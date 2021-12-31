Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Meridian Management Co Buys Fiserv Inc, Quanta Services Inc, Visa Inc, Sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Oracle Corp, Comcast Corp

1 minutes ago
Little Rock, AR, based Investment company Meridian Management Co (Current Portfolio) buys Fiserv Inc, Quanta Services Inc, Visa Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Home BancShares Inc, sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Oracle Corp, Comcast Corp, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, L3Harris Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meridian Management Co. As of 2021Q4, Meridian Management Co owns 75 stocks with a total value of $345 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of MERIDIAN MANAGEMENT CO
  1. iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF (INTF) - 1,110,256 shares, 9.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.44%
  2. BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF) - 596,561 shares, 8.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.64%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 60,336 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74%
  4. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 223,796 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34%
  5. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 238,571 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48%
New Purchase: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

Meridian Management Co initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $121.98, with an estimated average price of $115.37. The stock is now traded at around $102.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 25,615 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Home BancShares Inc (HOMB)

Meridian Management Co initiated holding in Home BancShares Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.19 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $24.64. The stock is now traded at around $23.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 21,112 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Meridian Management Co added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 120.58%. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $99.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 53,143 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Meridian Management Co added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 75.09%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $119.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 11,705 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Meridian Management Co added to a holding in Visa Inc by 26.44%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $225.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 20,190 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Simmons First National Corp (SFNC)

Meridian Management Co added to a holding in Simmons First National Corp by 45.76%. The purchase prices were between $28.34 and $32.51, with an estimated average price of $30.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 47,728 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Meridian Management Co sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89.

Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Meridian Management Co sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.

Sold Out: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)

Meridian Management Co sold out a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The sale prices were between $50.24 and $50.38, with an estimated average price of $50.3.

Sold Out: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

Meridian Management Co sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $202.02 and $244.73, with an estimated average price of $221.42.

Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)

Meridian Management Co sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.



