Virtus AllianzGI Global Allocation Fund Buys Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita, Schlumberger, Danaher Corp, Sells iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF

- New Purchases: HASI, SLB, DHR, WST, EXR, TMO, 7974, HDB, 9697, 2357, IDXX, TT, POOL, ZM, AZN, WAT, ERF, 06098, COLR, COIN, ADVANC-F, LSI, A2A, AMRT, 5020, 8088, HE, 2802, H, BNTX, 4544, 03998, CINF, 00998, ZD, CHD, ARJO B, GGG, NOVO B, 9831, HONE, 5021, FLOW, TTWO, DNO, DMP, 9517, EBO, 2264, TOWR, 00916, 8086, 00826, TPZ, 7994, TU-F, STTK, 02128, 01157, DPH, DTM, 2281, 2389, 3034, 7153, DLG, BARC,
- Added Positions: PSA, KEYS, WMT, VZ, PLUG, 8411, NOVN, AGL, ELISA, 5947, CL, 00939, EMP.A, NEE, 9143, NOVA, FM, ROG, 9069, BIO, LGEN, LAND, IBE, BRBY, 01628,
- Reduced Positions: ESGD, ESGU, SUSA, PBW, ICLN, ESGE, ED, RMS, ZURN, SPSN, TJX, GNRC, NTES, SPGI, CEZ, INTC, MS, ALLN, SJR.B, ENEL, OMC, 6417, LMT, MOL, BKR, 03328, VALE, TFSL, HIMX, SIMO, PKX, 01288, BARN, ENPH, VLO, 00992, LWRK, PG, STRS, TSM, MSFT, NDAQ, ORLY, SHG, 02688, THG, KT, KO, LH, LLY, 4985, SCC-F, RENE, KESKOB, 00548, AIR, INVE B, FCX, ALB, PAYX,
- Sold Out: RF, BG, BLDP, TROW, TYL, NESTE, 4503, MUV2, AFG, DB1, KNEBV, C38U, ARE, GLPI, SBAC, SRG, LISP, 8081, ELS, 1101, EMA, AEM, PNW, GNTX, CCA, UNF, ULVR, MANT, EHC, 1802, CHR, 8697, GALE, TEG, CU, BCVN, ETR, ILD, FGR, CPB, BBL-F, KB, EDPR, EXC, 9987, LHX, 1803, CCEP, ME8U, TLX, 3249, BBD, BIMBOA, BEZQ, 7518, FTNT, DLG, NOS, ENAV, ELI, 1722, 00011,
- iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 116,228 shares, 16.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.68%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD) - 86,959 shares, 9.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.02%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 46,479 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio.
- PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun (STPZ) - 46,000 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio.
- iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE) - 56,917 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.94%
Virtus AllianzGI Global Allocation Fund initiated holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita. The purchase prices were between $53.48 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $57.07. The stock is now traded at around $56.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 22,220 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Virtus AllianzGI Global Allocation Fund initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $26.44 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $28.7. The stock is now traded at around $30.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 9,316 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Virtus AllianzGI Global Allocation Fund initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $272.21 and $332.43, with an estimated average price of $306.96. The stock is now traded at around $317.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST)
Virtus AllianzGI Global Allocation Fund initiated holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $363.01 and $468.47, with an estimated average price of $421.36. The stock is now traded at around $431.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 561 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)
Virtus AllianzGI Global Allocation Fund initiated holding in Extra Space Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $164.91 and $193.71, with an estimated average price of $176.89. The stock is now traded at around $208.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,254 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Virtus AllianzGI Global Allocation Fund initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $509.53 and $609.78, with an estimated average price of $548.6. The stock is now traded at around $642.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 262 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Public Storage (PSA)
Virtus AllianzGI Global Allocation Fund added to a holding in Public Storage by 191.35%. The purchase prices were between $296.74 and $331.04, with an estimated average price of $313.87. The stock is now traded at around $348.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,078 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)
Virtus AllianzGI Global Allocation Fund added to a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc by 459.23%. The purchase prices were between $153.15 and $181.46, with an estimated average price of $167.84. The stock is now traded at around $201.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,303 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Virtus AllianzGI Global Allocation Fund added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 82.47%. The purchase prices were between $139.32 and $151.45, with an estimated average price of $144.54. The stock is now traded at around $141.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,560 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Virtus AllianzGI Global Allocation Fund added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 41.24%. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $56.55, with an estimated average price of $55.34. The stock is now traded at around $50.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 9,580 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)
Virtus AllianzGI Global Allocation Fund added to a holding in Plug Power Inc by 183.91%. The purchase prices were between $23.76 and $33.31, with an estimated average price of $26.87. The stock is now traded at around $33.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,662 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Mizuho Financial Group Inc (8411)
Virtus AllianzGI Global Allocation Fund added to a holding in Mizuho Financial Group Inc by 114.81%. The purchase prices were between $1542 and $1669, with an estimated average price of $1586.3. The stock is now traded at around $1446.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Regions Financial Corp (RF)
Virtus AllianzGI Global Allocation Fund sold out a holding in Regions Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $18.14 and $21.76, with an estimated average price of $19.9.Sold Out: Bunge Ltd (BG)
Virtus AllianzGI Global Allocation Fund sold out a holding in Bunge Ltd. The sale prices were between $73.59 and $81.32, with an estimated average price of $77.23.Sold Out: Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP)
Virtus AllianzGI Global Allocation Fund sold out a holding in Ballard Power Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $13.77 and $18.22, with an estimated average price of $15.89.Sold Out: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)
Virtus AllianzGI Global Allocation Fund sold out a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The sale prices were between $196.7 and $223.87, with an estimated average price of $210.6.Sold Out: Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL)
Virtus AllianzGI Global Allocation Fund sold out a holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $453.1 and $497.85, with an estimated average price of $477.53.Sold Out: Astellas Pharma Inc (4503)
Virtus AllianzGI Global Allocation Fund sold out a holding in Astellas Pharma Inc. The sale prices were between $1739 and $1932, with an estimated average price of $1868.37.Reduced: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)
Virtus AllianzGI Global Allocation Fund reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 23.02%. The sale prices were between $77.09 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $80.28. The stock is now traded at around $79.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.7%. Virtus AllianzGI Global Allocation Fund still held 86,959 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)
Virtus AllianzGI Global Allocation Fund reduced to a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 47.38%. The sale prices were between $94.39 and $101.61, with an estimated average price of $98.52. The stock is now traded at around $105.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.51%. Virtus AllianzGI Global Allocation Fund still held 13,326 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW)
Virtus AllianzGI Global Allocation Fund reduced to a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 71.43%. The sale prices were between $73.5 and $92.23, with an estimated average price of $81.75. The stock is now traded at around $77.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.22%. Virtus AllianzGI Global Allocation Fund still held 4,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)
Virtus AllianzGI Global Allocation Fund reduced to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 72.61%. The sale prices were between $21.65 and $23.79, with an estimated average price of $22.79. The stock is now traded at around $22.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.15%. Virtus AllianzGI Global Allocation Fund still held 14,145 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)
Virtus AllianzGI Global Allocation Fund reduced to a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc by 44.22%. The sale prices were between $72.16 and $78.25, with an estimated average price of $74.65. The stock is now traded at around $82.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Virtus AllianzGI Global Allocation Fund still held 2,070 shares as of 2021-09-30.
