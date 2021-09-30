Logo
Penn Series Mid Cap Value Fund Buys Analog Devices Inc, Coterra Energy Inc, State Street Corporation, Sells , M&T Bank Corp, Public Storage

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Penn Series Mid Cap Value Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Analog Devices Inc, Coterra Energy Inc, State Street Corporation, Hanesbrands Inc, Black Knight Inc, sells , M&T Bank Corp, Public Storage, Carter's Inc, Citrix Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Penn Series Mid Cap Value Fund. As of 2021Q3, Penn Series Mid Cap Value Fund owns 73 stocks with a total value of $97 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Penn Series Mid Cap Value Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/penn+series+mid+cap+value+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Penn Series Mid Cap Value Fund
  1. Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS) - 35,295 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.13%
  2. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) - 36,733 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.95%
  3. Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) - 8,266 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio.
  4. Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) - 53,326 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.31%
  5. Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 12,882 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Penn Series Mid Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $183.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 12,882 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA)

Penn Series Mid Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.42 and $22.55, with an estimated average price of $17.17. The stock is now traded at around $20.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 78,001 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: State Street Corporation (STT)

Penn Series Mid Cap Value Fund initiated holding in State Street Corporation. The purchase prices were between $79.59 and $94.28, with an estimated average price of $87.03. The stock is now traded at around $93.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 14,962 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)

Penn Series Mid Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Hanesbrands Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.16 and $20.68, with an estimated average price of $18.75. The stock is now traded at around $17.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 62,914 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Black Knight Inc (BKI)

Penn Series Mid Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Black Knight Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.61 and $82.81, with an estimated average price of $76.86. The stock is now traded at around $73.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 14,775 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Envista Holdings Corp (NVST)

Penn Series Mid Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Envista Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.75 and $44.09, with an estimated average price of $42.21. The stock is now traded at around $41.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 24,205 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Westlake Chemical Corp (WLK)

Penn Series Mid Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Westlake Chemical Corp by 94.80%. The purchase prices were between $78.98 and $93.55, with an estimated average price of $85.74. The stock is now traded at around $95.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 18,664 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Haemonetics Corp (HAE)

Penn Series Mid Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Haemonetics Corp by 159.11%. The purchase prices were between $57.6 and $70.59, with an estimated average price of $63.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 17,666 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Penn Series Mid Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 142.69%. The purchase prices were between $49.46 and $59.99, with an estimated average price of $54.29. The stock is now traded at around $48.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 26,198 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Penn Series Mid Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.31%. The purchase prices were between $34.63 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $38.31. The stock is now traded at around $43.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 53,326 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Penn Series Mid Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 84.25%. The purchase prices were between $156.58 and $195.16, with an estimated average price of $173.79. The stock is now traded at around $125.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 7,884 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Penn Series Mid Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 38.26%. The purchase prices were between $50.88 and $63.09, with an estimated average price of $57.57. The stock is now traded at around $63.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 26,334 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (MXIM)

Penn Series Mid Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.

Sold Out: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)

Penn Series Mid Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in M&T Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $128.99 and $152.99, with an estimated average price of $138.71.

Sold Out: Carter's Inc (CRI)

Penn Series Mid Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Carter's Inc. The sale prices were between $94.41 and $107.09, with an estimated average price of $100.97.

Sold Out: Public Storage (PSA)

Penn Series Mid Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Public Storage. The sale prices were between $296.74 and $331.04, with an estimated average price of $313.87.

Sold Out: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)

Penn Series Mid Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $99 and $118.93, with an estimated average price of $108.04.

Sold Out: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)

Penn Series Mid Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $113.04 and $127.17, with an estimated average price of $121.76.



Here is the complete portfolio of Penn Series Mid Cap Value Fund. Also check out:

1. Penn Series Mid Cap Value Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Penn Series Mid Cap Value Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Penn Series Mid Cap Value Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Penn Series Mid Cap Value Fund keeps buying
