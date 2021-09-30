Logo
ON BlackRock Advantage International Equity Portfolio Buys L'Oreal SA, SAP SE, Novartis AG, Sells Keyence Corp, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company ON BlackRock Advantage International Equity Portfolio (Current Portfolio) buys L'Oreal SA, SAP SE, Novartis AG, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV, Terumo Corp, sells Keyence Corp, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Aristocrat Leisure, Prosus NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ON BlackRock Advantage International Equity Portfolio. As of 2021Q3, ON BlackRock Advantage International Equity Portfolio owns 357 stocks with a total value of $481 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ON BlackRock Advantage International Equity Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/on+blackrock+advantage+international+equity+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ON BlackRock Advantage International Equity Portfolio
  1. Novartis AG (NOVN) - 111,922 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 97.33%
  2. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (MC) - 11,608 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.70%
  3. SAP SE (SAP) - 58,618 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 137.19%
  4. Nestle SA (NESN) - 65,261 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.81%
  5. Novo Nordisk A/S (NOVO B) - 77,449 shares, 1.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.2%
New Purchase: Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV (AD)

ON BlackRock Advantage International Equity Portfolio initiated holding in Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV. The purchase prices were between $25.14 and $29.07, with an estimated average price of $27.28. The stock is now traded at around $30.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 118,483 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Terumo Corp (4543)

ON BlackRock Advantage International Equity Portfolio initiated holding in Terumo Corp. The purchase prices were between $4137 and $5493, with an estimated average price of $4641.08. The stock is now traded at around $4729.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 77,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ABB Ltd (ABBN)

ON BlackRock Advantage International Equity Portfolio initiated holding in ABB Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.27 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $33.31. The stock is now traded at around $33.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 103,305 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP)

ON BlackRock Advantage International Equity Portfolio initiated holding in Intesa Sanpaolo. The purchase prices were between $2.14 and $2.47, with an estimated average price of $2.36. The stock is now traded at around $2.215500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,014,404 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Nokia Oyj (NOKIA)

ON BlackRock Advantage International Equity Portfolio initiated holding in Nokia Oyj. The purchase prices were between $4.55 and $5.33, with an estimated average price of $4.97. The stock is now traded at around $5.319000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 499,979 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Industria De Diseno Textil SA (ITX)

ON BlackRock Advantage International Equity Portfolio initiated holding in Industria De Diseno Textil SA. The purchase prices were between $27.5 and $32.41, with an estimated average price of $29.63. The stock is now traded at around $28.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 71,882 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: L'Oreal SA (OR)

ON BlackRock Advantage International Equity Portfolio added to a holding in L'Oreal SA by 1941.41%. The purchase prices were between $356.85 and $403.85, with an estimated average price of $386.49. The stock is now traded at around $421.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 16,515 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SAP SE (SAP)

ON BlackRock Advantage International Equity Portfolio added to a holding in SAP SE by 137.19%. The purchase prices were between $117.6 and $127.66, with an estimated average price of $123.23. The stock is now traded at around $119.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 58,618 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Novartis AG (NOVN)

ON BlackRock Advantage International Equity Portfolio added to a holding in Novartis AG by 97.33%. The purchase prices were between $76.12 and $86.75, with an estimated average price of $82.7. The stock is now traded at around $74.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 111,922 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Evonik Industries AG (EVK)

ON BlackRock Advantage International Equity Portfolio added to a holding in Evonik Industries AG by 345.56%. The purchase prices were between $26.71 and $29.75, with an estimated average price of $28.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 126,895 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Allianz SE (ALV)

ON BlackRock Advantage International Equity Portfolio added to a holding in Allianz SE by 291.54%. The purchase prices were between $183.92 and $213.95, with an estimated average price of $200.89. The stock is now traded at around $202.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 15,094 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: James Hardie Industries PLC (JHX)

ON BlackRock Advantage International Equity Portfolio added to a holding in James Hardie Industries PLC by 351.53%. The purchase prices were between $44.01 and $54.89, with an estimated average price of $49.72. The stock is now traded at around $56.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 80,039 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (ERIC B)

ON BlackRock Advantage International Equity Portfolio sold out a holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson. The sale prices were between $96.01 and $115.64, with an estimated average price of $102.66.

Sold Out: Prosus NV (PRX)

ON BlackRock Advantage International Equity Portfolio sold out a holding in Prosus NV. The sale prices were between $67.66 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $74.45.

Sold Out: Iberdrola SA (IBE)

ON BlackRock Advantage International Equity Portfolio sold out a holding in Iberdrola SA. The sale prices were between $8.68 and $10.76, with an estimated average price of $10.14.

Sold Out: Nidec Corp (6594)

ON BlackRock Advantage International Equity Portfolio sold out a holding in Nidec Corp. The sale prices were between $12040 and $13865, with an estimated average price of $12825.7.

Sold Out: Basf SE (BAS)

ON BlackRock Advantage International Equity Portfolio sold out a holding in Basf SE. The sale prices were between $61.77 and $69.16, with an estimated average price of $66.1.

Sold Out: Kuehne + Nagel International AG (KNIN)

ON BlackRock Advantage International Equity Portfolio sold out a holding in Kuehne + Nagel International AG. The sale prices were between $302.6 and $360.8, with an estimated average price of $325.



Here is the complete portfolio of ON BlackRock Advantage International Equity Portfolio. Also check out:

1. ON BlackRock Advantage International Equity Portfolio's Undervalued Stocks
2. ON BlackRock Advantage International Equity Portfolio's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ON BlackRock Advantage International Equity Portfolio's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ON BlackRock Advantage International Equity Portfolio keeps buying
