Lantz Financial LLC Buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares Global Tech ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, Sells Fidelity National Financial Inc, Linde PLC, General Electric Co

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares Global Tech ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, sells Fidelity National Financial Inc, Linde PLC, General Electric Co, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, National Grid PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lantz Financial LLC. As of 2021Q3, Lantz Financial LLC owns 144 stocks with a total value of $195 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 38,132 shares, 8.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.18% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 68,459 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98% iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) - 115,093 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 73,955 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.54% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 29,133 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.63%

Lantz Financial LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.24 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $127.65. The stock is now traded at around $128.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 4,234 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lantz Financial LLC initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.1 and $35.94, with an estimated average price of $34.28. The stock is now traded at around $37.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 14,782 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lantz Financial LLC initiated holding in MSCI Inc. The purchase prices were between $534.03 and $661.37, with an estimated average price of $610.57. The stock is now traded at around $612.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 348 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lantz Financial LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 55.42%. The purchase prices were between $97.33 and $103.79, with an estimated average price of $101.04. The stock is now traded at around $101.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 32,260 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lantz Financial LLC added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1374.55%. The purchase prices were between $56.11 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $58.53. The stock is now traded at around $58.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 12,283 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lantz Financial LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 61.05%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $113.94, with an estimated average price of $110.09. The stock is now traded at around $108.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 15,538 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lantz Financial LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.89%. The purchase prices were between $49.8 and $52.99, with an estimated average price of $51.81. The stock is now traded at around $51.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 34,719 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lantz Financial LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.63%. The purchase prices were between $53.13 and $53.84, with an estimated average price of $53.56. The stock is now traded at around $53.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 29,405 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lantz Financial LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 42.88%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $328.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,889 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lantz Financial LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $42.21 and $49.06, with an estimated average price of $46.13.

Lantz Financial LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.

Lantz Financial LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $166.71 and $183.38, with an estimated average price of $177.41.

Lantz Financial LLC sold out a holding in National Grid PLC. The sale prices were between $59.63 and $67.01, with an estimated average price of $64.86.