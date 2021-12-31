Financial Consulate, Inc Buys iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, Royalty Pharma PLC, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc

New Purchases: CEMB, XOM, RPRX, LIN, IEMG, AME, DLA, IDXX, MCO, FLGC,

Hunt Valley, MD, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, Royalty Pharma PLC, Linde PLC, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Consulate, Inc. As of 2021Q4, Financial Consulate, Inc owns 139 stocks with a total value of $288 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 232,902 shares, 9.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.70% 10x Genomics Inc (TXG) - 154,942 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 274,959 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI) - 632,955 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.17% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 227,633 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.98%

Financial Consulate, Inc initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.52 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $50.91. The stock is now traded at around $49.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 24,655 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Consulate, Inc initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $82.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,029 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Consulate, Inc initiated holding in Royalty Pharma PLC. The purchase prices were between $35.17 and $42.48, with an estimated average price of $38.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Consulate, Inc initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $294.65 and $346.43, with an estimated average price of $324.66. The stock is now traded at around $297.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 626 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Consulate, Inc initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,735 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Consulate, Inc initiated holding in AMETEK Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.11 and $147.41, with an estimated average price of $137.18. The stock is now traded at around $135.263400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,404 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Consulate, Inc added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 34.47%. The purchase prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94. The stock is now traded at around $359.036900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,260 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Consulate, Inc added to a holding in Heico Corp by 33.28%. The purchase prices were between $118.5 and $139.01, with an estimated average price of $127.43. The stock is now traded at around $114.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,436 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Consulate, Inc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 25.08%. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $176.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,112 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Consulate, Inc added to a holding in TransDigm Group Inc by 32.73%. The purchase prices were between $553.37 and $685, with an estimated average price of $625.6. The stock is now traded at around $634.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 665 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Consulate, Inc sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83.

Financial Consulate, Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93.

Financial Consulate, Inc sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65.