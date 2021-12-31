Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Financial Consulate, Inc Buys iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, Royalty Pharma PLC, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Hunt Valley, MD, based Investment company Financial Consulate, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, Royalty Pharma PLC, Linde PLC, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Consulate, Inc. As of 2021Q4, Financial Consulate, Inc owns 139 stocks with a total value of $288 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FINANCIAL CONSULATE, INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/financial+consulate%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FINANCIAL CONSULATE, INC
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 232,902 shares, 9.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.70%
  2. 10x Genomics Inc (TXG) - 154,942 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%
  3. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 274,959 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
  4. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI) - 632,955 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.17%
  5. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 227,633 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.98%
New Purchase: iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (CEMB)

Financial Consulate, Inc initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.52 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $50.91. The stock is now traded at around $49.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 24,655 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Financial Consulate, Inc initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $82.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,029 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX)

Financial Consulate, Inc initiated holding in Royalty Pharma PLC. The purchase prices were between $35.17 and $42.48, with an estimated average price of $38.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Linde PLC (LIN)

Financial Consulate, Inc initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $294.65 and $346.43, with an estimated average price of $324.66. The stock is now traded at around $297.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 626 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Financial Consulate, Inc initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,735 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: AMETEK Inc (AME)

Financial Consulate, Inc initiated holding in AMETEK Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.11 and $147.41, with an estimated average price of $137.18. The stock is now traded at around $135.263400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,404 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Financial Consulate, Inc added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 34.47%. The purchase prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94. The stock is now traded at around $359.036900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,260 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Heico Corp (HEI.A)

Financial Consulate, Inc added to a holding in Heico Corp by 33.28%. The purchase prices were between $118.5 and $139.01, with an estimated average price of $127.43. The stock is now traded at around $114.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,436 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Financial Consulate, Inc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 25.08%. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $176.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,112 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)

Financial Consulate, Inc added to a holding in TransDigm Group Inc by 32.73%. The purchase prices were between $553.37 and $685, with an estimated average price of $625.6. The stock is now traded at around $634.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 665 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Financial Consulate, Inc sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Financial Consulate, Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93.

Sold Out: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Financial Consulate, Inc sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65.



Here is the complete portfolio of FINANCIAL CONSULATE, INC. Also check out:

1. FINANCIAL CONSULATE, INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. FINANCIAL CONSULATE, INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FINANCIAL CONSULATE, INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FINANCIAL CONSULATE, INC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus