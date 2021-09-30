Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Buys Twitter Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Tencent Holdings, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

New Purchases: TWTR, AMZN, TCEHY, TSLA, GOOG, AAPL, CRM, MSFT,

Investment company Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Current Portfolio ) buys Twitter Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Tencent Holdings, Tesla Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Simplify Exchange Traded Funds. As of 2021Q3, Simplify Exchange Traded Funds owns 16 stocks with a total value of $1 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/simplify+volt+pop+culture+disruption+etf/current-portfolio/portfolio

Snap Inc (SNAP) - 4,002 shares, 20.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.16% Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) - 869 shares, 13.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.45% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 309 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 120.71% Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 1,434 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. New Position Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 22 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. New Position

Simplify Exchange Traded Funds initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.66 and $71.69, with an estimated average price of $65.71. The stock is now traded at around $45.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.97%. The holding were 1,434 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Simplify Exchange Traded Funds initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3425.027300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.98%. The holding were 22 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Simplify Exchange Traded Funds initiated holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $53.74 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $62.79. The stock is now traded at around $58.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.95%. The holding were 1,203 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Simplify Exchange Traded Funds initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $994.559900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.86%. The holding were 91 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Simplify Exchange Traded Funds initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2958.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.77%. The holding were 26 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Simplify Exchange Traded Funds initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $176.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.74%. The holding were 486 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Simplify Exchange Traded Funds added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 120.71%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $328.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.95%. The holding were 309 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Simplify Exchange Traded Funds added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 59.72%. The purchase prices were between $510.72 and $610.34, with an estimated average price of $550.68. The stock is now traded at around $608.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 115 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Simplify Exchange Traded Funds added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $169.17 and $185.91, with an estimated average price of $178.27. The stock is now traded at around $151.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 405 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Simplify Exchange Traded Funds added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7. The stock is now traded at around $57.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 685 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Simplify Exchange Traded Funds added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $126.43, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $38.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 445 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Simplify Exchange Traded Funds sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93.