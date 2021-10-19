Crew Capital Management, Ltd. Buys General Electric Co, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, Fifth Third Bancorp, Sells International Paper Co, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, United Parcel Service Inc

New Purchases: GE, FITB, USRT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys General Electric Co, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, Fifth Third Bancorp, iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, sells International Paper Co, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, United Parcel Service Inc, Usana Health Sciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crew Capital Management, Ltd.. As of 2021Q3, Crew Capital Management, Ltd. owns 101 stocks with a total value of $108 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 50,268 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 47,987 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.45% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 53,200 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.55% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 16,132 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 75,150 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47%

Crew Capital Management, Ltd. initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28. The stock is now traded at around $104.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 5,042 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Crew Capital Management, Ltd. initiated holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $34.63 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $38.31. The stock is now traded at around $44.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Crew Capital Management, Ltd. initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.38 and $63.23, with an estimated average price of $60.58. The stock is now traded at around $62.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,756 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Crew Capital Management, Ltd. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 38.42%. The purchase prices were between $52.14 and $55.74, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $55.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 24,532 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Crew Capital Management, Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.72%. The purchase prices were between $49.88 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $51.84. The stock is now traded at around $51.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,445 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Crew Capital Management, Ltd. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 23.26%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3446.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 106 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Crew Capital Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $52.29 and $58.93, with an estimated average price of $55.71.

Crew Capital Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $126.62 and $136.37, with an estimated average price of $131.77.

Crew Capital Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in Usana Health Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $87.4 and $102.73, with an estimated average price of $96.34.

Crew Capital Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $182.1 and $214.26, with an estimated average price of $197.6.