Prudential Investment Portfolios 12 Buys Federal Realty Investment Trust, American Campus Communities Inc, Spirit Realty Capital Inc, Sells Regency Centers Corp, National Retail Properties Inc, Columbia Property Trust Inc

- New Purchases: FRT, ACC, SRC, CUBE, EPR, KIM, PECO, JBGS, H,
- Added Positions: EQIX, PLD, SPG, WELL, INVH, CPT, EQR, REXR, DLR, LSI, HIW, PEB, EPRT, DRE, VICI, AMH, AKR, PSA, BXP, GMRE, UDR, MGP, NTST, HST, VTR,
- Reduced Positions: NNN, FR, SUI, KRC, PK, ESS, CONE, EXR, CHCT,
- Sold Out: REG, CXP, UE, XHR, RLJ, GLPI, COLD, CTRE,
For the details of PGIM US Real Estate Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pgim+us+real+estate+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of PGIM US Real Estate Fund
- Prologis Inc (PLD) - 37,293 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.77%
- Welltower Inc (WELL) - 55,241 shares, 8.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.27%
- Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 4,305 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.87%
- Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) - 21,786 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.81%
- Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) - 8,579 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.62%
Prudential Investment Portfolios 12 initiated holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The purchase prices were between $112.24 and $123.14, with an estimated average price of $118.58. The stock is now traded at around $130.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 10,594 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: American Campus Communities Inc (ACC)
Prudential Investment Portfolios 12 initiated holding in American Campus Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.24 and $51.99, with an estimated average price of $49.65. The stock is now traded at around $54.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 23,309 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC)
Prudential Investment Portfolios 12 initiated holding in Spirit Realty Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.04 and $52.22, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $47.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 22,214 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: CubeSmart (CUBE)
Prudential Investment Portfolios 12 initiated holding in CubeSmart. The purchase prices were between $46.3 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $50.48. The stock is now traded at around $54.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 19,596 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: EPR Properties (EPR)
Prudential Investment Portfolios 12 initiated holding in EPR Properties. The purchase prices were between $47.21 and $55.33, with an estimated average price of $50.77. The stock is now traded at around $47.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 18,956 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)
Prudential Investment Portfolios 12 initiated holding in Kimco Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.57 and $22.3, with an estimated average price of $21.38. The stock is now traded at around $22.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 40,316 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Equinix Inc (EQIX)
Prudential Investment Portfolios 12 added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 34.87%. The purchase prices were between $786.38 and $882.83, with an estimated average price of $831.05. The stock is now traded at around $797.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 4,305 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
Prudential Investment Portfolios 12 added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 33.81%. The purchase prices were between $117.19 and $136.42, with an estimated average price of $130.23. The stock is now traded at around $152.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 21,786 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)
Prudential Investment Portfolios 12 added to a holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 119.98%. The purchase prices were between $37.54 and $42.47, with an estimated average price of $40.06. The stock is now traded at around $42.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 32,079 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Camden Property Trust (CPT)
Prudential Investment Portfolios 12 added to a holding in Camden Property Trust by 32.18%. The purchase prices were between $133.49 and $153.44, with an estimated average price of $146.52. The stock is now traded at around $173.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 18,354 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Equity Residential (EQR)
Prudential Investment Portfolios 12 added to a holding in Equity Residential by 36.68%. The purchase prices were between $78.02 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $82.56. The stock is now traded at around $86.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 27,840 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR)
Prudential Investment Portfolios 12 added to a holding in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc by 52.27%. The purchase prices were between $56.75 and $63.5, with an estimated average price of $60.34. The stock is now traded at around $75.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 27,406 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Regency Centers Corp (REG)
Prudential Investment Portfolios 12 sold out a holding in Regency Centers Corp. The sale prices were between $61.9 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $66.27.Sold Out: Columbia Property Trust Inc (CXP)
Prudential Investment Portfolios 12 sold out a holding in Columbia Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $15.55 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $17.39.Sold Out: Urban Edge Properties (UE)
Prudential Investment Portfolios 12 sold out a holding in Urban Edge Properties. The sale prices were between $17.71 and $19.58, with an estimated average price of $18.66.Sold Out: Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR)
Prudential Investment Portfolios 12 sold out a holding in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $16.1 and $18.82, with an estimated average price of $17.53.Sold Out: RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)
Prudential Investment Portfolios 12 sold out a holding in RLJ Lodging Trust. The sale prices were between $13.27 and $15.22, with an estimated average price of $14.37.Sold Out: Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI)
Prudential Investment Portfolios 12 sold out a holding in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $45.81 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $47.74.
Here is the complete portfolio of PGIM US Real Estate Fund. Also check out:
1. PGIM US Real Estate Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. PGIM US Real Estate Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PGIM US Real Estate Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PGIM US Real Estate Fund keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment