First Commonwealth Financial Corp Buys Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October, The Walt Disney Co, Procter & Gamble Co, Sells iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Activision Blizzard Inc, AT&T Inc

- New Purchases: POCT, BOCT, WMB, CW, MAS, UNP, WY, BDEC, IOCT,
- Added Positions: IVV, EFA, DIS, EEM, PG, VDC, FCF, VTV, GSG, IWN, DLN, IWF, VUG, AMZN, CMCSA, IWO, GLD, QQQ, BRK.B, IVW, IVE, NVDA, VNQ, LOW, XLK,
- Reduced Positions: ITOT, T, JNJ, CVX, NOBL, IWR, ACWX, VTWO, IJH, DVY, SWKS, TMO, VZ, ROK, BJUL, MET, NEE, SPY, BAUG, GILD, XOM, KO, CSCO,
- Sold Out: ATVI, PYPL, COP, ZBH, ONL,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 148,147 shares, 22.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.49%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 276,906 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.04%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 85,165 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 64,067 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57%
- First Commonwealth Financial Corp (FCF) - 761,125 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.18%
First Commonwealth Financial Corp initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October. The purchase prices were between $29.29 and $30.47, with an estimated average price of $30.05. The stock is now traded at around $29.749300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 20,924 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October (BOCT)
First Commonwealth Financial Corp initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October. The purchase prices were between $32.57 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $33.9. The stock is now traded at around $33.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 12,731 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)
First Commonwealth Financial Corp initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.35 and $29.55, with an estimated average price of $27.64. The stock is now traded at around $29.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 13,076 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December (BDEC)
First Commonwealth Financial Corp initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December. The purchase prices were between $33.44 and $35.31, with an estimated average price of $34.24. The stock is now traded at around $33.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,957 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF (IOCT)
First Commonwealth Financial Corp initiated holding in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.76 and $25.67, with an estimated average price of $25.27. The stock is now traded at around $24.964900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,021 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Curtiss-Wright Corp (CW)
First Commonwealth Financial Corp initiated holding in Curtiss-Wright Corp. The purchase prices were between $123.91 and $138.98, with an estimated average price of $132.16. The stock is now traded at around $137.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
First Commonwealth Financial Corp added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 65.68%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $153.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 9,911 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
First Commonwealth Financial Corp added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 35.37%. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $158.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 11,612 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)
First Commonwealth Financial Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $177.95 and $199.88, with an estimated average price of $187.56. The stock is now traded at around $194.979500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (GSG)
First Commonwealth Financial Corp added to a holding in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 42.83%. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $18.12, with an estimated average price of $17.25. The stock is now traded at around $19.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 48,892 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN)
First Commonwealth Financial Corp added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $59.44 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $63. The stock is now traded at around $64.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,536 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
First Commonwealth Financial Corp sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
First Commonwealth Financial Corp sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.Sold Out: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
First Commonwealth Financial Corp sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39.Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)
First Commonwealth Financial Corp sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91.Sold Out: Orion Office REIT Inc (ONL)
First Commonwealth Financial Corp sold out a holding in Orion Office REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $17.64 and $31.98, with an estimated average price of $20.48.
