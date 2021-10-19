Jordan Park Group LLC Buys BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, DiDi Global Inc, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, VanEck High Yield Muni ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF

- New Purchases: HEFA, DIDI, IWB, IWF, IWM, IVV, VT, ICF, IJH, SCHA, SPTM, VNQ,
- Added Positions: GOVT, IEFA, EFA, IAU,
- Reduced Positions: QUAL, HYD, VGIT, IEMG, BAR, BIL, SPY, VOO, QQQ, VEA, AGG, VONV, VWO, HYG, ESGV, DBEF, SUB, MTUM, IWN, VIG,
- Sold Out: SMMD, MSFT, AAPL, ARKK, ARKG, ARKW, ARKQ, JNJ, PEP, PFE, TSM, ARKF, HASI, BEPC, SPWR, NEE, PHG, SWCH, IPO, TPIC, STM, RUN, UL, SCHN, ING, CTSH, CSCO, MAXN, DT, KNDI, EDIT, PSTG, BWXT, WFCF, SCS, MLHR, HAIN, CCJ, BLDR, VIRT, AZRE, ZNGA, GRFS, PSTI, LESL, OSUR,
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,000,176 shares, 16.64% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 5,219,894 shares, 15.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.35%
- BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 12,074,661 shares, 15.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.85%
- GraniteShares Gold Shares (BAR) - 13,797,581 shares, 11.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.68%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 334,067 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.82%
Jordan Park Group LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.35 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $34.71. The stock is now traded at around $35.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 232,859 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: DiDi Global Inc (DIDI)
Jordan Park Group LLC initiated holding in DiDi Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.2 and $16.4, with an estimated average price of $9.52. The stock is now traded at around $8.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 363,636 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)
Jordan Park Group LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $238.52 and $254.57, with an estimated average price of $247.84. The stock is now traded at around $254.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,972 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Jordan Park Group LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $271.64 and $292.21, with an estimated average price of $282.54. The stock is now traded at around $290.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,470 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Jordan Park Group LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.09 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $221.07. The stock is now traded at around $226.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,799 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Jordan Park Group LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $452.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,973 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Jordan Park Group LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 140.66%. The purchase prices were between $72.98 and $78.2, with an estimated average price of $76.07. The stock is now traded at around $76.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 108,094 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Jordan Park Group LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 227.28%. The purchase prices were between $76.9 and $82.13, with an estimated average price of $80.01. The stock is now traded at around $80.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 39,696 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Jordan Park Group LLC added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 26.92%. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 21,049 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD)
Jordan Park Group LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2500 ETF. The sale prices were between $61.79 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $64.93.Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Jordan Park Group LLC sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9.Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Jordan Park Group LLC sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22.Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Jordan Park Group LLC sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $109.72 and $129.16, with an estimated average price of $120.38.Sold Out: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)
Jordan Park Group LLC sold out a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $137.41 and $154.33, with an estimated average price of $147.76.Sold Out: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
Jordan Park Group LLC sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $73.87 and $92.86, with an estimated average price of $83.9.
