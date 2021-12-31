Roberts Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Williams-Sonoma Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Sells Oracle Corp, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Roku Inc

New Purchases: WSM, GILD, UNP, AVGO, NVDA, TSLA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Williams-Sonoma Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, FedEx Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells Oracle Corp, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Roku Inc, Zuora Inc, iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Roberts Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Roberts Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 95 stocks with a total value of $278 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 326,161 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 83,384 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 36,761 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,990 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,167 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.97%

Roberts Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.55 and $221.63, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $153.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 7,482 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roberts Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $72.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roberts Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $622.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 360 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roberts Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $246.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 996 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roberts Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $1064.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 175 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roberts Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $278.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 760 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roberts Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 311.40%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $191.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 9,956 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roberts Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 26.59%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $469.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roberts Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 35.65%. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $255.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,722 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roberts Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 34.25%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $26.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 44,449 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roberts Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15.

Roberts Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9.