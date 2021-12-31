King Street Capital Management, L.p. Buys Hertz Global Holdings Inc, Enjoy Technology Inc, VICI Properties Inc, Sells Booking Holdings Inc, 8x8 Inc, Qualcomm Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Hertz Global Holdings Inc, Enjoy Technology Inc, VICI Properties Inc, CBL & Associates Properties Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, sells Booking Holdings Inc, 8x8 Inc, Qualcomm Inc, NextGen Acquisition Corp II, Ardagh Metal Packaging SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, King Street Capital Management, L.p.. As of 2021Q4, King Street Capital Management, L.p. owns 53 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KING STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/king+street+capital+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ) - 13,099,651 shares, 28.68% of the total portfolio. New Position T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 777,030 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) - 1,230,000 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44% Valaris Ltd (VAL) - 1,945,000 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.45% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 1,225,000 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio.

King Street Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Hertz Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.16 and $35.06, with an estimated average price of $25.44. The stock is now traded at around $19.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 28.68%. The holding were 13,099,651 shares as of 2021-12-31.

King Street Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Enjoy Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.1 and $11, with an estimated average price of $6.81. The stock is now traded at around $3.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 6,888,903 shares as of 2021-12-31.

King Street Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in CBL & Associates Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.22 and $32.5, with an estimated average price of $30.23. The stock is now traded at around $27.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 387,572 shares as of 2021-12-31.

King Street Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $598.28 and $708.14, with an estimated average price of $650.29. The stock is now traded at around $673.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

King Street Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Chegg Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74. The stock is now traded at around $29.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 92,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

King Street Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.17 and $241.91, with an estimated average price of $228.86. The stock is now traded at around $220.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 9,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

King Street Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in VICI Properties Inc by 86.67%. The purchase prices were between $26.75 and $30.25, with an estimated average price of $28.97. The stock is now traded at around $28.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 1,400,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

King Street Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61.

King Street Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24.

King Street Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in NextGen Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.45 and $11.14, with an estimated average price of $10.39.

King Street Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Ardagh Metal Packaging SA. The sale prices were between $8.63 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.51.

King Street Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $32.11 and $47.16, with an estimated average price of $40.03.

King Street Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Highwoods Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $42.12 and $47.28, with an estimated average price of $45.2.