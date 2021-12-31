Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Buys Nutrien, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Sells SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Kornit Digital, First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF

New Purchases: TSLA, QQQ, EB, RSKD, CAMT, BLZE, TBLA, TBLA, FIVN, SLVR, FMIV, TWNT, HWEL, MRVL, SWAG, NRDY, S, S, MNDY, ONL, BYND, MP, ADC, SGH, TRNO, UHT, DHC, SBAC, EQIX, CCI, OFC, BLDP,

Tel-aviv, L3, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Nutrien, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Microsoft Corp, sells SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Kornit Digital, First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF, Deere, Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owns 215 stocks with a total value of $9.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 10,530,000 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.28% The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 6,207,500 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.54% Nutrien Ltd (NTR) - 4,563,128 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.72% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 948,000 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.57% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 109,300 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.49%

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $904.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 58,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $358.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 128,176 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd initiated holding in Eventbrite Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.47 and $22.39, with an estimated average price of $18.44. The stock is now traded at around $15.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,328,208 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd initiated holding in Riskified Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.57 and $20.78, with an estimated average price of $14.01. The stock is now traded at around $7.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,206,434 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd initiated holding in Camtek Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.34 and $48.15, with an estimated average price of $42.69. The stock is now traded at around $37.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 425,749 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd initiated holding in Backblaze Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.89 and $31.5, with an estimated average price of $22.17. The stock is now traded at around $15.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,026,567 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd added to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 61.72%. The purchase prices were between $65.93 and $76.54, with an estimated average price of $70.11. The stock is now traded at around $75.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 4,563,128 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 205.40%. The purchase prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $235.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 481,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 40.54%. The purchase prices were between $98.5 and $106.18, with an estimated average price of $103.69. The stock is now traded at around $101.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 2,261,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 22.54%. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 6,207,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 24.57%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $302.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 948,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 24.49%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2772.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 109,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The sale prices were between $48.14 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $52.34.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $68.33 and $77.11, with an estimated average price of $72.11.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $63.39 and $71.58, with an estimated average price of $67.08.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161.