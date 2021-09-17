5 Good Companies With High Profitability

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

5 Good Companies With High Profitability

Stocks that have high financial strength and strong margin growth

Author's Avatar
James Li
Sep 17, 2021

Summary

  • GuruFocus’ “Good Companies” screen looks for companies with high profitability potential.
  • The screener listed several companies that also have high financial strength.
Article's Main Image

According to the “Good Companies Screen,” one of several Premium screens under the All-in-One Screener, five stocks with high financial strength and profitability are Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (

EW, Financial), Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU, Financial), Masimo Corp. (MASI, Financial), Graco Inc. (GGG, Financial) and Usana Health Sciences Inc. (USNA, Financial).

GuruFocus’ “Good Companies” screen looks for companies that have strong profitability measures, which include high operating margin growth, 10 years of positive income over the past 10 years and solid revenue and earnings growth over the same period.

Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences (

EW, Financial) designs and markets a wide range of medical devices for advanced stages of structural heart disease. GuruFocus ranks the Irvine, California-based company’s profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a four-star business predictability rank and an operating margin that has increased approximately 2.8% per year on average over the past five years and is outperforming more than 90% of global competitors.

1438934555313573888.png

Edwards Lifesciences’ financial strength ranks 8 out of 10 on the back of a strong Altman Z-score of 20 and interest coverage ratios that outperform more than 68% of global medical device companies.

1438936511583096832.png

Gurus with large holdings in Edwards Lifesciences include

Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio)’ Sands Capital Management, the Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio)’s Fisher Investments.

1438937715641946112.png

Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica (

LULU, Financial) designs and distributes athletic apparel for men and women. GuruFocus ranks the Vancouver-based company’s profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a 4.5-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 9 and an operating margin that has increased approximately 3.4% per year on average over the past five years and outperforms more than 94% of global competitors.

1438960106912878592.png

Masimo

Masimo (

MASI, Financial) designs medical devices for noninvasive patient monitoring. GuruFocus ranks the Irvine, California-based company’s profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a 4.5-star business predictability rank and an operating margin that has increased approximately 5.20% per year on average over the past five years and outperforms more than 80% of global competitors.

1438961916121714688.png

Graco

Graco (

GGG, Financial) manufactures equipment used for managing fluids, coatings and adhesives. GuruFocus ranks the Minneapolis-based company’s profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a three-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 8 and an operating margin that has increased approximately 2.3% per year over the past five years and outperforms more than 96% of global competitors.

1438964378857639936.png

Usana Health Sciences

Usana Health Sciences (

USNA, Financial) develops and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. GuruFocus ranks the Salt Lake City-based company’s financial strength and profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a four-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 8, a strong Altman Z-score of 10 and an operating margin that has increased approximately 0.8% per year on average over the past five years and is outperforming more than 84% of global competitors.

1438967302455300096.png

Also See:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I am/we are Long USNA
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar