Blue Whale Capital LLP Buys Charles Schwab Corp, IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Coinbase Global Inc, Sells Visa Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Stryker Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Charles Schwab Corp, IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Coinbase Global Inc, Atlassian Corporation PLC, DexCom Inc, sells Visa Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Stryker Corp, Meta Platforms Inc, CME Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blue Whale Capital LLP. As of 2021Q4, Blue Whale Capital LLP owns 19 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 422,180 shares, 11.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.19% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 472,523 shares, 11.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.47% Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM) - 288,000 shares, 8.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.87% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 237,250 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.28% Intuit Inc (INTU) - 127,335 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.6%

Blue Whale Capital LLP initiated holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $586.54 and $666.48, with an estimated average price of $627.99. The stock is now traded at around $515.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 61,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Whale Capital LLP initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $194.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 135,635 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Whale Capital LLP initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $158.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Whale Capital LLP added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 1591.11%. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $89.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.9%. The holding were 761,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Whale Capital LLP added to a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 41.87%. The purchase prices were between $343.33 and $458.13, with an estimated average price of $401.62. The stock is now traded at around $321.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 288,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Whale Capital LLP added to a holding in DexCom Inc by 203.57%. The purchase prices were between $519.49 and $651.26, with an estimated average price of $575.47. The stock is now traded at around $420.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 85,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Whale Capital LLP added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 42.28%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $369.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 237,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Whale Capital LLP added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 37.12%. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $559.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 90,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Whale Capital LLP added to a holding in Veeva Systems Inc by 24.90%. The purchase prices were between $249.49 and $325.25, with an estimated average price of $290.32. The stock is now traded at around $228.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 262,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Whale Capital LLP sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.

Blue Whale Capital LLP sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.

Blue Whale Capital LLP sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $236.63 and $276.44, with an estimated average price of $262.34.

Blue Whale Capital LLP sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $231.97, with an estimated average price of $220.67.