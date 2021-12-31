First Commonwealth Financial Corp Buys Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October, The Walt Disney Co, Procter & Gamble Co, Sells iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Activision Blizzard Inc, AT&T Inc

New Purchases: POCT, BOCT, WMB, CW, MAS, UNP, WY, BDEC, IOCT,

Investment company First Commonwealth Financial Corp Current Portfolio ) buys Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October, The Walt Disney Co, Procter & Gamble Co, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, sells iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Activision Blizzard Inc, AT&T Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, ConocoPhillips during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Commonwealth Financial Corp . As of 2021Q4, First Commonwealth Financial Corp owns 175 stocks with a total value of $310 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 148,147 shares, 22.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.49% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 276,906 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.04% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 85,165 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 64,067 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57% First Commonwealth Financial Corp (FCF) - 761,125 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.18%

First Commonwealth Financial Corp initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October. The purchase prices were between $29.29 and $30.47, with an estimated average price of $30.05. The stock is now traded at around $29.749300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 20,924 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October. The purchase prices were between $32.57 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $33.9. The stock is now traded at around $33.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 12,731 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.35 and $29.55, with an estimated average price of $27.64. The stock is now traded at around $29.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 13,076 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December. The purchase prices were between $33.44 and $35.31, with an estimated average price of $34.24. The stock is now traded at around $33.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,957 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp initiated holding in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.76 and $25.67, with an estimated average price of $25.27. The stock is now traded at around $24.964900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,021 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp initiated holding in Curtiss-Wright Corp. The purchase prices were between $123.91 and $138.98, with an estimated average price of $132.16. The stock is now traded at around $137.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 65.68%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $153.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 9,911 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 35.37%. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $158.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 11,612 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $177.95 and $199.88, with an estimated average price of $187.56. The stock is now traded at around $194.979500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp added to a holding in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 42.83%. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $18.12, with an estimated average price of $17.25. The stock is now traded at around $19.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 48,892 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $59.44 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $63. The stock is now traded at around $64.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,536 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp sold out a holding in Orion Office REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $17.64 and $31.98, with an estimated average price of $20.48.