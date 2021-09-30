First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Ii Buys DigitalOcean Holdings Inc, RingCentral Inc, Rackspace Technology Inc, Sells Five9 Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, MongoDB Inc

New Purchases: DOCN, RNG,

Investment company First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Ii Current Portfolio ) buys DigitalOcean Holdings Inc, RingCentral Inc, Rackspace Technology Inc, Pure Storage Inc, Workiva Inc, sells Five9 Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, MongoDB Inc, MicroStrategy Inc, Atlassian Corporation PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Ii. As of 2021Q3, First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Ii owns 66 stocks with a total value of $6.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN) - 3,655,089 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. New Position Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT) - 16,137,860 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.82% MongoDB Inc (MDB) - 479,472 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.69% VMware Inc (VMW) - 1,514,381 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.47% Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 2,529,404 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.15%

First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Ii initiated holding in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.45 and $87.67, with an estimated average price of $61.9. The stock is now traded at around $84.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.56%. The holding were 3,655,089 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Ii initiated holding in RingCentral Inc. The purchase prices were between $212.13 and $303.93, with an estimated average price of $254.02. The stock is now traded at around $185.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 446,851 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Ii added to a holding in Rackspace Technology Inc by 51.82%. The purchase prices were between $13.24 and $20.08, with an estimated average price of $16.1. The stock is now traded at around $13.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 16,137,860 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Ii added to a holding in Pure Storage Inc by 55.02%. The purchase prices were between $17.93 and $27.11, with an estimated average price of $22.11. The stock is now traded at around $32.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 8,728,065 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Ii added to a holding in Workiva Inc by 113.32%. The purchase prices were between $113.04 and $154.12, with an estimated average price of $135.39. The stock is now traded at around $134.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 803,615 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Ii added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 34.66%. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3. The stock is now traded at around $125.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,350,055 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Ii added to a holding in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd by 27.53%. The purchase prices were between $24.1 and $34.96, with an estimated average price of $29.78. The stock is now traded at around $16.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 7,003,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Ii added to a holding in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc by 45.04%. The purchase prices were between $26.21 and $48.74, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $10.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,200,076 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Ii sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $158.23 and $209.7, with an estimated average price of $182.37.

First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Ii reduced to a holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co by 34.9%. The sale prices were between $13.01 and $15.48, with an estimated average price of $14.46. The stock is now traded at around $15.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.9%. First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Ii still held 7,291,264 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Ii reduced to a holding in MongoDB Inc by 21.69%. The sale prices were between $332.7 and $514.06, with an estimated average price of $403.75. The stock is now traded at around $507.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.76%. First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Ii still held 479,472 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Ii reduced to a holding in MicroStrategy Inc by 28.85%. The sale prices were between $498.72 and $767.73, with an estimated average price of $642.21. The stock is now traded at around $600.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.69%. First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Ii still held 162,354 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Ii reduced to a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 33.21%. The sale prices were between $258.43 and $413.94, with an estimated average price of $333.64. The stock is now traded at around $372.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Ii still held 307,095 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Ii reduced to a holding in Asana Inc by 48.83%. The sale prices were between $61.33 and $124.48, with an estimated average price of $82.92. The stock is now traded at around $67.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Ii still held 497,343 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Ii reduced to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 22.62%. The sale prices were between $545.17 and $678.63, with an estimated average price of $605.78. The stock is now traded at around $647.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. First Trust Exchange-traded Fund Ii still held 175,134 shares as of 2021-09-30.