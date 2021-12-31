FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. Buys NetEase Inc, JD.com Inc, Futu Holdings, Sells ON Semiconductor Corp, Allegro Microsystems Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc

New Purchases: NTES, JD, FUTU, NVDA,

NTES, JD, FUTU, NVDA, Added Positions: XLNX, TSM,

XLNX, TSM, Reduced Positions: ON, MRVL,

ON, MRVL, Sold Out: ALGM, AMD, SE, FB, SHOP, DOCU, EDU,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys NetEase Inc, JD.com Inc, Futu Holdings, Xilinx Inc, NVIDIA Corp, sells ON Semiconductor Corp, Allegro Microsystems Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Sea, Marvell Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. owns 9 stocks with a total value of $144 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) - 516,300 shares, 24.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.43% Legend Biotech Corp (LEGN) - 560,506 shares, 18.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76% NetEase Inc (NTES) - 240,000 shares, 16.96% of the total portfolio. New Position JD.com Inc (JD) - 310,700 shares, 15.12% of the total portfolio. New Position Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 66,000 shares, 9.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 119.27%

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. initiated holding in NetEase Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.14 and $115.55, with an estimated average price of $101.98. The stock is now traded at around $100.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.96%. The holding were 240,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25. The stock is now traded at around $75.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.12%. The holding were 310,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.34 and $87.64, with an estimated average price of $56.36. The stock is now traded at around $45.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.6%. The holding were 186,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $265.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 119.27%. The purchase prices were between $148.02 and $233.08, with an estimated average price of $198.72. The stock is now traded at around $194.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.29%. The holding were 66,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 81.11%. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $123.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 39,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. sold out a holding in Allegro Microsystems Inc. The sale prices were between $29.66 and $36.18, with an estimated average price of $32.58.

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45.

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89.

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14.

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.