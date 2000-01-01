A Look Back at Our Most-Read Articles of 2021

Reflecting on the past year in the markets, which was characterized by continued uncertainty related to the ongoing pandemic, geopolitical conflicts, inflation concerns and supply chain shortages, we took a look at some of our most popular articles to see what interested GuruFocus readers the most.

Topping the list was an overview of The Home Depot Inc.’s ( HD, Financial) performance and its prospects going forward. Other topics that garnered attention included Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio) and Mohnish Pabrai (Trades, Portfolio)’s positions in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. ( BABA, Financial), assessments of companies like Roku Inc. ( ROKU, Financial) and T-Mobile US Inc. ( TMUS, Financial) as well as discussions of investment lessons from legends like Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio).

Revisit these popular pieces below:

As we head into 2022, we hope to bring our members even more thought-provoking content. Thanks for reading!