Zevin Asset Management Llc Buys TransUnion, Coca-Cola Co, Kubota Corp, Sells AT&T Inc, Euronext NV, AIA Group

- New Purchases: TRU, KO,
- Added Positions: MELI, DLR, MSFT, EMR, AMZN, CB, HDB, EBAY, COIHF, KYCCF, KUBTY, GSK, KR, PNC, ABBV, PEAK, AON, KUBTF, NVZMY, VWDRY, AAGIY,
- Reduced Positions: GOOGL, GOOG, T, ADP, EUXTF, DHR, AAIGF, UPS, NVS, COST, ULTA, LIN, PFE, MCD, NVZMF, EXPD, CL, TCEHY, PG, ABT, JNJ, HD, TCTZF, XOM, BRK.B, AMAT, PEP, NKE, O, SBUX, NFLX, DIS, CSCO,
- Sold Out: IBM, MDT, ORCL, MDY, OMC, CHTR, KD,
For the details of ZEVIN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/zevin+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ZEVIN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
- Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 123,444 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.72%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 155,904 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20%
- Visa Inc (V) - 114,936 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 8,174 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.86%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 71,524 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.63%
Zevin Asset Management Llc initiated holding in TransUnion. The purchase prices were between $109.41 and $119.35, with an estimated average price of $114.66. The stock is now traded at around $97.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 75,526 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Zevin Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $59.878000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Kubota Corp (KUBTY)
Zevin Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Kubota Corp by 20.48%. The purchase prices were between $101.01 and $114.62, with an estimated average price of $107.32. The stock is now traded at around $106.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,919 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Zevin Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15.Sold Out: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)
Zevin Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $484.25 and $529.45, with an estimated average price of $507.81.Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Zevin Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Zevin Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89.Sold Out: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)
Zevin Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38.Sold Out: Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)
Zevin Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The sale prices were between $66.57 and $76.57, with an estimated average price of $71.06.
Here is the complete portfolio of ZEVIN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:
1. ZEVIN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ZEVIN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ZEVIN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ZEVIN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying