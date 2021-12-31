Van Den Berg Management I, Inc Buys Qualcomm Inc, International Business Machines Corp, Cigna Corp, Sells Dollar Tree Inc, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Liberty Formula One Group

New Purchases: SPSM, MA, DFAU, NOG, IEMG, SOI,

Sold Out: DLTR, PSTH, FWONK, GDP, KD,

Austin, TX, based Investment company Van Den Berg Management I, Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Qualcomm Inc, International Business Machines Corp, Cigna Corp, Vontier Corp, WestRock Co, sells Dollar Tree Inc, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Liberty Formula One Group, Goodrich Petroleum Corp, Vanguard Total International Stock during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Van Den Berg Management I, Inc. As of 2021Q4, Van Den Berg Management I, Inc owns 77 stocks with a total value of $551 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 168,675 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.79% Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) - 176,766 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 10,648 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61% Atkore Inc (ATKR) - 237,411 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.84% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 64,597 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2%

Van Den Berg Management I, Inc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.09 and $46.65, with an estimated average price of $44.22. The stock is now traded at around $41.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 13,295 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Van Den Berg Management I, Inc initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $374.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,546 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Van Den Berg Management I, Inc initiated holding in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.06 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $32.01. The stock is now traded at around $30.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,282 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Van Den Berg Management I, Inc initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,687 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Van Den Berg Management I, Inc initiated holding in Northern Oil & Gas Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.45 and $26.77, with an estimated average price of $22.31. The stock is now traded at around $24.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,971 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Van Den Berg Management I, Inc initiated holding in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.36 and $8.52, with an estimated average price of $7.38. The stock is now traded at around $7.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 32,215 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Van Den Berg Management I, Inc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 45.15%. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $165.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 90,084 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Van Den Berg Management I, Inc added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 484.82%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $130.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 45,821 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Van Den Berg Management I, Inc added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 53.38%. The purchase prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85. The stock is now traded at around $225.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 46,408 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Van Den Berg Management I, Inc added to a holding in Vontier Corp by 50.53%. The purchase prices were between $28.97 and $34.44, with an estimated average price of $32.52. The stock is now traded at around $27.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 353,753 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Van Den Berg Management I, Inc added to a holding in WestRock Co by 32.30%. The purchase prices were between $42.48 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $46.94. The stock is now traded at around $45.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 311,490 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Van Den Berg Management I, Inc added to a holding in Carter's Inc by 20.99%. The purchase prices were between $91.39 and $109.69, with an estimated average price of $101.94. The stock is now traded at around $91.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 90,572 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Van Den Berg Management I, Inc sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $97.11 and $146.61, with an estimated average price of $122.44.

Van Den Berg Management I, Inc sold out a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $19.68 and $20.28, with an estimated average price of $19.84.

Van Den Berg Management I, Inc sold out a holding in Liberty Formula One Group. The sale prices were between $52.02 and $63.24, with an estimated average price of $58.25.

Van Den Berg Management I, Inc sold out a holding in Goodrich Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $20.06 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $22.17.

Van Den Berg Management I, Inc sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.