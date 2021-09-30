ON BlackRock Advantage International Equity Portfolio Buys L'Oreal SA, SAP SE, Novartis AG, Sells Keyence Corp, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys L'Oreal SA, SAP SE, Novartis AG, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV, Terumo Corp, sells Keyence Corp, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Aristocrat Leisure, Prosus NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ON BlackRock Advantage International Equity Portfolio. As of 2021Q3, ON BlackRock Advantage International Equity Portfolio owns 357 stocks with a total value of $481 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Novartis AG (NOVN) - 111,922 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 97.33% LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (MC) - 11,608 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.70% SAP SE (SAP) - 58,618 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 137.19% Nestle SA (NESN) - 65,261 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.81% Novo Nordisk A/S (NOVO B) - 77,449 shares, 1.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.2%

ON BlackRock Advantage International Equity Portfolio initiated holding in Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV. The purchase prices were between $25.14 and $29.07, with an estimated average price of $27.28. The stock is now traded at around $30.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 118,483 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ON BlackRock Advantage International Equity Portfolio initiated holding in Terumo Corp. The purchase prices were between $4137 and $5493, with an estimated average price of $4641.08. The stock is now traded at around $4729.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 77,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ON BlackRock Advantage International Equity Portfolio initiated holding in ABB Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.27 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $33.31. The stock is now traded at around $33.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 103,305 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ON BlackRock Advantage International Equity Portfolio initiated holding in Intesa Sanpaolo. The purchase prices were between $2.14 and $2.47, with an estimated average price of $2.36. The stock is now traded at around $2.215500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,014,404 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ON BlackRock Advantage International Equity Portfolio initiated holding in Nokia Oyj. The purchase prices were between $4.55 and $5.33, with an estimated average price of $4.97. The stock is now traded at around $5.319000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 499,979 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ON BlackRock Advantage International Equity Portfolio initiated holding in Industria De Diseno Textil SA. The purchase prices were between $27.5 and $32.41, with an estimated average price of $29.63. The stock is now traded at around $28.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 71,882 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ON BlackRock Advantage International Equity Portfolio added to a holding in L'Oreal SA by 1941.41%. The purchase prices were between $356.85 and $403.85, with an estimated average price of $386.49. The stock is now traded at around $421.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 16,515 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ON BlackRock Advantage International Equity Portfolio added to a holding in SAP SE by 137.19%. The purchase prices were between $117.6 and $127.66, with an estimated average price of $123.23. The stock is now traded at around $119.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 58,618 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ON BlackRock Advantage International Equity Portfolio added to a holding in Novartis AG by 97.33%. The purchase prices were between $76.12 and $86.75, with an estimated average price of $82.7. The stock is now traded at around $74.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 111,922 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ON BlackRock Advantage International Equity Portfolio added to a holding in Evonik Industries AG by 345.56%. The purchase prices were between $26.71 and $29.75, with an estimated average price of $28.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 126,895 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ON BlackRock Advantage International Equity Portfolio added to a holding in Allianz SE by 291.54%. The purchase prices were between $183.92 and $213.95, with an estimated average price of $200.89. The stock is now traded at around $202.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 15,094 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ON BlackRock Advantage International Equity Portfolio added to a holding in James Hardie Industries PLC by 351.53%. The purchase prices were between $44.01 and $54.89, with an estimated average price of $49.72. The stock is now traded at around $56.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 80,039 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ON BlackRock Advantage International Equity Portfolio sold out a holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson. The sale prices were between $96.01 and $115.64, with an estimated average price of $102.66.

ON BlackRock Advantage International Equity Portfolio sold out a holding in Prosus NV. The sale prices were between $67.66 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $74.45.

ON BlackRock Advantage International Equity Portfolio sold out a holding in Iberdrola SA. The sale prices were between $8.68 and $10.76, with an estimated average price of $10.14.

ON BlackRock Advantage International Equity Portfolio sold out a holding in Nidec Corp. The sale prices were between $12040 and $13865, with an estimated average price of $12825.7.

ON BlackRock Advantage International Equity Portfolio sold out a holding in Basf SE. The sale prices were between $61.77 and $69.16, with an estimated average price of $66.1.

ON BlackRock Advantage International Equity Portfolio sold out a holding in Kuehne + Nagel International AG. The sale prices were between $302.6 and $360.8, with an estimated average price of $325.