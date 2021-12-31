ARS Wealth Advisors Group, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, RLI Corp, Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Sells International Business Machines Corp, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund

- New Purchases: RLI, UCTT, MDC, LPX, IWM, BPOP, QCOM, TOL, GIS, AXTI, SBS,
- Added Positions: VCSH, STIP, VWOB, QUAL, VEU, VBR, SRLN, MRK, PEP, GM, MA, VZ, GOOG, MMM, NVDA, JPM, TSLA, MTUM, DUK, MUB, LUV, CVX, WMT, BIIB, ITOT, GOOGL, INTC, ORCL, GE, AGG, LLY, GLW, NFLX, SCHP, CAT, AMAT, MO, VEA, ABT, VO, T,
- Reduced Positions: USMV, JAGG, XLK, AAPL, KIM, BRK.B, HD, MSFT, RTX, VTHR, HON, V, LMT, DIS, UNH, PFE, XLV, GLD, LOW, XLP, PYPL, FB, IVV, IWR, SO, TMO, SBUX, CRM, MCD, JNJ, HSY, KO, BMY, PM, AEP, IWV, NEE, EOG, BAC, AMGN,
- Sold Out: IBM, BIV, DNA,
For the details of ARS Wealth Advisors Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ars+wealth+advisors+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ARS Wealth Advisors Group, LLC
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 847,510 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.76%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 518,466 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.27%
- SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 915,349 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.33%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 175,494 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 478,966 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.64%
ARS Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in RLI Corp. The purchase prices were between $100.7 and $115.06, with an estimated average price of $108.48. The stock is now traded at around $103.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,218 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT)
ARS Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.1 and $60.04, with an estimated average price of $52.3. The stock is now traded at around $50.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: M.D.C. Holdings Inc (MDC)
ARS Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in M.D.C. Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.29 and $55.83, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $44.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,951 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
ARS Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $202.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,218 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX)
ARS Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.93 and $78.88, with an estimated average price of $68.79. The stock is now traded at around $70.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Popular Inc (BPOP)
ARS Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in Popular Inc. The purchase prices were between $76 and $86.22, with an estimated average price of $81.26. The stock is now traded at around $94.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
ARS Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.21%. The purchase prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25. The stock is now traded at around $79.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 111,383 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: General Motors Co (GM)
ARS Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in General Motors Co by 37.66%. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $49.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 26,909 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
ARS Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 26.38%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $922.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 781 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
ARS Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 24.15%. The purchase prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89. The stock is now traded at around $80.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,084 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
ARS Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.47 and $88.09, with an estimated average price of $87.43.Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
ARS Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15.Sold Out: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA)
ARS Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $8.31 and $14.92, with an estimated average price of $11.86.
Here is the complete portfolio of ARS Wealth Advisors Group, LLC. Also check out:
1. ARS Wealth Advisors Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ARS Wealth Advisors Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ARS Wealth Advisors Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ARS Wealth Advisors Group, LLC keeps buying