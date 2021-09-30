Aspiration Funds Buys Lazard, Bank OZK, Coursera Inc, Sells Starbucks Corp, Incyte Corp, Prudential Financial Inc

- New Purchases: LAZ,
- Added Positions: OZK, MEG, TJX, COUR, VMW, SHLS, VRTX, MSFT, AMP, APTV, V, COST, UNH, MSA, XLNX, WDC, ABBV, LUV, CRM, CDNS, AKAM, MDT, LIN, ECL, TTWO, AZEK, VOYA, ALL, MRVI, MTN, AWK,
- Reduced Positions: SBUX, INCY, NXPI, MMC, BIO, SEDG, SYF,
- Sold Out: PRU,
These are the top 5 holdings of Aspiration Redwood Fund
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,296 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.04%
- Visa Inc (V) - 22,543 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06%
- VMware Inc (VMW) - 33,364 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.62%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 12,585 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06%
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 10,729 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08%
Aspiration Funds initiated holding in Lazard Ltd. The purchase prices were between $43.06 and $48.76, with an estimated average price of $46.69. The stock is now traded at around $43.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 30,326 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Bank OZK (OZK)
Aspiration Funds added to a holding in Bank OZK by 111.30%. The purchase prices were between $38.89 and $44.15, with an estimated average price of $41.68. The stock is now traded at around $45.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 54,666 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Coursera Inc (COUR)
Aspiration Funds added to a holding in Coursera Inc by 46.74%. The purchase prices were between $30.92 and $43.31, with an estimated average price of $37.71. The stock is now traded at around $25.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 30,715 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS)
Aspiration Funds added to a holding in Shoals Technologies Group Inc by 34.19%. The purchase prices were between $25.68 and $37.49, with an estimated average price of $31.17. The stock is now traded at around $26.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 40,263 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Aspiration Funds added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 24.77%. The purchase prices were between $181.39 and $202.99, with an estimated average price of $195.37. The stock is now traded at around $207.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,193 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)
Aspiration Funds sold out a holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $95.71 and $108.01, with an estimated average price of $103.08.
