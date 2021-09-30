Prudential Investment Portfolios 12 Buys Federal Realty Investment Trust, American Campus Communities Inc, Spirit Realty Capital Inc, Sells Regency Centers Corp, National Retail Properties Inc, Columbia Property Trust Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Prudential Investment Portfolios 12 Buys Federal Realty Investment Trust, American Campus Communities Inc, Spirit Realty Capital Inc, Sells Regency Centers Corp, National Retail Properties Inc, Columbia Property Trust Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Prudential Investment Portfolios 12 (Current Portfolio) buys Federal Realty Investment Trust, American Campus Communities Inc, Spirit Realty Capital Inc, CubeSmart, EPR Properties, sells Regency Centers Corp, National Retail Properties Inc, Columbia Property Trust Inc, Urban Edge Properties, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prudential Investment Portfolios 12. As of 2021Q3, Prudential Investment Portfolios 12 owns 43 stocks with a total value of $56 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PGIM US Real Estate Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pgim+us+real+estate+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PGIM US Real Estate Fund
  1. Prologis Inc (PLD) - 37,293 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.77%
  2. Welltower Inc (WELL) - 55,241 shares, 8.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.27%
  3. Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 4,305 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.87%
  4. Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) - 21,786 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.81%
  5. Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) - 8,579 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.62%
New Purchase: Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

Prudential Investment Portfolios 12 initiated holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The purchase prices were between $112.24 and $123.14, with an estimated average price of $118.58. The stock is now traded at around $130.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 10,594 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: American Campus Communities Inc (ACC)

Prudential Investment Portfolios 12 initiated holding in American Campus Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.24 and $51.99, with an estimated average price of $49.65. The stock is now traded at around $54.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 23,309 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC)

Prudential Investment Portfolios 12 initiated holding in Spirit Realty Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.04 and $52.22, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $47.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 22,214 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: CubeSmart (CUBE)

Prudential Investment Portfolios 12 initiated holding in CubeSmart. The purchase prices were between $46.3 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $50.48. The stock is now traded at around $54.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 19,596 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: EPR Properties (EPR)

Prudential Investment Portfolios 12 initiated holding in EPR Properties. The purchase prices were between $47.21 and $55.33, with an estimated average price of $50.77. The stock is now traded at around $47.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 18,956 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)

Prudential Investment Portfolios 12 initiated holding in Kimco Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.57 and $22.3, with an estimated average price of $21.38. The stock is now traded at around $22.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 40,316 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Prudential Investment Portfolios 12 added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 34.87%. The purchase prices were between $786.38 and $882.83, with an estimated average price of $831.05. The stock is now traded at around $797.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 4,305 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Prudential Investment Portfolios 12 added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 33.81%. The purchase prices were between $117.19 and $136.42, with an estimated average price of $130.23. The stock is now traded at around $152.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 21,786 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)

Prudential Investment Portfolios 12 added to a holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 119.98%. The purchase prices were between $37.54 and $42.47, with an estimated average price of $40.06. The stock is now traded at around $42.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 32,079 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Prudential Investment Portfolios 12 added to a holding in Camden Property Trust by 32.18%. The purchase prices were between $133.49 and $153.44, with an estimated average price of $146.52. The stock is now traded at around $173.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 18,354 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Equity Residential (EQR)

Prudential Investment Portfolios 12 added to a holding in Equity Residential by 36.68%. The purchase prices were between $78.02 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $82.56. The stock is now traded at around $86.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 27,840 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR)

Prudential Investment Portfolios 12 added to a holding in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc by 52.27%. The purchase prices were between $56.75 and $63.5, with an estimated average price of $60.34. The stock is now traded at around $75.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 27,406 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Regency Centers Corp (REG)

Prudential Investment Portfolios 12 sold out a holding in Regency Centers Corp. The sale prices were between $61.9 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $66.27.

Sold Out: Columbia Property Trust Inc (CXP)

Prudential Investment Portfolios 12 sold out a holding in Columbia Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $15.55 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $17.39.

Sold Out: Urban Edge Properties (UE)

Prudential Investment Portfolios 12 sold out a holding in Urban Edge Properties. The sale prices were between $17.71 and $19.58, with an estimated average price of $18.66.

Sold Out: Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR)

Prudential Investment Portfolios 12 sold out a holding in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $16.1 and $18.82, with an estimated average price of $17.53.

Sold Out: RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

Prudential Investment Portfolios 12 sold out a holding in RLJ Lodging Trust. The sale prices were between $13.27 and $15.22, with an estimated average price of $14.37.

Sold Out: Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI)

Prudential Investment Portfolios 12 sold out a holding in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $45.81 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $47.74.



Here is the complete portfolio of PGIM US Real Estate Fund. Also check out:

1. PGIM US Real Estate Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. PGIM US Real Estate Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PGIM US Real Estate Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PGIM US Real Estate Fund keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider