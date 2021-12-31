King Street Capital Management, L.p. Buys Hertz Global Holdings Inc, Enjoy Technology Inc, VICI Properties Inc, Sells Booking Holdings Inc, 8x8 Inc, Qualcomm Inc

- New Purchases: HTZ, ENJY, CBL, ORLY, CHGG, AAP, OLLI, AMZN, SBUX, PHM, SIG, DBI, LZB, MDC, BBW, LOCO, SEAS,
- Added Positions: VICI,
- Reduced Positions: EGHT, ARMK, MLCO, CNR, VAL, ROST, RVLV,
- Sold Out: BKNG, QCOM, NGCAU, AMBP, GDRX, HIW, GLHAU, UWMC, UWMC, VNO, FVIV.U, GMII, TWLVU, FIVE, DGNU, TSCO, HIIIU, TSPQ.U, CVII.U, RKTA.U, LEGAU, SLAC.U, PLMIU, URBN, SIRI, BOOT, WEN, AMPI.U, ZNGA, ACQRU, CTRN, TETCU, EBACU, FACT.U, SCVL, CCVI.U, KVSA, AUS.U, ASZ.U, HYACU, HYACU, YETI, KAIIU, SBEAU, OHPAU, LCAAU, KIIIU, BJ, DDS, NSTD.U, NSTC.U, LOKM.U,
- Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ) - 13,099,651 shares, 28.68% of the total portfolio. New Position
- T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 777,030 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio.
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) - 1,230,000 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%
- Valaris Ltd (VAL) - 1,945,000 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.45%
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 1,225,000 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio.
King Street Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Hertz Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.16 and $35.06, with an estimated average price of $25.44. The stock is now traded at around $19.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 28.68%. The holding were 13,099,651 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Enjoy Technology Inc (ENJY)
King Street Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Enjoy Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.1 and $11, with an estimated average price of $6.81. The stock is now traded at around $3.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 6,888,903 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CBL & Associates Properties Inc (CBL)
King Street Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in CBL & Associates Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.22 and $32.5, with an estimated average price of $30.23. The stock is now traded at around $27.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 387,572 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)
King Street Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $598.28 and $708.14, with an estimated average price of $650.29. The stock is now traded at around $673.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Chegg Inc (CHGG)
King Street Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Chegg Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74. The stock is now traded at around $29.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 92,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)
King Street Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.17 and $241.91, with an estimated average price of $228.86. The stock is now traded at around $220.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 9,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VICI Properties Inc (VICI)
King Street Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in VICI Properties Inc by 86.67%. The purchase prices were between $26.75 and $30.25, with an estimated average price of $28.97. The stock is now traded at around $28.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 1,400,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
King Street Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
King Street Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24.Sold Out: NextGen Acquisition Corp II (NGCAU)
King Street Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in NextGen Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.45 and $11.14, with an estimated average price of $10.39.Sold Out: Ardagh Metal Packaging SA (AMBP)
King Street Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Ardagh Metal Packaging SA. The sale prices were between $8.63 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.51.Sold Out: GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX)
King Street Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $32.11 and $47.16, with an estimated average price of $40.03.Sold Out: Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW)
King Street Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Highwoods Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $42.12 and $47.28, with an estimated average price of $45.2.
