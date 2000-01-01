A Look Back at Our Most-Read Articles of 2021

Reflecting on the past year in the markets, which was characterized by continued uncertainty related to the ongoing pandemic, geopolitical conflicts, inflation concerns and supply chain shortages, we took a look at some of our most popular articles to see what interested GuruFocus readers the most.
Topping the list was an overview of The Home Depot Inc.’s (HD, Financial) performance and its prospects going forward. Other topics that garnered attention included Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio) and Mohnish Pabrai (Trades, Portfolio)’s positions in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA, Financial), assessments of companies like Roku Inc. (ROKU, Financial) and T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS, Financial) as well as discussions of investment lessons from legends like Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio).
Revisit these popular pieces below:
- Home Depot Is About to Run Out of Steam by Steve Gray Booyens
- Charlie Munger Plunges Deeper Into Alibaba by Sydnee Gatewood
- Charlie Munger: Be Patient and Don’t Gamble by Robert Stephens
- Mohnish Pabrai Slashes Munger’s Alibaba in 3rd Quarter by James Li
- Roku Has Run Its Course for Now by Steve Gray Booyens
- 5 High Dividend Yield Stocks Bought by Gurus as of June by James Li
- Warren Buffett: Don’t Cut the Flowers to Water the Weeds by Robert Stephens
- T-Mobile: A 5G Monopoly in the Making? by Joshi Namit
- 5 Dividend Aristocrat Bargains Near 52-Week Lows by James Li
- Warren Buffett: People Don’t Learn From History by Robert Stephens
As we head into 2022, we hope to bring our members even more thought-provoking content. Thanks for reading!
- Warren Buffett Undervalued Stocks
- Warren Buffett Top Growth Companies
- Warren Buffett High Yield stocks, and
- Stocks that Warren Buffett keeps buying
- Mohnish Pabrai Undervalued Stocks
- Mohnish Pabrai Top Growth Companies
- Mohnish Pabrai High Yield stocks, and
- Stocks that Mohnish Pabrai keeps buying
- Charlie Munger Undervalued Stocks
- Charlie Munger Top Growth Companies
- Charlie Munger High Yield stocks, and
- Stocks that Charlie Munger keeps buying