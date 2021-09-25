Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Buys Roku Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, DoorDash Inc, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Oracle Corp, Pinterest Inc

- New Purchases: ROKU, ZM, RBLX, HUBS, ESTC, NVDA, SQ, OKTA, DOCS, FLYW, YMM, PATH, BZ, QQQ, KNBE, CRCT, DGNR, VICR, GLBE, MNDY, PCOR, MQ, CFLT, DLO, TASK, XMTR, CPARU, RSVA,
- Added Positions: DASH, MSFT, CRWD, SHOP, SNOW, AMZN, FIVN, W, BEKE, ZEN, TWLO, TSM, CPNG,
- Reduced Positions: PINS, WDAY, AMAT, CREE, TRIP, MELI, CVNA, SE, GOOGL, BILL, PENN, PTON, FB,
- Sold Out: DIS, ORCL, TWTR, SMAR, ASML, BILI, PDD, NCNO, ABNB, XM, AFRM, U, ACVA, TBA, AI,
These are the top 5 holdings of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 243,244 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.01%
- Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 543,134 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.73%
- CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) - 2,947,947 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.99%
- Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL) - 3,637,475 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.86%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 267,730 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.35%
Whale Rock Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $321.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 1,263,757 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Whale Rock Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74. The stock is now traded at around $272.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 1,332,261 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
Whale Rock Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $83.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 4,336,835 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)
Whale Rock Capital Management LLC initiated holding in HubSpot Inc. The purchase prices were between $454.21 and $596.44, with an estimated average price of $519.71. The stock is now traded at around $732.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 613,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Elastic NV (ESTC)
Whale Rock Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Elastic NV. The purchase prices were between $103 and $148.94, with an estimated average price of $124.53. The stock is now traded at around $166.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 2,215,171 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Whale Rock Capital Management LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $220.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 1,195,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: DoorDash Inc (DASH)
Whale Rock Capital Management LLC added to a holding in DoorDash Inc by 448.32%. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25. The stock is now traded at around $220.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 2,755,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Whale Rock Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 235.70%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $299.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 1,428,857 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Whale Rock Capital Management LLC added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 44.99%. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $261.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 2,947,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Whale Rock Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 27.73%. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1444.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 543,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Whale Rock Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 162.33%. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $316.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 788,034 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Coupang Inc (CPNG)
Whale Rock Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Coupang Inc by 34.39%. The purchase prices were between $32.04 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $41.17. The stock is now traded at around $28.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 959,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Whale Rock Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Whale Rock Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06.Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Whale Rock Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33.Sold Out: Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)
Whale Rock Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Smartsheet Inc. The sale prices were between $52.16 and $73.89, with an estimated average price of $62.43.Sold Out: ASML Holding NV (ASML)
Whale Rock Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in ASML Holding NV. The sale prices were between $601.88 and $709.33, with an estimated average price of $658.82.Sold Out: Bilibili Inc (BILI)
Whale Rock Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Bilibili Inc. The sale prices were between $87.49 and $126.85, with an estimated average price of $108.38.Reduced: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Whale Rock Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 80.33%. The sale prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $54.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.47%. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC still held 993,592 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Workday Inc (WDAY)
Whale Rock Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in Workday Inc by 41.48%. The sale prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65. The stock is now traded at around $268.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.31%. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC still held 906,762 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Whale Rock Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 37.17%. The sale prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $141.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.23%. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC still held 1,898,693 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Cree Inc (CREE)
Whale Rock Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in Cree Inc by 46.9%. The sale prices were between $88.24 and $119.02, with an estimated average price of $101.19. The stock is now traded at around $84.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.96%. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC still held 1,225,247 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP)
Whale Rock Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in TripAdvisor Inc by 33.93%. The sale prices were between $39.78 and $56.79, with an estimated average price of $45.42. The stock is now traded at around $36.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.87%. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC still held 3,842,643 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Whale Rock Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 25.74%. The sale prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15. The stock is now traded at around $1869.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.76%. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC still held 180,463 shares as of 2021-06-30.
