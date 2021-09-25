Logo
Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Buys Roku Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, DoorDash Inc, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Oracle Corp, Pinterest Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 25, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Whale Rock Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Roku Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, DoorDash Inc, Roblox Corp, HubSpot Inc, sells The Walt Disney Co, Oracle Corp, Pinterest Inc, Twitter Inc, Smartsheet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC owns 62 stocks with a total value of $15.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/whale+rock+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 243,244 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.01%
  2. Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 543,134 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.73%
  3. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) - 2,947,947 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.99%
  4. Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL) - 3,637,475 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.86%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 267,730 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.35%
New Purchase: Roku Inc (ROKU)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $321.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 1,263,757 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74. The stock is now traded at around $272.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 1,332,261 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $83.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 4,336,835 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC initiated holding in HubSpot Inc. The purchase prices were between $454.21 and $596.44, with an estimated average price of $519.71. The stock is now traded at around $732.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 613,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Elastic NV (ESTC)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Elastic NV. The purchase prices were between $103 and $148.94, with an estimated average price of $124.53. The stock is now traded at around $166.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 2,215,171 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $220.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 1,195,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC added to a holding in DoorDash Inc by 448.32%. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25. The stock is now traded at around $220.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 2,755,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 235.70%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $299.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 1,428,857 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 44.99%. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $261.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 2,947,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 27.73%. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1444.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 543,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 162.33%. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $316.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 788,034 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Coupang Inc (CPNG)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Coupang Inc by 34.39%. The purchase prices were between $32.04 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $41.17. The stock is now traded at around $28.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 959,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.

Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06.

Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33.

Sold Out: Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Smartsheet Inc. The sale prices were between $52.16 and $73.89, with an estimated average price of $62.43.

Sold Out: ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in ASML Holding NV. The sale prices were between $601.88 and $709.33, with an estimated average price of $658.82.

Sold Out: Bilibili Inc (BILI)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Bilibili Inc. The sale prices were between $87.49 and $126.85, with an estimated average price of $108.38.

Reduced: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 80.33%. The sale prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $54.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.47%. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC still held 993,592 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Workday Inc (WDAY)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in Workday Inc by 41.48%. The sale prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65. The stock is now traded at around $268.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.31%. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC still held 906,762 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 37.17%. The sale prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $141.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.23%. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC still held 1,898,693 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Cree Inc (CREE)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in Cree Inc by 46.9%. The sale prices were between $88.24 and $119.02, with an estimated average price of $101.19. The stock is now traded at around $84.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.96%. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC still held 1,225,247 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in TripAdvisor Inc by 33.93%. The sale prices were between $39.78 and $56.79, with an estimated average price of $45.42. The stock is now traded at around $36.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.87%. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC still held 3,842,643 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 25.74%. The sale prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15. The stock is now traded at around $1869.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.76%. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC still held 180,463 shares as of 2021-06-30.



