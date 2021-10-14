Lantz Financial LLC Buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares Global Tech ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, Sells Fidelity National Financial Inc, Linde PLC, General Electric Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Lantz Financial LLC Buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares Global Tech ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, Sells Fidelity National Financial Inc, Linde PLC, General Electric Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Lantz Financial LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares Global Tech ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, sells Fidelity National Financial Inc, Linde PLC, General Electric Co, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, National Grid PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lantz Financial LLC. As of 2021Q3, Lantz Financial LLC owns 144 stocks with a total value of $195 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lantz Financial LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lantz+financial+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Lantz Financial LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 38,132 shares, 8.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.18%
  2. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 68,459 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98%
  3. iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) - 115,093 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 73,955 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.54%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 29,133 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.63%
New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Lantz Financial LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.24 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $127.65. The stock is now traded at around $128.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 4,234 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)

Lantz Financial LLC initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.1 and $35.94, with an estimated average price of $34.28. The stock is now traded at around $37.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 14,782 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: MSCI Inc (MSCI)

Lantz Financial LLC initiated holding in MSCI Inc. The purchase prices were between $534.03 and $661.37, with an estimated average price of $610.57. The stock is now traded at around $612.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 348 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

Lantz Financial LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 55.42%. The purchase prices were between $97.33 and $103.79, with an estimated average price of $101.04. The stock is now traded at around $101.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 32,260 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)

Lantz Financial LLC added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1374.55%. The purchase prices were between $56.11 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $58.53. The stock is now traded at around $58.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 12,283 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

Lantz Financial LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 61.05%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $113.94, with an estimated average price of $110.09. The stock is now traded at around $108.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 15,538 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Lantz Financial LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.89%. The purchase prices were between $49.8 and $52.99, with an estimated average price of $51.81. The stock is now traded at around $51.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 34,719 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

Lantz Financial LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.63%. The purchase prices were between $53.13 and $53.84, with an estimated average price of $53.56. The stock is now traded at around $53.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 29,405 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Lantz Financial LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 42.88%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $328.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,889 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)

Lantz Financial LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $42.21 and $49.06, with an estimated average price of $46.13.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Lantz Financial LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Lantz Financial LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $166.71 and $183.38, with an estimated average price of $177.41.

Sold Out: National Grid PLC (NGG)

Lantz Financial LLC sold out a holding in National Grid PLC. The sale prices were between $59.63 and $67.01, with an estimated average price of $64.86.



Here is the complete portfolio of Lantz Financial LLC. Also check out:

1. Lantz Financial LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Lantz Financial LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lantz Financial LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lantz Financial LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider