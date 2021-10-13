Logo
Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Buys Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Franklin Liberty US Low Volatility ETF, Global X The Global X Cybersecurity ETF, Sells Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ayalon Holdings Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Franklin Liberty US Low Volatility ETF, Global X The Global X Cybersecurity ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF, sells Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Global Financials ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ayalon Holdings Ltd.. As of 2021Q3, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. owns 132 stocks with a total value of $278 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ayalon+holdings+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.
  1. Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) - 231,441 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.92%
  2. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 107,728 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.20%
  3. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 84,477 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.73%
  4. Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 112,405 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 67.67%
  5. Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) - 136,093 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09%
New Purchase: Franklin Liberty US Low Volatility ETF (FLLV)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Franklin Liberty US Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.7 and $49.12, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $46.863600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 99,050 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Global X The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Global X The Global X Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.84 and $33.28, with an estimated average price of $30.68. The stock is now traded at around $31.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 143,499 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.72 and $46.57, with an estimated average price of $44.89. The stock is now traded at around $44.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 35,420 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (RTH)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $174.89 and $181.89, with an estimated average price of $178.77. The stock is now traded at around $175.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.84 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.24. The stock is now traded at around $50.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,776 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $21.65 and $23.79, with an estimated average price of $22.79. The stock is now traded at around $22.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 67.67%. The purchase prices were between $127.07 and $136.85, with an estimated average price of $132.17. The stock is now traded at around $125.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 112,405 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 425.54%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $61.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 84,974 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 867.17%. The purchase prices were between $74.19 and $86.48, with an estimated average price of $80.63. The stock is now traded at around $78.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 19,150 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 614.71%. The purchase prices were between $265.41 and $303.62, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $264.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 4,860 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 39.16%. The purchase prices were between $68.84 and $72.52, with an estimated average price of $70.9. The stock is now traded at around $70.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 53,899 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 27.75%. The purchase prices were between $386.87 and $428.17, with an estimated average price of $408.07. The stock is now traded at around $407.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 10,773 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The sale prices were between $43.81 and $50.07, with an estimated average price of $46.64.

Sold Out: SPDR Retail ETF (XRT)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $90.32 and $97.98, with an estimated average price of $94.84.

Sold Out: Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF (CHIQ)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF. The sale prices were between $27.52 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $30.4.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The sale prices were between $146.61 and $157.39, with an estimated average price of $153.1.

Sold Out: Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $173.05 and $186.88, with an estimated average price of $181.51.

Sold Out: Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF. The sale prices were between $117.79 and $136.46, with an estimated average price of $127.79.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.. Also check out:

1. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ayalon Holdings Ltd. keeps buying

