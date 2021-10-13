Home Federal Bank Of Tennessee Buys iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Qualcomm Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Mondelez International Inc

- New Purchases: IWF,
- Added Positions: IVV, QCOM, CVX, XOM, PFE, MMM, AMGN, CAG, IBM, INTC, KMB, MO, RF,
- Reduced Positions: BRK.B, IWS, IJS, MSFT, DUK, SO, T, ENB, DD,
- Sold Out: AMZN, MDLZ, GE,
These are the top 5 holdings of HOME FEDERAL BANK OF TENNESSEE
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 241,131 shares, 37.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38%
- iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 427,525 shares, 22.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
- iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 86,629 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 17,572 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.21%
- Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 19,932 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67%
Home Federal Bank Of Tennessee initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $271.64 and $292.21, with an estimated average price of $282.54. The stock is now traded at around $276.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,187 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Home Federal Bank Of Tennessee added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 43.23%. The purchase prices were between $128.98 and $150.99, with an estimated average price of $141.93. The stock is now traded at around $125.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,506 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Home Federal Bank Of Tennessee sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22.Sold Out: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
Home Federal Bank Of Tennessee sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $58.18 and $65.23, with an estimated average price of $62.21.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Home Federal Bank Of Tennessee sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.
