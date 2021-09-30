Logo
Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Buys Twitter Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Tencent Holdings, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

Author's Avatar
insider
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company Simplify Exchange Traded Funds (Current Portfolio) buys Twitter Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Tencent Holdings, Tesla Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Simplify Exchange Traded Funds. As of 2021Q3, Simplify Exchange Traded Funds owns 16 stocks with a total value of $1 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/simplify+volt+pop+culture+disruption+etf/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF
  1. Snap Inc (SNAP) - 4,002 shares, 20.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.16%
  2. Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) - 869 shares, 13.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.45%
  3. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 309 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 120.71%
  4. Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 1,434 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 22 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Simplify Exchange Traded Funds initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.66 and $71.69, with an estimated average price of $65.71. The stock is now traded at around $45.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.97%. The holding were 1,434 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Simplify Exchange Traded Funds initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3425.027300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.98%. The holding were 22 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Tencent Holdings Ltd (TCEHY)

Simplify Exchange Traded Funds initiated holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $53.74 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $62.79. The stock is now traded at around $58.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.95%. The holding were 1,203 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Simplify Exchange Traded Funds initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $994.559900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.86%. The holding were 91 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Simplify Exchange Traded Funds initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2958.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.77%. The holding were 26 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Simplify Exchange Traded Funds initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $176.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.74%. The holding were 486 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Simplify Exchange Traded Funds added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 120.71%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $328.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.95%. The holding were 309 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Simplify Exchange Traded Funds added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 59.72%. The purchase prices were between $510.72 and $610.34, with an estimated average price of $550.68. The stock is now traded at around $608.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 115 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Simplify Exchange Traded Funds added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $169.17 and $185.91, with an estimated average price of $178.27. The stock is now traded at around $151.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 405 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Simplify Exchange Traded Funds added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7. The stock is now traded at around $57.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 685 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Simplify Exchange Traded Funds added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $126.43, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $38.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 445 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Simplify Exchange Traded Funds sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93.



Here is the complete portfolio of Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF. Also check out:

1. Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF's Undervalued Stocks
2. Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF keeps buying
