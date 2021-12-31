Perennial Advisors, LLC Buys Fastenal Co, Adobe Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Unilever PLC

New Purchases: ADP, PFE, CHPT, CHPT, MRK, KMB, STT, NMFC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fastenal Co, Adobe Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Pfizer Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Unilever PLC, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Perennial Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Perennial Advisors, LLC owns 85 stocks with a total value of $371 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 119,682 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 62,017 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.64% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,834 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.39% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 15,817 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 126,931 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93%

Perennial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $199.97 and $248.01, with an estimated average price of $227.15. The stock is now traded at around $207.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,890 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perennial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $51.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,885 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perennial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.76 and $27.69, with an estimated average price of $22.21. The stock is now traded at around $12.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,151 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perennial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $77.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,574 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perennial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in State Street Corporation. The purchase prices were between $86.12 and $99.92, with an estimated average price of $94.42. The stock is now traded at around $101.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,323 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perennial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Fastenal Co by 99.77%. The purchase prices were between $51.3 and $64.42, with an estimated average price of $59.15. The stock is now traded at around $53.757300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 43,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perennial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 20.89%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $510.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,818 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perennial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 25.99%. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $172.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,857 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perennial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in 3M Co by 45.02%. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $162.646500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perennial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82.

Perennial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.