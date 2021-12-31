Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Buys VanEck Gold Miners ETF, ViacomCBS Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Alibaba Group Holding, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

New Purchases: UBER, CLF, TIP, DOCU, XPEV, LDI, NAUT, EMXC, MXI, CRWD, IAT, THW, RIG,

UBER, CLF, TIP, DOCU, XPEV, LDI, NAUT, EMXC, MXI, CRWD, IAT, THW, RIG, Added Positions: GDX, AMZN, VIAC, PYPL, MGM, QCOM, SCHX, JPM, VLO, GSLC, AAPL, HDGE, LULU, TSLA, GGN, KMI, UPS, DIS, PSX, SCHV, SCHB, LTPZ, NLY, IBM, SCHD, BTTR, COST, ZM, MRK, NVDA, PBR, ROKU, DWSH, BMY, BIIB, ABBV, CAT, ENPH, NMR, MRNA, DVYE, PMM,

GDX, AMZN, VIAC, PYPL, MGM, QCOM, SCHX, JPM, VLO, GSLC, AAPL, HDGE, LULU, TSLA, GGN, KMI, UPS, DIS, PSX, SCHV, SCHB, LTPZ, NLY, IBM, SCHD, BTTR, COST, ZM, MRK, NVDA, PBR, ROKU, DWSH, BMY, BIIB, ABBV, CAT, ENPH, NMR, MRNA, DVYE, PMM, Reduced Positions: IAU, BABA, TLT, KOF, PFE, SLV, CX, DOW, LRCX, T, VZ, MU, ELOX, NFLX, GLD, FLOT, PPLT, PG, LYG, C, CVX, FE, AEG, ARWR, GOOGL, PSEC, FB, SBUX, IEF, GLDI, KRE, CSCO, BP, MMM, BX, BA, MUFG, F, MOS, SDEM, PFF, BAC, SGMO, AIG, BIDU, SMFG, LKNCY, MFG, AOD, VCV, RYLD,

IAU, BABA, TLT, KOF, PFE, SLV, CX, DOW, LRCX, T, VZ, MU, ELOX, NFLX, GLD, FLOT, PPLT, PG, LYG, C, CVX, FE, AEG, ARWR, GOOGL, PSEC, FB, SBUX, IEF, GLDI, KRE, CSCO, BP, MMM, BX, BA, MUFG, F, MOS, SDEM, PFF, BAC, SGMO, AIG, BIDU, SMFG, LKNCY, MFG, AOD, VCV, RYLD, Sold Out: VXX, GXO, XOM, AVIR, DELL, SKM, THO, BYND, ING, TWTR, FNDE, PRU, CIM, V, ALLY, FCX, VIG, SBSW, ELP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VanEck Gold Miners ETF, ViacomCBS Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells iShares Gold Trust, Alibaba Group Holding, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV, Pfizer Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors. As of 2021Q4, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors owns 146 stocks with a total value of $139 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vanguard+capital+wealth+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 83,056 shares, 10.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,279 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.08% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 13,337 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 5,985 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.94% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 11,629 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24%

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $37.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 13,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.23 and $25.63, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $18.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 17,602 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 3,422 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $121.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors initiated holding in XPeng Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.11 and $55, with an estimated average price of $45.39. The stock is now traded at around $35.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,219 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.75 and $61.4, with an estimated average price of $60.18. The stock is now traded at around $61.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,898 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors added to a holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 371.92%. The purchase prices were between $29.16 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.49. The stock is now traded at around $30.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 62,293 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 194.69%. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $32.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 34,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 34.75%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $132.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 10,645 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors added to a holding in MGM Resorts International by 56.31%. The purchase prices were between $38.3 and $50.37, with an estimated average price of $44.88. The stock is now traded at around $43.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 28,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 54.56%. The purchase prices were between $103.39 and $114.55, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $108.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 10,297 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 74.91%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $149.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,684 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The sale prices were between $18.53 and $27.96, with an estimated average price of $22.13.

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $73.73 and $103.57, with an estimated average price of $90.18.

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52.

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $7.67 and $44.59, with an estimated average price of $14.96.

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78.

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in SK Telecom Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.67 and $51.44, with an estimated average price of $46.19.