Lantz Financial LLC Buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares Global Tech ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, Sells Fidelity National Financial Inc, Linde PLC, General Electric Co

- New Purchases: TIP, COMT, MSCI,
- Added Positions: ESGU, IXN, IVV, EFG, EFV, IUSB, FB, IJR, VLUE, IXG, AMZN, CRM, RSG, INTC, AMGN, MMM, SO, USB, IYE, UL, XYL, NVS, MRK, CB, LMT, EXC, JNJ, CMCSA, ETR, CVX, BTI, BMY, GILD, BCE, ARCC, WBA, ADI, ESGE, IGSB, PYPL, CL, GM, ABT, ENB, MCD, NTRS, PEP, PII, RYN, MA, TTE, DUK, DLR, VZ, C, KO, ORCL, F, AEP, VOD,
- Reduced Positions: LIN, QUAL, SPYG, DGRW, SPYV, BSCL, SPDW, MSFT, HDV, DOL, SPEM, UPS, DIS, PFE, SBUX, SPY, ADBE, ZTS, V, IBM, GGG, XOM, ACN, NOW, NVDA, JPM, IEFA, IEMG, CM, BP, PM, WFC, NEE, USMV,
- Sold Out: FNF, GE, MTUM, NGG,
For the details of Lantz Financial LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lantz+financial+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Lantz Financial LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 38,132 shares, 8.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.18%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 68,459 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98%
- iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) - 115,093 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 73,955 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.54%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 29,133 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.63%
Lantz Financial LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.24 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $127.65. The stock is now traded at around $128.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 4,234 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)
Lantz Financial LLC initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.1 and $35.94, with an estimated average price of $34.28. The stock is now traded at around $37.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 14,782 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: MSCI Inc (MSCI)
Lantz Financial LLC initiated holding in MSCI Inc. The purchase prices were between $534.03 and $661.37, with an estimated average price of $610.57. The stock is now traded at around $612.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 348 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Lantz Financial LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 55.42%. The purchase prices were between $97.33 and $103.79, with an estimated average price of $101.04. The stock is now traded at around $101.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 32,260 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)
Lantz Financial LLC added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1374.55%. The purchase prices were between $56.11 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $58.53. The stock is now traded at around $58.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 12,283 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)
Lantz Financial LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 61.05%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $113.94, with an estimated average price of $110.09. The stock is now traded at around $108.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 15,538 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
Lantz Financial LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.89%. The purchase prices were between $49.8 and $52.99, with an estimated average price of $51.81. The stock is now traded at around $51.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 34,719 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
Lantz Financial LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.63%. The purchase prices were between $53.13 and $53.84, with an estimated average price of $53.56. The stock is now traded at around $53.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 29,405 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Lantz Financial LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 42.88%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $328.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,889 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)
Lantz Financial LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $42.21 and $49.06, with an estimated average price of $46.13.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Lantz Financial LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
Lantz Financial LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $166.71 and $183.38, with an estimated average price of $177.41.Sold Out: National Grid PLC (NGG)
Lantz Financial LLC sold out a holding in National Grid PLC. The sale prices were between $59.63 and $67.01, with an estimated average price of $64.86.
Here is the complete portfolio of Lantz Financial LLC. Also check out:
1. Lantz Financial LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Lantz Financial LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lantz Financial LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lantz Financial LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment