Steven Romick Sends Alibaba, Baidu Positions to Hong Kong in 3rd Quarter

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Steven Romick Sends Alibaba, Baidu Positions to Hong Kong in 3rd Quarter

FPA Crescent's top trades also include shorting S&P 500 ETF

Author's Avatar
James Li
Oct 20, 2021

Summary

  • Romick’s firm exchanged its position in Alibaba and Baidu’s U.S.-based shares to Hong Kong-based shares.
  • FPA Crescent also shorted the S&P 500 exchange-traded fund.
Article's Main Image

Steven Romick (Trades, Portfolio), manager of the FPA Crescent Fund, disclosed this week that his fund’s top trades during the third quarter included the exchanging of its Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA, Financial) and Baidu Inc. (BIDU, Financial) holdings to Hong Kong-based shares (HKSE:09988, Financial)(HKSE:09888, Financial), a short position in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY, Financial), a position boost in Prosus NV (XAMS:PRX, Financial) and reductions to its holdings in Naspers Ltd. (JSE:NPN, Financial) and Meggitt PLC (LSE:MGGT, Financial).

The fund, part of Los Angeles-based

First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio), seeks long-term capital appreciation through both long and short equity positions. FPA Crescent finds value in all parts of a company’s capital structure, including common and preferred stocks, convertible bonds and corporate bonds. The fund looks for companies that trade at discounts to private market value and reflect low cyclically-adjusted price-earnings ratios.

Alibaba

FPA Crescent sold 673,113 U.S.-based shares of Alibaba (

BABA, Financial), chopping 1.86% of its equity portfolio. Shares averaged $182.30 during the third quarter.

1450865297836740608.png

With the proceeds, the firm purchased 5,586,312 Hong Kong-based shares of Alibaba (

HKSE:09988, Financial), giving the position 1.40% equity portfolio weight. Shares averaged 177.96 Hong Kong dollars ($22.89) during the third quarter; the stock is significantly undervalued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.48.

1450887925381206016.png

GuruFocus ranks the e-commerce giant’s profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a three-star business predictability rank and profit margins and returns that outperform more than 80% of global competitors.

1450848844685250560.png

Gurus with holdings in Alibaba include

Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio)’s Daily Journal Corp. (DJCO, Financial), Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio).

1450888900686909440.png

Baidu

FPA Crescent sold 445,804 U.S.-based shares of Baidu (

BIDU, Financial), slicing 1.11% of its equity portfolio. Shares averaged $164.72 during the third quarter.

1450890839386492928.png

With the proceeds, the fund purchased 3,868,925 Hong Kong-based shares of Baidu (

HKSE:09888, Financial), giving the position 1.01% equity portfolio space. Shares averaged HK$160.35 ($20.63) during the third quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.04.

1450892987239239680.png

GuruFocus ranks the Chinese online search giant’s profitability 8 out of 10 on the back of profit margins and returns outperforming more than 80% of global competitors.

1450896741120348160.png

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

The fund shorted 505,929 shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (

SPY, Financial), impacting the portfolio by -2.94%. Shares averaged $439.92 during the third quarter.

1450900925945221120.png

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust seeks to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 index. On Wednesday, the index closed at 4,536.31, up 16.68 points from Tuesday’s close of 4,519.63.

1450907210270904320.png

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 has a Shiller price-earnings ratio of 38.7, approximately 50.5% higher than the 20-year average ratio of 25.70.

1450909343896571904.png

Prosus

The fund purchased 1,453,994 shares of Prosus (

XAMS:PRX, Financial), boosting the position by 149.82% and its equity portfolio by 1.58%. Shares averaged 74.45 euros ($86.75) during the third quarter.

1450912015362035712.png

GuruFocus ranks the Netherlands-based consumer internet group’s financial strength 5 out of 10 on the back of a double-digit Altman Z-score despite debt ratios underperforming more than 60% of global competitors.

1450918081244172288.png

Naspers

The fund sold 615,085 shares of Naspers (

JSE:NPN, Financial), slashing 64% of the position and 1.57% of its equity portfolio. Shares averaged 2,634.29 South African rand ($182.90) during the third quarter; the stock is significantly undervalued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.52.

1450920406843133952.png

GuruFocus ranks the South African internet and technology company’s financial strength 4 out of 10 on the back of debt ratios underperforming more than 66% of global competitors despite having a strong Altman Z-score of 4.75.

1450921887411474432.png

Meggitt

The fund sold 13,499,298 shares of Meggitt (

LSE:MGGT, Financial), slicing 82.87% of the position and 1.05% of the equity portfolio. Shares averaged 6.64 pounds ($9.18) during the third quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.76.

1450924754218258432.png

GuruFocus ranks the U.K.-based aerospace and defense company’s financial strength 4 out of 10 on several warning signs, which include a low Piotroski F-score of 3, a modestly weak Altman Z-score of 2.25 and interest coverage and debt ratios that are underperforming more than 75% of global competitors.

1450929430032551936.png

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I am/we are Long BABA
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar