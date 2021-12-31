Perennial Advisors, LLC Buys Fastenal Co, Adobe Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Unilever PLC

- New Purchases: ADP, PFE, CHPT, CHPT, MRK, KMB, STT, NMFC,
- Added Positions: FAST, MSFT, FB, JNJ, AMZN, ADBE, BRK.B, USB, ELAN, CSCO, FLOT, LEA, GLD, GOOG, FISV, HON, V, SBUX, MDT, JPST, MA, FDX, DIS, VZ, HD, PEP, ARCC, APD, TMO, JPM, UNP, BKLN, MCD, XYL, SPY, ATVI, VEA, DEO, AXP, MMM, EL, GD, VWO, XOM, PFF, EEM, SHV, MUB, BRW,
- Reduced Positions: VOO, UL, TOTL, AMGN, VCIT, VCSH, NVS, NKE, SCHB, ZTS, BX, CMCSA, SMHI,
- Sold Out: LMT, T,
These are the top 5 holdings of Perennial Advisors, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 119,682 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 62,017 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.64%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,834 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.39%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 15,817 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 126,931 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93%
Perennial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $199.97 and $248.01, with an estimated average price of $227.15. The stock is now traded at around $207.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,890 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Perennial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $51.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,885 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)
Perennial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.76 and $27.69, with an estimated average price of $22.21. The stock is now traded at around $12.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,151 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Perennial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $77.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,574 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)
Perennial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.76 and $27.69, with an estimated average price of $22.21. The stock is now traded at around $12.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,151 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: State Street Corporation (STT)
Perennial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in State Street Corporation. The purchase prices were between $86.12 and $99.92, with an estimated average price of $94.42. The stock is now traded at around $101.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,323 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fastenal Co (FAST)
Perennial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Fastenal Co by 99.77%. The purchase prices were between $51.3 and $64.42, with an estimated average price of $59.15. The stock is now traded at around $53.757300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 43,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Perennial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 20.89%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $510.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,818 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Perennial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 25.99%. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $172.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,857 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: 3M Co (MMM)
Perennial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in 3M Co by 45.02%. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $162.646500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Perennial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Perennial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.
