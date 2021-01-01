5 Tech Stocks Most Bought by Gurus in the 3rd Quarter

According to the Aggregated Portfolio of Gurus, a Premium feature of GuruFocus, five technology stocks broadly purchased by gurus during the third quarter of 2021 include Intel Corp. ( INTC, Financial), Microsoft Corp. ( MSFT, Financial), Apple Inc. ( AAPL, Financial), Salesforce.com Inc. ( CRM, Financial) and Zoom Video Communications Inc. ( ZM, Financial).

On Thursday, the Nasdaq Composite Index closed at 15,080.86, down approximately 19 points from Wednesday’s close of 15,100.17. The technology-weighted index fell more than 640 points, or approximately 4%, over the past five days.

Technology shares tumbled on the back of the Federal Reserve announcing during its December meeting that it plans on reducing its bond holdings over the next few months while also announcing interest rate hikes.

As such, investors may find opportunities in tech stocks with high guru buys. GuruFocus’ Aggregated Portfolio allows Premium users to view stocks that are most broadly held by mutual fund and hedge fund gurus.

Intel

Seventeen gurus purchased shares of Intel ( INTC, Financial) during the third quarter. The combined weight of 29 gurus owning shares is 65.32%.

Gurus with large holdings in Intel include PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio).

Shares of Intel traded around $53.95, showing the stock is fairly valued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.92.

GuruFocus ranks the Santa Clara, California-based semiconductor company’s profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a 3.5-star business predictability rank and profit margins and returns that outperform more than 80% of global competitors.

Microsoft

Eighteen gurus purchased shares of Microsoft ( MSFT, Financial) during the third quarter. The combined weight of 61 gurus owning shares is 184.32%.

Gurus with large holdings in Microsoft include Fisher and Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio)’s Tiger Global Management.

Shares of Microsoft traded around $312.56, showing the stock is modestly overvalued based on Thursday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.25.

GuruFocus ranks the Redmond, Washington-based software giant’s profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 8 and profit margins and returns that outperform more than 96% of global competitors.

Apple

Eleven gurus purchased shares of Apple ( AAPL, Financial) during the third quarter. The combined weight of 34 gurus owning shares is 99.18%.

Gurus with large holdings in Apple include Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A)(BRK.B) and Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio).

Shares of Apple traded around $172.83, showing the stock is significantly overvalued based on Thursday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.41.

GuruFocus ranks the Cupertino, California-based consumer electronics giant’s profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a five-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and profit margins and returns that are outperforming more than 96% of global competitors.

Salesforce.com

Ten gurus purchased shares of Salesforce.com ( CRM, Financial) during the third quarter. The combined weight of 23 gurus owning shares is 23.26%.

Shares of Salesforce.com traded around $229.15, showing the stock is fairly valued based on Thursday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.92.

GuruFocus ranks the San Francisco-based customer relationship management company’s profitability 6 out of 10 on the back of profit margins and returns underperforming more than half of global competitors despite the company having a 4.5-star business predictability rank.

Zoom

Eleven gurus purchased shares of Zoom ( ZM, Financial) during the third quarter. The combined weight of 13 gurus owning shares is 11.85%.

Shares of Zoom traded around $176.33, showing the stock is significantly undervalued based on Thursday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.28.

GuruFocus ranks the San Jose, California-based communication network company’s financial strength 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 7, a strong Altman Z-score of 18 and debt ratios that outperform more than 84% of global competitors.