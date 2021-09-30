Penn Series Mid Cap Value Fund Buys Analog Devices Inc, Coterra Energy Inc, State Street Corporation, Sells , M&T Bank Corp, Public Storage

- New Purchases: ADI, CTRA, STT, HBI, BKI, NVST, LW,
- Added Positions: WLK, HAE, CAH, FITB, GPN, MPC, EQC, CCMP, FOX, CERN, IAA, FFIV, CASY, QRTEA, MANT, MRCY, DISCK, OSK, EAF, QDEL, APLE, CTVA, FMC, RNR,
- Reduced Positions: CFG, ELS, GL, LEG, ETR, FHN, BWXT, TSN, LNT, LAMR, ROST, GPK, CBRL, MSM, HSIC, COLD, A, CSL, CDK, MLM, LEVI, RF, COLM, SNPS, HIG, MSI, AXTA,
- Sold Out: MXIM, MTB, CRI, PSA, CTXS, CHKP, DFS, NTR, OGN, NEU,
For the details of Penn Series Mid Cap Value Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/penn+series+mid+cap+value+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Penn Series Mid Cap Value Fund
- Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS) - 35,295 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.13%
- The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) - 36,733 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.95%
- Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) - 8,266 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio.
- Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) - 53,326 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.31%
- Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 12,882 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. New Position
Penn Series Mid Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $183.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 12,882 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA)
Penn Series Mid Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.42 and $22.55, with an estimated average price of $17.17. The stock is now traded at around $20.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 78,001 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: State Street Corporation (STT)
Penn Series Mid Cap Value Fund initiated holding in State Street Corporation. The purchase prices were between $79.59 and $94.28, with an estimated average price of $87.03. The stock is now traded at around $93.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 14,962 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)
Penn Series Mid Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Hanesbrands Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.16 and $20.68, with an estimated average price of $18.75. The stock is now traded at around $17.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 62,914 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Black Knight Inc (BKI)
Penn Series Mid Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Black Knight Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.61 and $82.81, with an estimated average price of $76.86. The stock is now traded at around $73.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 14,775 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Envista Holdings Corp (NVST)
Penn Series Mid Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Envista Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.75 and $44.09, with an estimated average price of $42.21. The stock is now traded at around $41.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 24,205 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Westlake Chemical Corp (WLK)
Penn Series Mid Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Westlake Chemical Corp by 94.80%. The purchase prices were between $78.98 and $93.55, with an estimated average price of $85.74. The stock is now traded at around $95.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 18,664 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Haemonetics Corp (HAE)
Penn Series Mid Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Haemonetics Corp by 159.11%. The purchase prices were between $57.6 and $70.59, with an estimated average price of $63.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 17,666 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)
Penn Series Mid Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 142.69%. The purchase prices were between $49.46 and $59.99, with an estimated average price of $54.29. The stock is now traded at around $48.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 26,198 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)
Penn Series Mid Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.31%. The purchase prices were between $34.63 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $38.31. The stock is now traded at around $43.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 53,326 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Penn Series Mid Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 84.25%. The purchase prices were between $156.58 and $195.16, with an estimated average price of $173.79. The stock is now traded at around $125.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 7,884 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)
Penn Series Mid Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 38.26%. The purchase prices were between $50.88 and $63.09, with an estimated average price of $57.57. The stock is now traded at around $63.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 26,334 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: (MXIM)
Penn Series Mid Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.Sold Out: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)
Penn Series Mid Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in M&T Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $128.99 and $152.99, with an estimated average price of $138.71.Sold Out: Carter's Inc (CRI)
Penn Series Mid Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Carter's Inc. The sale prices were between $94.41 and $107.09, with an estimated average price of $100.97.Sold Out: Public Storage (PSA)
Penn Series Mid Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Public Storage. The sale prices were between $296.74 and $331.04, with an estimated average price of $313.87.Sold Out: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)
Penn Series Mid Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $99 and $118.93, with an estimated average price of $108.04.Sold Out: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)
Penn Series Mid Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $113.04 and $127.17, with an estimated average price of $121.76.
