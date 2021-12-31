Everhart Financial Group, Inc. Buys Tesla Inc, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, The Walt Disney Co, PayPal Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: AGL, ACN, TMO, AMD, ANTM, SLYG, AVGO, ABBV, LLY, KO, CENTA, CENT,
- Added Positions: TSLA, AAPL, SUB, SCHE, MUB, AMZN, MSFT, BIL, SCHV, VEA, NEE, NVDA, COST, PG, XOM, GOOG, VUG, GOOGL, MA, SCHB, USMV, SHOP, V, ABT, NFLX, HD, PEP, BAC, EFAV, HYD, ADBE, BRK.B, MCD, JNJ, CSCO, IEMG, PFE, BND, VNQ, CRM, VOE, VYM, UNH, NSC, CSX, SLYV, IWM, ORCL, VOO, PLD, VTEB,
- Reduced Positions: BIV, SCHD, VWO, TTD, VXUS, IEFA, VBK, USB, DOCN, HBAN, VSS, SCHM, CRWD, VTV, T, EMB, IJR, SCHA, VO, ROKU, SCHX, FNDF, IVV, FB, WMT, CMCSA, WEN,
- Sold Out: DIS, PYPL, VZ, TQQQ, LFMD, CFMS,
These are the top 5 holdings of Everhart Financial Group, Inc.
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 92,396 shares, 13.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78%
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 84,944 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.57%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 48,626 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 22,487 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.35%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 45,736 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37%
Everhart Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Agilon Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.43 and $27.39, with an estimated average price of $24.33. The stock is now traded at around $16.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 22,618 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Everhart Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $335.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,098 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Everhart Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $580.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 653 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
Everhart Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $370.08 and $467.67, with an estimated average price of $421.99. The stock is now traded at around $441.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 895 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG)
Everhart Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.24 and $95.87, with an estimated average price of $91. The stock is now traded at around $82.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,391 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Everhart Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $118.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,835 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Everhart Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 111.58%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $943.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 2,211 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
Everhart Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 49.08%. The purchase prices were between $107.19 and $107.42, with an estimated average price of $107.31. The stock is now traded at around $106.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 19,429 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)
Everhart Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 43.75%. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $30.07. The stock is now traded at around $29.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 67,553 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Everhart Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 21.64%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2852.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 725 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)
Everhart Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 103.16%. The purchase prices were between $91.42 and $91.45, with an estimated average price of $91.44. The stock is now traded at around $91.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 7,338 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Everhart Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 106.27%. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,691 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Everhart Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Everhart Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Everhart Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14.Sold Out: PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ)
Everhart Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $59.52 and $88.57, with an estimated average price of $77.62.Sold Out: LifeMD Inc (LFMD)
Everhart Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in LifeMD Inc. The sale prices were between $3.78 and $6.17, with an estimated average price of $4.69.Sold Out: Conformis Inc (CFMS)
Everhart Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Conformis Inc. The sale prices were between $0.67 and $1.32, with an estimated average price of $1.02.
