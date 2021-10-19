Crew Capital Management, Ltd. Buys General Electric Co, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, Fifth Third Bancorp, Sells International Paper Co, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, United Parcel Service Inc

- New Purchases: GE, FITB, USRT,
- Added Positions: TQQQ, SPTM, PG, QQQ, VWO, ROBO, XBI, PGX, VEA, AMZN, CWB, ABT, SPLB, SPDW, JPM, JNJ, HYG, XOM, ABC, MMM, FB, GOOG, SPSB, FLR, SPAB, SPSM, HYS, SPMD, XLY, PFE, PH, VZ,
- Reduced Positions: NOBL, SPLG, NVDA, DAL, MVV, IJR, GOOGL, BMY, SCHA, SCHM, SCHG, SCHF, SCHE, PII, IVV, SCHH, TGT, VO,
- Sold Out: IP, XLV, UPS, USNA,
These are the top 5 holdings of Crew Capital Management, Ltd.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 50,268 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 47,987 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.45%
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 53,200 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.55%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 16,132 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
- iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 75,150 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47%
Crew Capital Management, Ltd. initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28. The stock is now traded at around $104.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 5,042 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)
Crew Capital Management, Ltd. initiated holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $34.63 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $38.31. The stock is now traded at around $44.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT)
Crew Capital Management, Ltd. initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.38 and $63.23, with an estimated average price of $60.58. The stock is now traded at around $62.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,756 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM)
Crew Capital Management, Ltd. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 38.42%. The purchase prices were between $52.14 and $55.74, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $55.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 24,532 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Crew Capital Management, Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.72%. The purchase prices were between $49.88 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $51.84. The stock is now traded at around $51.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,445 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Crew Capital Management, Ltd. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 23.26%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3446.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 106 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: International Paper Co (IP)
Crew Capital Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $52.29 and $58.93, with an estimated average price of $55.71.Sold Out: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Crew Capital Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $126.62 and $136.37, with an estimated average price of $131.77.Sold Out: Usana Health Sciences Inc (USNA)
Crew Capital Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in Usana Health Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $87.4 and $102.73, with an estimated average price of $96.34.Sold Out: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Crew Capital Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $182.1 and $214.26, with an estimated average price of $197.6.
