ARS Wealth Advisors Group, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, RLI Corp, Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Sells International Business Machines Corp, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, RLI Corp, Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, General Motors Co, M.D.C. Holdings Inc, sells International Business Machines Corp, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund, Lowe's Inc, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ARS Wealth Advisors Group, LLC. As of 2021Q4, ARS Wealth Advisors Group, LLC owns 142 stocks with a total value of $596 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 847,510 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.76% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 518,466 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.27% SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 915,349 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.33% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 175,494 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 478,966 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.64%

ARS Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in RLI Corp. The purchase prices were between $100.7 and $115.06, with an estimated average price of $108.48. The stock is now traded at around $103.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,218 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ARS Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.1 and $60.04, with an estimated average price of $52.3. The stock is now traded at around $50.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ARS Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in M.D.C. Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.29 and $55.83, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $44.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,951 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ARS Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $202.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,218 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ARS Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.93 and $78.88, with an estimated average price of $68.79. The stock is now traded at around $70.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ARS Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in Popular Inc. The purchase prices were between $76 and $86.22, with an estimated average price of $81.26. The stock is now traded at around $94.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ARS Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.21%. The purchase prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25. The stock is now traded at around $79.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 111,383 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ARS Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in General Motors Co by 37.66%. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $49.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 26,909 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ARS Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 26.38%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $922.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 781 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ARS Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 24.15%. The purchase prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89. The stock is now traded at around $80.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,084 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ARS Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.47 and $88.09, with an estimated average price of $87.43.

ARS Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15.

ARS Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $8.31 and $14.92, with an estimated average price of $11.86.