Zevin Asset Management Llc Buys TransUnion, Coca-Cola Co, Kubota Corp, Sells AT&T Inc, Euronext NV, AIA Group

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys TransUnion, Coca-Cola Co, Kubota Corp, sells AT&T Inc, Euronext NV, AIA Group, International Business Machines Corp, Medtronic PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Zevin Asset Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Zevin Asset Management Llc owns 90 stocks with a total value of $553 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 123,444 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.72% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 155,904 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20% Visa Inc (V) - 114,936 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 8,174 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.86% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 71,524 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.63%

Zevin Asset Management Llc initiated holding in TransUnion. The purchase prices were between $109.41 and $119.35, with an estimated average price of $114.66. The stock is now traded at around $97.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 75,526 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zevin Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $59.878000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zevin Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Kubota Corp by 20.48%. The purchase prices were between $101.01 and $114.62, with an estimated average price of $107.32. The stock is now traded at around $106.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,919 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zevin Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15.

Zevin Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $484.25 and $529.45, with an estimated average price of $507.81.

Zevin Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.

Zevin Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89.

Zevin Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38.

Zevin Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The sale prices were between $66.57 and $76.57, with an estimated average price of $71.06.