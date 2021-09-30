Logo
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

NVIT Wells Fargo Discovery Fund Buys Lightspeed Commerce Inc, Cognex Corp, Bumble Inc, Sells Five9 Inc, Paysafe, Vimeo Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
5 hours ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company NVIT Wells Fargo Discovery Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Lightspeed Commerce Inc, Cognex Corp, Bumble Inc, Ascendis Pharma A/S, Olo Inc, sells Five9 Inc, Paysafe, Vimeo Inc, Berkeley Lights Inc, Match Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NVIT Wells Fargo Discovery Fund. As of 2021Q3, NVIT Wells Fargo Discovery Fund owns 70 stocks with a total value of $723 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NVIT Wells Fargo Discovery Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nvit+wells+fargo+discovery+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NVIT Wells Fargo Discovery Fund
  1. MongoDB Inc (MDB) - 54,491 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.8%
  2. MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 12,626 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.96%
  3. Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL) - 78,159 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01%
  4. Avalara Inc (AVLR) - 105,145 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.87%
  5. Casella Waste Systems Inc (CWST) - 228,410 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81%
New Purchase: Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD)

NVIT Wells Fargo Discovery Fund initiated holding in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.62 and $124.41, with an estimated average price of $99.42. The stock is now traded at around $45.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 161,502 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Cognex Corp (CGNX)

NVIT Wells Fargo Discovery Fund initiated holding in Cognex Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.76 and $91.19, with an estimated average price of $86.06. The stock is now traded at around $75.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 136,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

NVIT Wells Fargo Discovery Fund initiated holding in Ascendis Pharma A/S. The purchase prices were between $112.67 and $176.92, with an estimated average price of $137.27. The stock is now traded at around $139.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 34,329 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Olo Inc (OLO)

NVIT Wells Fargo Discovery Fund initiated holding in Olo Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.03 and $46.56, with an estimated average price of $35.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 179,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: FIGS Inc (FIGS)

NVIT Wells Fargo Discovery Fund initiated holding in FIGS Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.24 and $46.04, with an estimated average price of $40.44. The stock is now traded at around $31.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 141,858 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Silvergate Capital Corp (SI)

NVIT Wells Fargo Discovery Fund initiated holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $86.36 and $120.65, with an estimated average price of $107.33. The stock is now traded at around $148.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 43,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Bumble Inc (BMBL)

NVIT Wells Fargo Discovery Fund added to a holding in Bumble Inc by 141.76%. The purchase prices were between $46.26 and $59.94, with an estimated average price of $52.18. The stock is now traded at around $36.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 217,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD)

NVIT Wells Fargo Discovery Fund added to a holding in Goosehead Insurance Inc by 50.53%. The purchase prices were between $111.74 and $161.3, with an estimated average price of $134.97. The stock is now traded at around $141.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 84,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Heska Corp (HSKA)

NVIT Wells Fargo Discovery Fund added to a holding in Heska Corp by 69.01%. The purchase prices were between $228.69 and $274.2, with an estimated average price of $254.74. The stock is now traded at around $168.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 36,517 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW)

NVIT Wells Fargo Discovery Fund added to a holding in Mister Car Wash Inc by 77.92%. The purchase prices were between $17.37 and $23.53, with an estimated average price of $19.87. The stock is now traded at around $18.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 410,864 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)

NVIT Wells Fargo Discovery Fund added to a holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc by 28.16%. The purchase prices were between $49.75 and $68.52, with an estimated average price of $59.79. The stock is now traded at around $62.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 199,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON)

NVIT Wells Fargo Discovery Fund added to a holding in Axon Enterprise Inc by 33.43%. The purchase prices were between $172.38 and $193.49, with an estimated average price of $181.66. The stock is now traded at around $146.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 52,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Five9 Inc (FIVN)

NVIT Wells Fargo Discovery Fund sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $158.23 and $209.7, with an estimated average price of $182.37.

Sold Out: Paysafe Ltd (PSFE)

NVIT Wells Fargo Discovery Fund sold out a holding in Paysafe Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.56 and $11.77, with an estimated average price of $9.57.

Sold Out: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)

NVIT Wells Fargo Discovery Fund sold out a holding in Vimeo Inc. The sale prices were between $29.37 and $51.67, with an estimated average price of $39.61.

Sold Out: Berkeley Lights Inc (BLI)

NVIT Wells Fargo Discovery Fund sold out a holding in Berkeley Lights Inc. The sale prices were between $19.5 and $50.03, with an estimated average price of $38.12.

Sold Out: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

NVIT Wells Fargo Discovery Fund sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $130.97 and $165.86, with an estimated average price of $152.33.

Sold Out: LendingTree Inc (TREE)

NVIT Wells Fargo Discovery Fund sold out a holding in LendingTree Inc. The sale prices were between $139.83 and $217.35, with an estimated average price of $175.76.

Reduced: Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB)

NVIT Wells Fargo Discovery Fund reduced to a holding in Zai Lab Ltd by 45.91%. The sale prices were between $105 and $178.37, with an estimated average price of $144.08. The stock is now traded at around $67.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.59%. NVIT Wells Fargo Discovery Fund still held 28,395 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

NVIT Wells Fargo Discovery Fund reduced to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 24.14%. The sale prices were between $232.8 and $286.37, with an estimated average price of $258.27. The stock is now traded at around $201.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. NVIT Wells Fargo Discovery Fund still held 47,460 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)

NVIT Wells Fargo Discovery Fund reduced to a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc by 20.51%. The sale prices were between $1538.23 and $1944.05, with an estimated average price of $1816.7. The stock is now traded at around $1722.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. NVIT Wells Fargo Discovery Fund still held 8,525 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of NVIT Wells Fargo Discovery Fund. Also check out:

1. NVIT Wells Fargo Discovery Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. NVIT Wells Fargo Discovery Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NVIT Wells Fargo Discovery Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NVIT Wells Fargo Discovery Fund keeps buying
