Series Fund II, Inc. initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $59.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Series Fund II, Inc. initiated holding in Aramark. The purchase prices were between $35.96 and $40.03, with an estimated average price of $38. The stock is now traded at around $32.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 381 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Series Fund II, Inc. added to a holding in Diversey Holdings Ltd by 99.76%. The purchase prices were between $14.04 and $18.46, with an estimated average price of $16.58. The stock is now traded at around $15.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 1,686 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Series Fund II, Inc. added to a holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC by 49.81%. The purchase prices were between $54.36 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $58.32. The stock is now traded at around $57.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 388 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Series Fund II, Inc. sold out a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $27.43 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $30.37.

BlackRock Series Fund II, Inc. sold out a holding in PPD Inc. The sale prices were between $37.84 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.97.

BlackRock Series Fund II, Inc. sold out a holding in Targa Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $31.04 and $48.96, with an estimated average price of $38.51.