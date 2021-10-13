Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Buys Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Franklin Liberty US Low Volatility ETF, Global X The Global X Cybersecurity ETF, Sells Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

New Purchases: FLLV, BUG, JMOM, RTH, ARKF, ICLN, RZV, APPN, HIPO, S, S, HEWG, VCR,

XLV, IHI, XLK, NEE, AMT, XLP, IGV, FDN, KR, ONEQ, IYW, ADBE, WCLD, VOOG, XLY, SPYG, GOOGL, IVV, XLE, PANW, XLC, MTUM, AAPL, DXJ, XLB, GOOG, RSX, EWT, SKYY, VGT, JQUA, PLD, HEDJ, TSM, IEO, CLOU, BABA, IXJ, ITB, FB, EWH, CIEN, LULU, SPGI, JNJ, Reduced Positions: SPHB, IWM, KWEB, SPY, IXG, KBA, EWY, SMH, XLI, QTEC, QQQ, XLF, VOO, XSOE, IXC, AMZN, IHF, XBI, IWV, GXC, VWO, EWZ, KKR, RPV, SCHV, VTV, TAN, JPM, VFH, MSFT, BX, EL, FTCH, NVDA, EXPE, EQIX, BAC, FDX, GS, SPYD, QCOM, MA, ESPO, EEM, SEDG, V, QUAL, C, XHB, VTRS, TDIV, GDX, XAR, EWJ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Franklin Liberty US Low Volatility ETF, Global X The Global X Cybersecurity ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF, sells Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Global Financials ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ayalon Holdings Ltd.. As of 2021Q3, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. owns 132 stocks with a total value of $278 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) - 231,441 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.92% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 107,728 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.20% Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 84,477 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.73% Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 112,405 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 67.67% Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) - 136,093 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09%

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Franklin Liberty US Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.7 and $49.12, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $46.863600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 99,050 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Global X The Global X Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.84 and $33.28, with an estimated average price of $30.68. The stock is now traded at around $31.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 143,499 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.72 and $46.57, with an estimated average price of $44.89. The stock is now traded at around $44.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 35,420 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $174.89 and $181.89, with an estimated average price of $178.77. The stock is now traded at around $175.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.84 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.24. The stock is now traded at around $50.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,776 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $21.65 and $23.79, with an estimated average price of $22.79. The stock is now traded at around $22.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 67.67%. The purchase prices were between $127.07 and $136.85, with an estimated average price of $132.17. The stock is now traded at around $125.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 112,405 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 425.54%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $61.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 84,974 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 867.17%. The purchase prices were between $74.19 and $86.48, with an estimated average price of $80.63. The stock is now traded at around $78.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 19,150 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 614.71%. The purchase prices were between $265.41 and $303.62, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $264.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 4,860 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 39.16%. The purchase prices were between $68.84 and $72.52, with an estimated average price of $70.9. The stock is now traded at around $70.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 53,899 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 27.75%. The purchase prices were between $386.87 and $428.17, with an estimated average price of $408.07. The stock is now traded at around $407.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 10,773 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The sale prices were between $43.81 and $50.07, with an estimated average price of $46.64.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $90.32 and $97.98, with an estimated average price of $94.84.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF. The sale prices were between $27.52 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $30.4.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The sale prices were between $146.61 and $157.39, with an estimated average price of $153.1.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $173.05 and $186.88, with an estimated average price of $181.51.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF. The sale prices were between $117.79 and $136.46, with an estimated average price of $127.79.