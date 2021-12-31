Sky Investment Group LLC Buys adidas AG, The Walt Disney Co, McCormick Inc, Sells Constellation Brands Inc, AT&T Inc, Altria Group Inc

New Purchases: ADDYY, BLL, XLC,

ADDYY, BLL, XLC, Added Positions: DIS, MKC, FB, TXN, MCI, CMCSA, GOOGL, MMM, PYPL, ABBV, CVX, HON, PM, SYY, SPY, FTV, UL, TSM, SYK, MDLZ, AMZN, APD, ADBE, AEP,

DIS, MKC, FB, TXN, MCI, CMCSA, GOOGL, MMM, PYPL, ABBV, CVX, HON, PM, SYY, SPY, FTV, UL, TSM, SYK, MDLZ, AMZN, APD, ADBE, AEP, Reduced Positions: GE, T, XOM, BA, SWK, IBM, GOOG, TD, KMB, IFF, D, DEO, CHD, CMI, BAC, FBHS, BHB, TXT, CAC, CNI, TT, LOW, MDT, NKE, QCOM, TRV, CVS, AMGN, WMT, CB, NEE,

GE, T, XOM, BA, SWK, IBM, GOOG, TD, KMB, IFF, D, DEO, CHD, CMI, BAC, FBHS, BHB, TXT, CAC, CNI, TT, LOW, MDT, NKE, QCOM, TRV, CVS, AMGN, WMT, CB, NEE, Sold Out: STZ, MO, KD,

Hartford, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys adidas AG, The Walt Disney Co, McCormick Inc, Ball Corp, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, sells Constellation Brands Inc, AT&T Inc, Altria Group Inc, International Business Machines Corp, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sky Investment Group LLC. As of 2021Q4, Sky Investment Group LLC owns 128 stocks with a total value of $496 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sky Investment Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sky+investment+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 95,109 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 118,047 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 42,744 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 75,070 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 73,377 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%

Sky Investment Group LLC initiated holding in adidas AG. The purchase prices were between $139.23 and $172.32, with an estimated average price of $153.2. The stock is now traded at around $139.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 13,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sky Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Ball Corp. The purchase prices were between $87.48 and $96.88, with an estimated average price of $92.47. The stock is now traded at around $87.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,745 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sky Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88. The stock is now traded at around $72.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sky Investment Group LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 20.12%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $137.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 23,310 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sky Investment Group LLC added to a holding in McCormick & Co Inc by 193.35%. The purchase prices were between $78.1 and $96.61, with an estimated average price of $85.36. The stock is now traded at around $94.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,818 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sky Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43.

Sky Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81.

Sky Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.