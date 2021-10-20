Belvedere Trading LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Apple Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Tesla Inc, Moxian Inc

New Purchases: SPY, IWM, URNM, KRBN, XONE, AEHR, AMD, EVH, ASLE, EVLO, UAN, AXSM, BITQ, CLPR, COIN, FLXN, MYPS, PAYA, RDW, TROX, ALT, AMPY, ANY, APLS, CD, CEI, CLDX, CLMT, DKNG, DNA, ENVX, FREY, FTRP, GOCO, GREE, GRN, HBM, HCC, INOV, LRMR, METC, MNMD, MTTR, NAUT, NRP, ORMP, OTLY, PTGX, RKLY, RLMD, RVMD, SJB, TAL, TGNA, TPGY, TRIL, TTCF, VG, VYGR, XLE, ZH, ZIM, ABUS, ACTG, AGC, AHT, ALDX, ARQQ, ASTR, AVDL, BCTX, BLDE, BTWN, CANO, CDEV, CMRX, CRDF, CRK, CUK, CYCN, DCRC, DIDI, ELVT, ELYS, ENDP, ENZ, ETON, EXTN, EYPT, FENC, FINV, FUTU, GEVO, GOGL, GRTS, HBP, HITI, HLLY, HMLP, HOFV, HTOO, HUMA, HYZN, ICLN, ICPT, IMMP, IMTX, IMVT, KMPH, KODK, LEV, LICY, LIDR, LTHM, MCHI, MIRM, MMAT, MOON, MSON, MTCR, NNVC, ONDS, OPAD, OYST, PAVM, PFE, PSFE, RDHL, REAL, REE, ROOT, RWLK, SB, SMFR, SUNL, TIPT, UP, UUUU, WEBR,

SPY, IWM, URNM, KRBN, XONE, AEHR, AMD, EVH, ASLE, EVLO, UAN, AXSM, BITQ, CLPR, COIN, FLXN, MYPS, PAYA, RDW, TROX, ALT, AMPY, ANY, APLS, CD, CEI, CLDX, CLMT, DKNG, DNA, ENVX, FREY, FTRP, GOCO, GREE, GRN, HBM, HCC, INOV, LRMR, METC, MNMD, MTTR, NAUT, NRP, ORMP, OTLY, PTGX, RKLY, RLMD, RVMD, SJB, TAL, TGNA, TPGY, TRIL, TTCF, VG, VYGR, XLE, ZH, ZIM, ABUS, ACTG, AGC, AHT, ALDX, ARQQ, ASTR, AVDL, BCTX, BLDE, BTWN, CANO, CDEV, CMRX, CRDF, CRK, CUK, CYCN, DCRC, DIDI, ELVT, ELYS, ENDP, ENZ, ETON, EXTN, EYPT, FENC, FINV, FUTU, GEVO, GOGL, GRTS, HBP, HITI, HLLY, HMLP, HOFV, HTOO, HUMA, HYZN, ICLN, ICPT, IMMP, IMTX, IMVT, KMPH, KODK, LEV, LICY, LIDR, LTHM, MCHI, MIRM, MMAT, MOON, MSON, MTCR, NNVC, ONDS, OPAD, OYST, PAVM, PFE, PSFE, RDHL, REAL, REE, ROOT, RWLK, SB, SMFR, SUNL, TIPT, UP, UUUU, WEBR, Added Positions: AAPL, QQQ, SLV, HUT, SSSS, REKR, MX, OPEN, LAC, CMPS, CCXI, ATNF, REV, SFT, PLBY, SUP, OCGN, LBRT, MILE, LX, KDMN, EXPR, EDU, DS, DM, CCL, BE, ADN,

AAPL, QQQ, SLV, HUT, SSSS, REKR, MX, OPEN, LAC, CMPS, CCXI, ATNF, REV, SFT, PLBY, SUP, OCGN, LBRT, MILE, LX, KDMN, EXPR, EDU, DS, DM, CCL, BE, ADN, Reduced Positions: AMZN, VTIP, DSPG, DOYU, VTNR, SPHB, LOV, DNMR, EFA, INMB, CLOV, NNOX, RBLX, ACEV, RLX, CDXC, CVM, LOTZ, SENS, CLNE,

