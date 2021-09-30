Logo
First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Ii Buys DigitalOcean Holdings Inc, RingCentral Inc, Rackspace Technology Inc, Sells Five9 Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, MongoDB Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Ii (Current Portfolio) buys DigitalOcean Holdings Inc, RingCentral Inc, Rackspace Technology Inc, Pure Storage Inc, Workiva Inc, sells Five9 Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, MongoDB Inc, MicroStrategy Inc, Atlassian Corporation PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Ii. As of 2021Q3, First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Ii owns 66 stocks with a total value of $6.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+trust+cloud+computing+etf/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF
  1. DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN) - 3,655,089 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT) - 16,137,860 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.82%
  3. MongoDB Inc (MDB) - 479,472 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.69%
  4. VMware Inc (VMW) - 1,514,381 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.47%
  5. Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 2,529,404 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.15%
New Purchase: DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN)

First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Ii initiated holding in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.45 and $87.67, with an estimated average price of $61.9. The stock is now traded at around $84.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.56%. The holding were 3,655,089 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: RingCentral Inc (RNG)

First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Ii initiated holding in RingCentral Inc. The purchase prices were between $212.13 and $303.93, with an estimated average price of $254.02. The stock is now traded at around $185.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 446,851 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT)

First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Ii added to a holding in Rackspace Technology Inc by 51.82%. The purchase prices were between $13.24 and $20.08, with an estimated average price of $16.1. The stock is now traded at around $13.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 16,137,860 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Pure Storage Inc (PSTG)

First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Ii added to a holding in Pure Storage Inc by 55.02%. The purchase prices were between $17.93 and $27.11, with an estimated average price of $22.11. The stock is now traded at around $32.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 8,728,065 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Workiva Inc (WK)

First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Ii added to a holding in Workiva Inc by 113.32%. The purchase prices were between $113.04 and $154.12, with an estimated average price of $135.39. The stock is now traded at around $134.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 803,615 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Ii added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 34.66%. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3. The stock is now traded at around $125.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,350,055 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd (KC)

First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Ii added to a holding in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd by 27.53%. The purchase prices were between $24.1 and $34.96, with an estimated average price of $29.78. The stock is now traded at around $16.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 7,003,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC)

First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Ii added to a holding in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc by 45.04%. The purchase prices were between $26.21 and $48.74, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $10.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,200,076 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Five9 Inc (FIVN)

First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Ii sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $158.23 and $209.7, with an estimated average price of $182.37.

Reduced: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)

First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Ii reduced to a holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co by 34.9%. The sale prices were between $13.01 and $15.48, with an estimated average price of $14.46. The stock is now traded at around $15.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.9%. First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Ii still held 7,291,264 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: MongoDB Inc (MDB)

First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Ii reduced to a holding in MongoDB Inc by 21.69%. The sale prices were between $332.7 and $514.06, with an estimated average price of $403.75. The stock is now traded at around $507.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.76%. First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Ii still held 479,472 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR)

First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Ii reduced to a holding in MicroStrategy Inc by 28.85%. The sale prices were between $498.72 and $767.73, with an estimated average price of $642.21. The stock is now traded at around $600.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.69%. First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Ii still held 162,354 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)

First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Ii reduced to a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 33.21%. The sale prices were between $258.43 and $413.94, with an estimated average price of $333.64. The stock is now traded at around $372.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Ii still held 307,095 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Asana Inc (ASAN)

First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Ii reduced to a holding in Asana Inc by 48.83%. The sale prices were between $61.33 and $124.48, with an estimated average price of $82.92. The stock is now traded at around $67.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Ii still held 497,343 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Ii reduced to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 22.62%. The sale prices were between $545.17 and $678.63, with an estimated average price of $605.78. The stock is now traded at around $647.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Ii still held 175,134 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF. Also check out:

1. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF's Undervalued Stocks
2. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF's Top Growth Companies, and
3. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that First Trust Cloud Computing ETF keeps buying
