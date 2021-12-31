Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC Buys SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, FS KKR Capital Corp, Tesla Inc, Sells iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Alcoa Corp

- New Purchases: WM, BMO, AOD, VUG, VNQ, EOG, VOO, KMB, SPYG, BITO, BTI, OMC, LYLT, ONL, JQC, JPS, LLY, LW, KD, ET, DWAC, CUZ, COST,
- Added Positions: DIA, FSK, TSLA, SPHB, FEX, MSFT, BAC, QCOM, PTY, JNJ, GIS, UPRO, T, IP, INTC, GE, EVRG, CASY, DD, DUK, CTVA, DOW, DE, WHR, WAB, O, VICI, CRM, XLE, VTRS, XLU, VWO, TNL, JPM, NVG, NVDA, NWBI, NYCB, MDLZ, MPC, KMI, ESGU, HEXO, HOG, QYLD, EPD, EOI, FOF, BUI, BCE,
- Reduced Positions: IJJ, VOE, IVW, IYR, WEC, SSO, QLD, HYG, TQQQ, SPUU, XOM, MO, MRO, PINS, DIS, DAL, SLVM, TWTR, USO, GOLD, ACB,
- Sold Out: AA, MRNA, NUE, BX, NET, CLF, DKS, FPXI, FIXD, ARKK, PHK, IJR, DTIL, TRGP, WPM, PYPL, IJK, DKNG, LOGC, GOSS, CTRM, KLDO, HOOK, AKRO, ARKG, FIXX, MJ, V, MMP, KHC, JAGX, IIVI, HRTX, FISV, PTE, ARCT, IVE,
For the details of Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/johnson+midwest+financial%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC
- SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 60,701 shares, 16.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23798.03%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 54,811 shares, 16.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
- iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) - 187,526 shares, 16.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.68%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 45,289 shares, 16.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 256,565 shares, 16.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.64%
Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.83 and $166.9, with an estimated average price of $161.05. The stock is now traded at around $147.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 284 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bank of Montreal (BMO)
Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC initiated holding in Bank of Montreal. The purchase prices were between $101.1 and $112.3, with an estimated average price of $107.89. The stock is now traded at around $115.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 286 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO)
Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.9 and $43.32, with an estimated average price of $35.9. The stock is now traded at around $23.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.58 and $97.11, with an estimated average price of $89.9. The stock is now traded at around $107.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 104 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $274.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 40 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)
Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC initiated holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $37.56, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $42.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 23798.03%. The purchase prices were between $338.36 and $364.57, with an estimated average price of $354.28. The stock is now traded at around $341.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.47%. The holding were 60,701 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)
Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp by 69.68%. The purchase prices were between $19.92 and $23.13, with an estimated average price of $21.58. The stock is now traded at around $21.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 73,785 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 38.41%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $937.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB)
Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 334.41%. The purchase prices were between $73.62 and $82.51, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $72.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,742 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: FIRST TR LARGE CAP (FEX)
Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR LARGE CAP by 282.62%. The purchase prices were between $84.78 and $92.69, with an estimated average price of $90.01. The stock is now traded at around $84.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,079 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fds (PTY)
Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fds by 24.77%. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $18.63, with an estimated average price of $17.77. The stock is now traded at around $15.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,629 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Alcoa Corp (AA)
Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Alcoa Corp. The sale prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25.Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.Sold Out: Cloudflare Inc (NET)
Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Cloudflare Inc. The sale prices were between $115.73 and $217.25, with an estimated average price of $168.37.Sold Out: Nucor Corp (NUE)
Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Nucor Corp. The sale prices were between $95.99 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $109.69.Sold Out: Blackstone Inc (BX)
Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Blackstone Inc. The sale prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86.Sold Out: Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)
Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The sale prices were between $99.91 and $140.28, with an estimated average price of $119.65.
Here is the complete portfolio of Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC. Also check out:
1. Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC keeps buying