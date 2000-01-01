Fairholme Focused Income Fund Starts 5 New Positions in 4th Quarter

The Fairholme Focused Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) released this week its fourth-quarter portfolio update, reporting that its top trades included the closure of its Western Midstream Partners LP ( WES, Financial) position and new holdings in five companies: Apple Inc. ( AAPL, Financial), LyondellBasell Industries NV ( LYB, Financial), Dow Inc. ( DOW, Financial), Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. ( WBA, Financial) and Newcrest Mining Ltd. ( ASX:NCM, Financial).

Managed by Fairholme Capital Management leader Bruce Berkowitz (Trades, Portfolio), the fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in a focused portfolio of cash-distributing securities, which include corporate debt, government and agency debt, bank loans, convertible bonds, preferred and common stock. The fund applies the Miami-based firm’s focused, multi-sector, multi-strategy, value-based approach.

As of November 2021, the fund’s $63 million equity portfolio contains 16 stocks with a turnover ratio of 31%. The top three sectors in terms of weight are energy, basic materials and financial services, representing 46.74%, 23.97% and 16.99% of the equity portfolio.

Western Midstream Partners

The fund sold all 193,400 shares of Western Midstream Partners ( WES, Financial), trimming 7.96% of its equity portfolio.

Shares of Western Midstream Partners averaged $21.30 during the fourth quarter; the stock is overvalued based on Monday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.29.

GuruFocus ranks the Woodlands, Texas-based energy company’s profitability 7 out of 10 on the back of profit margins and returns outperforming more than 82% of global competitors despite three-year revenue and earnings decline rates underperforming over 60% of global energy companies.

Apple

The fund purchased 9,800 shares of Apple ( AAPL, Financial), giving the position 2.59% equity portfolio weight. Shares averaged $149.68 during the fourth quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on Monday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.43.

GuruFocus ranks the Cupertino, California-based consumer electronics giant’s profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a five-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and profit margins and returns that outperform more than 96% of global competitors.

Other gurus with holdings in Apple include Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ( BRK.A, Financial)( BRK.B, Financial) and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio)’s Fisher Investments.

LyondellBasell Industries

The fund purchased 40,500 shares of LyondellBasell Industries ( LYB, Financial), giving the position 5.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares averaged $94.46 during the fourth quarter; the stock is modestly undervalued based on Monday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.81.

GuruFocus ranks the U.K.-based chemical company’s profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and profit margins and returns that are outperforming more than 76% of global competitors.

Dow

The fund purchased 21,700 shares of Dow ( DOW, Financial), giving the position 1.91% of equity portfolio space. Shares averaged $58.74 during the fourth quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on Monday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.94.

GuruFocus ranks the Midland, Michigan-based chemical company’s financial strength 4 out of 10 on the back of cash-to-debt and debt-to-equity ratios underperforming more than 81% of global competitors despite the company having a high Piotroski F-score of 8.

Walgreens

The fund purchased 24,000 shares of Walgreens ( WBA, Financial), giving the position 1.72% of equity portfolio space.

Shares of Walgreens averaged $48.50 during the fourth quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on Monday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.92.

GuruFocus ranks the Deerfield, Illinois-based retail pharmacy chain’s financial strength 4 out of 10 on the back of interest coverage and debt ratios underperforming more than 69% of global competitors.

Newcrest Mining

The fund purchased 58,000 shares of Newcrest Mining ( ASX:NCM, Financial), giving the position 1.56% equity portfolio weight. Shares averaged 24.28 Australian dollars ($17.16) during the fourth quarter; the stock is modestly undervalued based on Monday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.74.

GuruFocus ranks the Australian metals and mining company’s profitability 6 out of 10 on the back of profit margins and returns outperforming more than 88% of global competitors despite three-year revenue and earnings growth rates topping just over 66% of global metals and mining companies.