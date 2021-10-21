Parkside Investments, LLC Buys iShares Gold Trust, SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Sells Peloton Interactive Inc, Microsoft Corp, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF

New Purchases: IAU, ULST, IAC, VMEO, CRM, PENN, F, GE, FMC, SOFI, SOFI, AI, PAPR, MAR,

IAU, ULST, IAC, VMEO, CRM, PENN, F, GE, FMC, SOFI, SOFI, AI, PAPR, MAR, Added Positions: BWA, DVN, EOG, DIS, BHC, IGSB, PFF, BG, PINS, TPL, FCX, CVS, IWM, XOP, IWV, AL, AMZN, DISCK, APTV, CSCO, CF, FDX, GLW, KHC, MGA, AMD,

BWA, DVN, EOG, DIS, BHC, IGSB, PFF, BG, PINS, TPL, FCX, CVS, IWM, XOP, IWV, AL, AMZN, DISCK, APTV, CSCO, CF, FDX, GLW, KHC, MGA, AMD, Reduced Positions: PTON, JPST, UNH, TMO, AAPL, IGIB, GOOG, BAM, RTX, UNP, TXN, NEE, MS, WMT, IVV, VTI, BP, ESI, ITOT, C, GDX, IBB, JNJ, ISRG, BMY, HYMB, IEMG, IJR, SPY, VWO,

PTON, JPST, UNH, TMO, AAPL, IGIB, GOOG, BAM, RTX, UNP, TXN, NEE, MS, WMT, IVV, VTI, BP, ESI, ITOT, C, GDX, IBB, JNJ, ISRG, BMY, HYMB, IEMG, IJR, SPY, VWO, Sold Out: MSFT, XLU, 4LRA, SYY, BABA, NVDA, ADM, PXD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Gold Trust, SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF, IAC/InterActiveCorp, BorgWarner Inc, Devon Energy Corp, sells Peloton Interactive Inc, Microsoft Corp, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Sysco Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Parkside Investments, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Parkside Investments, LLC owns 87 stocks with a total value of $478 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Parkside Investments, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/parkside+investments%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 215,016 shares, 9.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 680,695 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.75% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 68,080 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5% iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 721,373 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM) - 315,916 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57%

Parkside Investments, LLC initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.05%. The holding were 721,373 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Parkside Investments, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.39 and $40.45, with an estimated average price of $40.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 162,875 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Parkside Investments, LLC initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $124.28 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $134.57. The stock is now traded at around $150.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 46,968 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Parkside Investments, LLC initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.37 and $51.67, with an estimated average price of $39.61. The stock is now traded at around $33.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 67,615 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Parkside Investments, LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $290.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,395 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Parkside Investments, LLC initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.08 and $84.84, with an estimated average price of $73.65. The stock is now traded at around $77.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 15,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Parkside Investments, LLC added to a holding in BorgWarner Inc by 59.71%. The purchase prices were between $41.36 and $49.36, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $45.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 142,429 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Parkside Investments, LLC added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 30.45%. The purchase prices were between $24.93 and $35.75, with an estimated average price of $28.39. The stock is now traded at around $39.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 246,743 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Parkside Investments, LLC added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 79.36%. The purchase prices were between $64.26 and $85.99, with an estimated average price of $73.01. The stock is now traded at around $91.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 34,977 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Parkside Investments, LLC added to a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc by 23.01%. The purchase prices were between $25.04 and $30.06, with an estimated average price of $28.4. The stock is now traded at around $28.530700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 225,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Parkside Investments, LLC added to a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp by 23.19%. The purchase prices were between $1209.36 and $1615.84, with an estimated average price of $1400.64. The stock is now traded at around $1249.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,683 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Parkside Investments, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 25.61%. The purchase prices were between $251.09 and $268.14, with an estimated average price of $261.04. The stock is now traded at around $268.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,245 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Parkside Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9.

Parkside Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $63.44 and $69.54, with an estimated average price of $66.41.

Parkside Investments, LLC sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $104.5 and $128.55, with an estimated average price of $113.74.

Parkside Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $70.47 and $81.66, with an estimated average price of $76.29.

Parkside Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Parkside Investments, LLC sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92.