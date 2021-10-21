Parkside Investments, LLC Buys iShares Gold Trust, SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Sells Peloton Interactive Inc, Microsoft Corp, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF

- New Purchases: IAU, ULST, IAC, VMEO, CRM, PENN, F, GE, FMC, SOFI, SOFI, AI, PAPR, MAR,
- Added Positions: BWA, DVN, EOG, DIS, BHC, IGSB, PFF, BG, PINS, TPL, FCX, CVS, IWM, XOP, IWV, AL, AMZN, DISCK, APTV, CSCO, CF, FDX, GLW, KHC, MGA, AMD,
- Reduced Positions: PTON, JPST, UNH, TMO, AAPL, IGIB, GOOG, BAM, RTX, UNP, TXN, NEE, MS, WMT, IVV, VTI, BP, ESI, ITOT, C, GDX, IBB, JNJ, ISRG, BMY, HYMB, IEMG, IJR, SPY, VWO,
- Sold Out: MSFT, XLU, 4LRA, SYY, BABA, NVDA, ADM, PXD,
These are the top 5 holdings of Parkside Investments, LLC
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 215,016 shares, 9.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08%
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 680,695 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.75%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 68,080 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5%
- iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 721,373 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM) - 315,916 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57%
Parkside Investments, LLC initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.05%. The holding were 721,373 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST)
Parkside Investments, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.39 and $40.45, with an estimated average price of $40.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 162,875 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
Parkside Investments, LLC initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $124.28 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $134.57. The stock is now traded at around $150.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 46,968 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)
Parkside Investments, LLC initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.37 and $51.67, with an estimated average price of $39.61. The stock is now traded at around $33.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 67,615 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Parkside Investments, LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $290.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,395 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)
Parkside Investments, LLC initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.08 and $84.84, with an estimated average price of $73.65. The stock is now traded at around $77.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 15,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)
Parkside Investments, LLC added to a holding in BorgWarner Inc by 59.71%. The purchase prices were between $41.36 and $49.36, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $45.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 142,429 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)
Parkside Investments, LLC added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 30.45%. The purchase prices were between $24.93 and $35.75, with an estimated average price of $28.39. The stock is now traded at around $39.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 246,743 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
Parkside Investments, LLC added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 79.36%. The purchase prices were between $64.26 and $85.99, with an estimated average price of $73.01. The stock is now traded at around $91.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 34,977 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)
Parkside Investments, LLC added to a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc by 23.01%. The purchase prices were between $25.04 and $30.06, with an estimated average price of $28.4. The stock is now traded at around $28.530700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 225,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)
Parkside Investments, LLC added to a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp by 23.19%. The purchase prices were between $1209.36 and $1615.84, with an estimated average price of $1400.64. The stock is now traded at around $1249.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,683 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)
Parkside Investments, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 25.61%. The purchase prices were between $251.09 and $268.14, with an estimated average price of $261.04. The stock is now traded at around $268.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,245 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Parkside Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9.Sold Out: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
Parkside Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $63.44 and $69.54, with an estimated average price of $66.41.Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (4LRA)
Parkside Investments, LLC sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $104.5 and $128.55, with an estimated average price of $113.74.Sold Out: Sysco Corp (SYY)
Parkside Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $70.47 and $81.66, with an estimated average price of $76.29.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Parkside Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Parkside Investments, LLC sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92.
Here is the complete portfolio of Parkside Investments, LLC.
1. Parkside Investments, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Parkside Investments, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Parkside Investments, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Parkside Investments, LLC keeps buying
