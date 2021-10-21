Parkside Investments, LLC Buys iShares Gold Trust, SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Sells Peloton Interactive Inc, Microsoft Corp, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Parkside Investments, LLC Buys iShares Gold Trust, SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Sells Peloton Interactive Inc, Microsoft Corp, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Parkside Investments, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Gold Trust, SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF, IAC/InterActiveCorp, BorgWarner Inc, Devon Energy Corp, sells Peloton Interactive Inc, Microsoft Corp, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Sysco Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Parkside Investments, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Parkside Investments, LLC owns 87 stocks with a total value of $478 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Parkside Investments, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/parkside+investments%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Parkside Investments, LLC
  1. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 215,016 shares, 9.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08%
  2. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 680,695 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.75%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 68,080 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5%
  4. iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 721,373 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM) - 315,916 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57%
New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Parkside Investments, LLC initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.05%. The holding were 721,373 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST)

Parkside Investments, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.39 and $40.45, with an estimated average price of $40.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 162,875 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Parkside Investments, LLC initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $124.28 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $134.57. The stock is now traded at around $150.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 46,968 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)

Parkside Investments, LLC initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.37 and $51.67, with an estimated average price of $39.61. The stock is now traded at around $33.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 67,615 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Parkside Investments, LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $290.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,395 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)

Parkside Investments, LLC initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.08 and $84.84, with an estimated average price of $73.65. The stock is now traded at around $77.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 15,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)

Parkside Investments, LLC added to a holding in BorgWarner Inc by 59.71%. The purchase prices were between $41.36 and $49.36, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $45.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 142,429 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Parkside Investments, LLC added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 30.45%. The purchase prices were between $24.93 and $35.75, with an estimated average price of $28.39. The stock is now traded at around $39.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 246,743 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Parkside Investments, LLC added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 79.36%. The purchase prices were between $64.26 and $85.99, with an estimated average price of $73.01. The stock is now traded at around $91.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 34,977 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)

Parkside Investments, LLC added to a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc by 23.01%. The purchase prices were between $25.04 and $30.06, with an estimated average price of $28.4. The stock is now traded at around $28.530700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 225,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

Parkside Investments, LLC added to a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp by 23.19%. The purchase prices were between $1209.36 and $1615.84, with an estimated average price of $1400.64. The stock is now traded at around $1249.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,683 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)

Parkside Investments, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 25.61%. The purchase prices were between $251.09 and $268.14, with an estimated average price of $261.04. The stock is now traded at around $268.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,245 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Parkside Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9.

Sold Out: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Parkside Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $63.44 and $69.54, with an estimated average price of $66.41.

Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (4LRA)

Parkside Investments, LLC sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $104.5 and $128.55, with an estimated average price of $113.74.

Sold Out: Sysco Corp (SYY)

Parkside Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $70.47 and $81.66, with an estimated average price of $76.29.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Parkside Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Parkside Investments, LLC sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92.



Here is the complete portfolio of Parkside Investments, LLC. Also check out:

1. Parkside Investments, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Parkside Investments, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Parkside Investments, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Parkside Investments, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider