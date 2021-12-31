Roberts Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Williams-Sonoma Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Sells Oracle Corp, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Roku Inc

- New Purchases: WSM, GILD, UNP, AVGO, NVDA, TSLA,
- Added Positions: PYPL, VWO, VEA, VB, AMZN, ILMN, CRM, SCHO, SPY, FDX, ADBE, T, DIS, MRK, V, VZ, K, LIN, IJR, XLV, SRCL, WFC, TMO, DLR, DD, XOM, GSK, MAS, MDT, PG, CHWY, TT, XLK, ROP, VTR, DEO, XLF, VPU, XLY, AKAM, XLP, XLI, XLC, SHY, SCHF, DOCU, ENV, XLB, FB, XLRE,
- Reduced Positions: ORCL, JMST, QCOM, HD, ZUO, SCHW, RSP, FRC, IRM, JPM, IHE, CHTR, CVX, QLYS, ADI, INTU, VDE, XLE,
- Sold Out: VOO, ROKU,
These are the top 5 holdings of Roberts Wealth Advisors, LLC
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 326,161 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 83,384 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 36,761 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,990 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,167 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.97%
Roberts Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.55 and $221.63, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $153.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 7,482 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Roberts Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $72.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Roberts Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $622.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 360 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Roberts Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $246.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 996 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Roberts Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $1064.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 175 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Roberts Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $278.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 760 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Roberts Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 311.40%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $191.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 9,956 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Roberts Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 26.59%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $469.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Roberts Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 35.65%. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $255.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,722 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Roberts Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 34.25%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $26.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 44,449 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Roberts Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15.Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Roberts Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9.
