Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC Buys SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, FS KKR Capital Corp, Tesla Inc, Sells iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Alcoa Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, FS KKR Capital Corp, Tesla Inc, Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, FIRST TR LARGE CAP, sells iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Alcoa Corp, Moderna Inc, Blackstone Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC owns 307 stocks with a total value of $133 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 60,701 shares, 16.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23798.03% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 54,811 shares, 16.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) - 187,526 shares, 16.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.68% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 45,289 shares, 16.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 256,565 shares, 16.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.64%

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.83 and $166.9, with an estimated average price of $161.05. The stock is now traded at around $147.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 284 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC initiated holding in Bank of Montreal. The purchase prices were between $101.1 and $112.3, with an estimated average price of $107.89. The stock is now traded at around $115.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 286 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.9 and $43.32, with an estimated average price of $35.9. The stock is now traded at around $23.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.58 and $97.11, with an estimated average price of $89.9. The stock is now traded at around $107.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 104 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $274.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 40 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC initiated holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $37.56, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $42.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 23798.03%. The purchase prices were between $338.36 and $364.57, with an estimated average price of $354.28. The stock is now traded at around $341.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.47%. The holding were 60,701 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp by 69.68%. The purchase prices were between $19.92 and $23.13, with an estimated average price of $21.58. The stock is now traded at around $21.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 73,785 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 38.41%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $937.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 334.41%. The purchase prices were between $73.62 and $82.51, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $72.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,742 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR LARGE CAP by 282.62%. The purchase prices were between $84.78 and $92.69, with an estimated average price of $90.01. The stock is now traded at around $84.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,079 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fds by 24.77%. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $18.63, with an estimated average price of $17.77. The stock is now traded at around $15.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,629 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Alcoa Corp. The sale prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25.

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Cloudflare Inc. The sale prices were between $115.73 and $217.25, with an estimated average price of $168.37.

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Nucor Corp. The sale prices were between $95.99 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $109.69.

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Blackstone Inc. The sale prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86.

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The sale prices were between $99.91 and $140.28, with an estimated average price of $119.65.