Prudential Investment Portfolios 12 Buys Federal Realty Investment Trust, American Campus Communities Inc, Spirit Realty Capital Inc, Sells Regency Centers Corp, National Retail Properties Inc, Columbia Property Trust Inc

New Purchases: FRT, ACC, SRC, CUBE, EPR, KIM, PECO, JBGS, H,

FRT, ACC, SRC, CUBE, EPR, KIM, PECO, JBGS, H, Added Positions: EQIX, PLD, SPG, WELL, INVH, CPT, EQR, REXR, DLR, LSI, HIW, PEB, EPRT, DRE, VICI, AMH, AKR, PSA, BXP, GMRE, UDR, MGP, NTST, HST, VTR,

EQIX, PLD, SPG, WELL, INVH, CPT, EQR, REXR, DLR, LSI, HIW, PEB, EPRT, DRE, VICI, AMH, AKR, PSA, BXP, GMRE, UDR, MGP, NTST, HST, VTR, Reduced Positions: NNN, FR, SUI, KRC, PK, ESS, CONE, EXR, CHCT,

NNN, FR, SUI, KRC, PK, ESS, CONE, EXR, CHCT, Sold Out: REG, CXP, UE, XHR, RLJ, GLPI, COLD, CTRE,

Investment company Prudential Investment Portfolios 12 Current Portfolio ) buys Federal Realty Investment Trust, American Campus Communities Inc, Spirit Realty Capital Inc, CubeSmart, EPR Properties, sells Regency Centers Corp, National Retail Properties Inc, Columbia Property Trust Inc, Urban Edge Properties, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prudential Investment Portfolios 12. As of 2021Q3, Prudential Investment Portfolios 12 owns 43 stocks with a total value of $56 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Prologis Inc (PLD) - 37,293 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.77% Welltower Inc (WELL) - 55,241 shares, 8.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.27% Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 4,305 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.87% Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) - 21,786 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.81% Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) - 8,579 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.62%

Prudential Investment Portfolios 12 initiated holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The purchase prices were between $112.24 and $123.14, with an estimated average price of $118.58. The stock is now traded at around $130.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 10,594 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prudential Investment Portfolios 12 initiated holding in American Campus Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.24 and $51.99, with an estimated average price of $49.65. The stock is now traded at around $54.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 23,309 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prudential Investment Portfolios 12 initiated holding in Spirit Realty Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.04 and $52.22, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $47.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 22,214 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prudential Investment Portfolios 12 initiated holding in CubeSmart. The purchase prices were between $46.3 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $50.48. The stock is now traded at around $54.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 19,596 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prudential Investment Portfolios 12 initiated holding in EPR Properties. The purchase prices were between $47.21 and $55.33, with an estimated average price of $50.77. The stock is now traded at around $47.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 18,956 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prudential Investment Portfolios 12 initiated holding in Kimco Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.57 and $22.3, with an estimated average price of $21.38. The stock is now traded at around $22.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 40,316 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prudential Investment Portfolios 12 added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 34.87%. The purchase prices were between $786.38 and $882.83, with an estimated average price of $831.05. The stock is now traded at around $797.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 4,305 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prudential Investment Portfolios 12 added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 33.81%. The purchase prices were between $117.19 and $136.42, with an estimated average price of $130.23. The stock is now traded at around $152.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 21,786 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prudential Investment Portfolios 12 added to a holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 119.98%. The purchase prices were between $37.54 and $42.47, with an estimated average price of $40.06. The stock is now traded at around $42.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 32,079 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prudential Investment Portfolios 12 added to a holding in Camden Property Trust by 32.18%. The purchase prices were between $133.49 and $153.44, with an estimated average price of $146.52. The stock is now traded at around $173.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 18,354 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prudential Investment Portfolios 12 added to a holding in Equity Residential by 36.68%. The purchase prices were between $78.02 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $82.56. The stock is now traded at around $86.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 27,840 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prudential Investment Portfolios 12 added to a holding in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc by 52.27%. The purchase prices were between $56.75 and $63.5, with an estimated average price of $60.34. The stock is now traded at around $75.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 27,406 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prudential Investment Portfolios 12 sold out a holding in Regency Centers Corp. The sale prices were between $61.9 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $66.27.

Prudential Investment Portfolios 12 sold out a holding in Columbia Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $15.55 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $17.39.

Prudential Investment Portfolios 12 sold out a holding in Urban Edge Properties. The sale prices were between $17.71 and $19.58, with an estimated average price of $18.66.

Prudential Investment Portfolios 12 sold out a holding in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $16.1 and $18.82, with an estimated average price of $17.53.

Prudential Investment Portfolios 12 sold out a holding in RLJ Lodging Trust. The sale prices were between $13.27 and $15.22, with an estimated average price of $14.37.

Prudential Investment Portfolios 12 sold out a holding in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $45.81 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $47.74.