NVIT Wells Fargo Discovery Fund Buys Lightspeed Commerce Inc, Cognex Corp, Bumble Inc, Sells Five9 Inc, Paysafe, Vimeo Inc

- New Purchases: LSPD, CGNX, ASND, OLO, FIGS, SI, GLBE, REXR,
- Added Positions: BMBL, GSHD, HSKA, MCW, ZI, AXON, FOUR, TDY, OPCH, TWST, TXG, NARI, ELY, NOVT,
- Reduced Positions: ZLAB, CRWD, CMG, ALGN, STNE, TWLO, ETSY, MELI, DXCM, DOCS, ESTC, MDB, BKI, TREX, AVLR, CWST, BILL, SWAV, ENPH, NTRA, BIO, GH, SAIA, SITE, DPZ, GLOB, CLVT, CHGG, GNRC, MKSI, PODD, OLED, TPTX, AMED, IAC, OSH, CHE, CRSP, HQY, EPAM, MRTX, WNS, MKTX, MGNI, SDGR, ZNTL, ORIC, ABMD,
- Sold Out: FIVN, PSFE, VMEO, BLI, MTCH, TREE, DM, MQ, DCPH,
- MongoDB Inc (MDB) - 54,491 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.8%
- MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 12,626 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.96%
- Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL) - 78,159 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01%
- Avalara Inc (AVLR) - 105,145 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.87%
- Casella Waste Systems Inc (CWST) - 228,410 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81%
NVIT Wells Fargo Discovery Fund initiated holding in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.62 and $124.41, with an estimated average price of $99.42. The stock is now traded at around $45.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 161,502 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Cognex Corp (CGNX)
NVIT Wells Fargo Discovery Fund initiated holding in Cognex Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.76 and $91.19, with an estimated average price of $86.06. The stock is now traded at around $75.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 136,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)
NVIT Wells Fargo Discovery Fund initiated holding in Ascendis Pharma A/S. The purchase prices were between $112.67 and $176.92, with an estimated average price of $137.27. The stock is now traded at around $139.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 34,329 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Olo Inc (OLO)
NVIT Wells Fargo Discovery Fund initiated holding in Olo Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.03 and $46.56, with an estimated average price of $35.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 179,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: FIGS Inc (FIGS)
NVIT Wells Fargo Discovery Fund initiated holding in FIGS Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.24 and $46.04, with an estimated average price of $40.44. The stock is now traded at around $31.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 141,858 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Silvergate Capital Corp (SI)
NVIT Wells Fargo Discovery Fund initiated holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $86.36 and $120.65, with an estimated average price of $107.33. The stock is now traded at around $148.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 43,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Bumble Inc (BMBL)
NVIT Wells Fargo Discovery Fund added to a holding in Bumble Inc by 141.76%. The purchase prices were between $46.26 and $59.94, with an estimated average price of $52.18. The stock is now traded at around $36.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 217,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD)
NVIT Wells Fargo Discovery Fund added to a holding in Goosehead Insurance Inc by 50.53%. The purchase prices were between $111.74 and $161.3, with an estimated average price of $134.97. The stock is now traded at around $141.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 84,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Heska Corp (HSKA)
NVIT Wells Fargo Discovery Fund added to a holding in Heska Corp by 69.01%. The purchase prices were between $228.69 and $274.2, with an estimated average price of $254.74. The stock is now traded at around $168.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 36,517 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW)
NVIT Wells Fargo Discovery Fund added to a holding in Mister Car Wash Inc by 77.92%. The purchase prices were between $17.37 and $23.53, with an estimated average price of $19.87. The stock is now traded at around $18.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 410,864 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)
NVIT Wells Fargo Discovery Fund added to a holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc by 28.16%. The purchase prices were between $49.75 and $68.52, with an estimated average price of $59.79. The stock is now traded at around $62.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 199,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON)
NVIT Wells Fargo Discovery Fund added to a holding in Axon Enterprise Inc by 33.43%. The purchase prices were between $172.38 and $193.49, with an estimated average price of $181.66. The stock is now traded at around $146.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 52,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Five9 Inc (FIVN)
NVIT Wells Fargo Discovery Fund sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $158.23 and $209.7, with an estimated average price of $182.37.Sold Out: Paysafe Ltd (PSFE)
NVIT Wells Fargo Discovery Fund sold out a holding in Paysafe Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.56 and $11.77, with an estimated average price of $9.57.Sold Out: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)
NVIT Wells Fargo Discovery Fund sold out a holding in Vimeo Inc. The sale prices were between $29.37 and $51.67, with an estimated average price of $39.61.Sold Out: Berkeley Lights Inc (BLI)
NVIT Wells Fargo Discovery Fund sold out a holding in Berkeley Lights Inc. The sale prices were between $19.5 and $50.03, with an estimated average price of $38.12.Sold Out: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
NVIT Wells Fargo Discovery Fund sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $130.97 and $165.86, with an estimated average price of $152.33.Sold Out: LendingTree Inc (TREE)
NVIT Wells Fargo Discovery Fund sold out a holding in LendingTree Inc. The sale prices were between $139.83 and $217.35, with an estimated average price of $175.76.Reduced: Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB)
NVIT Wells Fargo Discovery Fund reduced to a holding in Zai Lab Ltd by 45.91%. The sale prices were between $105 and $178.37, with an estimated average price of $144.08. The stock is now traded at around $67.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.59%. NVIT Wells Fargo Discovery Fund still held 28,395 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
NVIT Wells Fargo Discovery Fund reduced to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 24.14%. The sale prices were between $232.8 and $286.37, with an estimated average price of $258.27. The stock is now traded at around $201.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. NVIT Wells Fargo Discovery Fund still held 47,460 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)
NVIT Wells Fargo Discovery Fund reduced to a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc by 20.51%. The sale prices were between $1538.23 and $1944.05, with an estimated average price of $1816.7. The stock is now traded at around $1722.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. NVIT Wells Fargo Discovery Fund still held 8,525 shares as of 2021-09-30.
