MainStay VP Wellington U.S. Equity Portfolio Buys VF Corp, Seagen Inc, Sells Under Armour Inc, Eli Lilly and Co

Added Positions: VFC, SGEN, REGN, FIS, DE, BKNG, PPG, NFLX, ABNB, KLAC, AMT, AME, TMO, RTX, NKE, BLK, MCD, VZ, MNST, DHR, CL, STZ, LDOS, CB, SSNC, FBHS, WDAY, ABT, CDW, GLPI, SHW, AEP, CRM, QCOM, BDX, PNC, NTAP, MRVL, ITW, GPN, FDX, EFX, DUK, SCHW, GLW, PVH, VRTX,

VFC, SGEN, REGN, FIS, DE, BKNG, PPG, NFLX, ABNB, KLAC, AMT, AME, TMO, RTX, NKE, BLK, MCD, VZ, MNST, DHR, CL, STZ, LDOS, CB, SSNC, FBHS, WDAY, ABT, CDW, GLPI, SHW, AEP, CRM, QCOM, BDX, PNC, NTAP, MRVL, ITW, GPN, FDX, EFX, DUK, SCHW, GLW, PVH, VRTX, Reduced Positions: LLY, AMD, AMZN, CPRT, GOOG, NDSN,

LLY, AMD, AMZN, CPRT, GOOG, NDSN, Sold Out: UA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VF Corp, Seagen Inc, sells Under Armour Inc, Eli Lilly and Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MainStay VP Wellington U.S. Equity Portfolio. As of 2021Q3, MainStay VP Wellington U.S. Equity Portfolio owns 75 stocks with a total value of $893 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MainStay VP Wellington U.S. Equity Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mainstay+vp+wellington+u.s.+equity+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 200,041 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 300,824 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 15,680 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,777 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 71,920 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62%

MainStay VP Wellington U.S. Equity Portfolio added to a holding in VF Corp by 45.26%. The purchase prices were between $66.05 and $84.55, with an estimated average price of $76.84. The stock is now traded at around $69.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 141,247 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Wellington U.S. Equity Portfolio added to a holding in Seagen Inc by 38.92%. The purchase prices were between $142.45 and $169.82, with an estimated average price of $155.61. The stock is now traded at around $156.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 37,926 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Wellington U.S. Equity Portfolio sold out a holding in Under Armour Inc. The sale prices were between $16.73 and $21.9, with an estimated average price of $19.16.

MainStay VP Wellington U.S. Equity Portfolio reduced to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 22.37%. The sale prices were between $221.6 and $272.71, with an estimated average price of $246.81. The stock is now traded at around $266.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. MainStay VP Wellington U.S. Equity Portfolio still held 52,807 shares as of 2021-09-30.