AMZN, VTIP, DSPG, DOYU, VTNR, SPHB, LOV, DNMR, EFA, INMB, CLOV, NNOX, RBLX, ACEV, RLX, CDXC, CVM, LOTZ, SENS, CLNE, Sold Out: TSLA, MOXC, MOXC, NEX, FB, IBUY, CNYA, FXI, VWTR, SAVA, ESPO, ALEC, FBRX, THCB, GHVI, SRNGU, HGEN, PEJ, PRPB, MMQ, MCRB, SCHW, VACQ, WISH, ALGM, HOLI, BMA, GNPK, NIO, PDBC, GSAH, TME, CARG, BYSI, KRP, XLI, LFMD, CVE, OCUL, SCR, SABR, PLXP, BCOR, CSPR, PFSW, UAVS, HIMX, CPRX, RFP, GOED, TELL, MSOS, AAL, TFFP, WIMI, 2LYA, ARDX, PRVB, ONCT, PIRS, XELA, SAN, CVX, XAIR, WWR, BGCP, ISEE, PROG, AYRO, UBX, FNKO, SOS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Apple Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF, sells Amazon.com Inc, Tesla Inc, Moxian Inc, Moxian Inc, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Belvedere Trading LLC. As of 2021Q3, Belvedere Trading LLC owns 475 stocks with a total value of $3.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Belvedere Trading LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/belvedere+trading+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 3,501,900 shares, 41.00% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 162,500 shares, 14.66% of the total portfolio. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 2,404,300 shares, 10.38% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 851,600 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 659,200 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio.

Belvedere Trading LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $450.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 192,540 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Belvedere Trading LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.09 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $221.07. The stock is now traded at around $225.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 65,587 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Belvedere Trading LLC initiated holding in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.85 and $98.37, with an estimated average price of $64.93. The stock is now traded at around $95.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 31,981 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Belvedere Trading LLC initiated holding in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.86 and $42.42, with an estimated average price of $37.71. The stock is now traded at around $38.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 71,310 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Belvedere Trading LLC initiated holding in The ExOne Co. The purchase prices were between $15.89 and $25.16, with an estimated average price of $21.02. The stock is now traded at around $22.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 112,398 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Belvedere Trading LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.89 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $102.22. The stock is now traded at around $116.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,749 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Belvedere Trading LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 58.42%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $148.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 1,062,549 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Belvedere Trading LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 381.80%. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $375.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 63,376 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Belvedere Trading LLC added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 511.79%. The purchase prices were between $19.95 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $22.48. The stock is now traded at around $21.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 115,543 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Belvedere Trading LLC added to a holding in Hut 8 Mining Corp by 884.95%. The purchase prices were between $3.69 and $10.67, with an estimated average price of $6.7. The stock is now traded at around $11.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 141,921 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Belvedere Trading LLC added to a holding in SuRo Capital Corp by 1162.90%. The purchase prices were between $12.19 and $16.25, with an estimated average price of $13.13. The stock is now traded at around $13.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 77,302 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Belvedere Trading LLC added to a holding in Rekor Systems Inc by 930.70%. The purchase prices were between $6.48 and $11.91, with an estimated average price of $9.13. The stock is now traded at around $12.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 84,136 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Belvedere Trading LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1.

Belvedere Trading LLC sold out a holding in Moxian Inc. The sale prices were between $6.36 and $29.27, with an estimated average price of $13.56.

Belvedere Trading LLC sold out a holding in Moxian Inc. The sale prices were between $6.36 and $29.27, with an estimated average price of $13.56.

Belvedere Trading LLC sold out a holding in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $3.13 and $5.12, with an estimated average price of $4.03.

Belvedere Trading LLC sold out a holding in Amplify Online Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $109.27 and $129.35, with an estimated average price of $118.32.

Belvedere Trading LLC sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33.