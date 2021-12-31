Meridian Management Co Buys Fiserv Inc, Quanta Services Inc, Visa Inc, Sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Oracle Corp, Comcast Corp

New Purchases: PWR, HOMB,

PWR, HOMB, Added Positions: FISV, INTF, V, PYPL, EMGF, SFNC, SCHA, AMZN, TIP, DIS, STZ, PEP, IGIB, FDX, MSFT,

FISV, INTF, V, PYPL, EMGF, SFNC, SCHA, AMZN, TIP, DIS, STZ, PEP, IGIB, FDX, MSFT, Reduced Positions: BMY, GVI, NVDA, T, BRK.B, PFE,

BMY, GVI, NVDA, T, BRK.B, PFE, Sold Out: ORCL, CMCSA, GSY, LHX, KD,

Little Rock, AR, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fiserv Inc, Quanta Services Inc, Visa Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Home BancShares Inc, sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Oracle Corp, Comcast Corp, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, L3Harris Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meridian Management Co. As of 2021Q4, Meridian Management Co owns 75 stocks with a total value of $345 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF (INTF) - 1,110,256 shares, 9.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.44% BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF) - 596,561 shares, 8.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.64% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 60,336 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74% Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 223,796 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 238,571 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48%

Meridian Management Co initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $121.98, with an estimated average price of $115.37. The stock is now traded at around $102.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 25,615 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meridian Management Co initiated holding in Home BancShares Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.19 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $24.64. The stock is now traded at around $23.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 21,112 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meridian Management Co added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 120.58%. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $99.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 53,143 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meridian Management Co added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 75.09%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $119.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 11,705 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meridian Management Co added to a holding in Visa Inc by 26.44%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $225.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 20,190 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meridian Management Co added to a holding in Simmons First National Corp by 45.76%. The purchase prices were between $28.34 and $32.51, with an estimated average price of $30.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 47,728 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meridian Management Co sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89.

Meridian Management Co sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.

Meridian Management Co sold out a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The sale prices were between $50.24 and $50.38, with an estimated average price of $50.3.

Meridian Management Co sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $202.02 and $244.73, with an estimated average price of $221.42.

Meridian Management Co sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.