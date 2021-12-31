Davis Selected Advisers Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Intel Corp, Teck Resources, Sells JD.com Inc, American Express Co, Raytheon Technologies Corp

New Purchases: STOR, CTT, IWV,

Tucson, AZ, based Investment company Davis Selected Advisers Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Intel Corp, Teck Resources, Vimeo Inc, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, sells JD.com Inc, American Express Co, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Quest Diagnostics Inc, CVS Health Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Davis Selected Advisers. As of 2021Q4, Davis Selected Advisers owns 120 stocks with a total value of $21.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Chris Davis

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 38,310,651 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.09% Capital One Financial Corp (COF) - 11,784,369 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.65% Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 8,400,643 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.94% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 2,426 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45% U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 17,822,958 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%

Davis Selected Advisers initiated holding in STORE Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.16 and $35.11, with an estimated average price of $33.97. The stock is now traded at around $30.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 159,790 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Davis Selected Advisers initiated holding in CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.21 and $12.36, with an estimated average price of $8.85. The stock is now traded at around $7.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 587,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Davis Selected Advisers initiated holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $253.91 and $279.11, with an estimated average price of $270.47. The stock is now traded at around $256.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,859 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Davis Selected Advisers added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 148.62%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $120.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 3,202,757 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Davis Selected Advisers added to a holding in Intel Corp by 27.95%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $47.778200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 16,759,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Davis Selected Advisers added to a holding in Teck Resources Ltd by 244.92%. The purchase prices were between $24.55 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $27.48. The stock is now traded at around $36.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 8,604,918 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Davis Selected Advisers added to a holding in Vimeo Inc by 56.19%. The purchase prices were between $17.53 and $35.02, with an estimated average price of $24.11. The stock is now traded at around $13.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,401,983 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Davis Selected Advisers added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6910.19%. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $156.8, with an estimated average price of $151.56. The stock is now traded at around $152.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 132,773 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Davis Selected Advisers added to a holding in Clear Secure Inc by 53.30%. The purchase prices were between $24.96 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $36.73. The stock is now traded at around $28.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 772,002 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Davis Selected Advisers sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

Davis Selected Advisers sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $358.15 and $413.86, with an estimated average price of $389.21.

Davis Selected Advisers sold out a holding in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $74.38 and $95.22, with an estimated average price of $85.9.

Davis Selected Advisers reduced to a holding in JD.com Inc by 36.71%. The sale prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25. The stock is now traded at around $73.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.46%. Davis Selected Advisers still held 7,551,882 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Davis Selected Advisers reduced to a holding in American Express Co by 34.56%. The sale prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $191.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.1%. Davis Selected Advisers still held 2,682,510 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Davis Selected Advisers reduced to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 78.22%. The sale prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $94.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.69%. Davis Selected Advisers still held 482,682 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Davis Selected Advisers reduced to a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc by 26.84%. The sale prices were between $140.36 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $152.48. The stock is now traded at around $131.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Davis Selected Advisers still held 2,006,628 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Davis Selected Advisers reduced to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 72.57%. The sale prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $103.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Davis Selected Advisers still held 213,733 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Davis Selected Advisers reduced to a holding in M&T Bank Corp by 61.86%. The sale prices were between $144.04 and $161.85, with an estimated average price of $153.64. The stock is now traded at around $182.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Davis Selected Advisers still held 56,995 shares as of 2021-12-31.