Crew Capital Management, Ltd. Buys General Electric Co, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, Fifth Third Bancorp, Sells International Paper Co, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, United Parcel Service Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Crew Capital Management, Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys General Electric Co, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, Fifth Third Bancorp, iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, sells International Paper Co, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, United Parcel Service Inc, Usana Health Sciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crew Capital Management, Ltd.. As of 2021Q3, Crew Capital Management, Ltd. owns 101 stocks with a total value of $108 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Crew Capital Management, Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/crew+capital+management%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Crew Capital Management, Ltd.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 50,268 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70%
  2. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 47,987 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.45%
  3. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 53,200 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.55%
  4. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 16,132 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
  5. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 75,150 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47%
New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)

Crew Capital Management, Ltd. initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28. The stock is now traded at around $104.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 5,042 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Crew Capital Management, Ltd. initiated holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $34.63 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $38.31. The stock is now traded at around $44.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT)

Crew Capital Management, Ltd. initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.38 and $63.23, with an estimated average price of $60.58. The stock is now traded at around $62.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,756 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM)

Crew Capital Management, Ltd. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 38.42%. The purchase prices were between $52.14 and $55.74, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $55.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 24,532 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Crew Capital Management, Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.72%. The purchase prices were between $49.88 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $51.84. The stock is now traded at around $51.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,445 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Crew Capital Management, Ltd. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 23.26%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3446.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 106 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: International Paper Co (IP)

Crew Capital Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $52.29 and $58.93, with an estimated average price of $55.71.

Sold Out: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Crew Capital Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $126.62 and $136.37, with an estimated average price of $131.77.

Sold Out: Usana Health Sciences Inc (USNA)

Crew Capital Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in Usana Health Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $87.4 and $102.73, with an estimated average price of $96.34.

Sold Out: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Crew Capital Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $182.1 and $214.26, with an estimated average price of $197.6.



Here is the complete portfolio of Crew Capital Management, Ltd..

1. Crew Capital Management, Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Crew Capital Management, Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Crew Capital Management, Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Crew Capital Management, Ltd. keeps buying
insider