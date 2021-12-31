Zuckerman Investment Group, LLC Buys AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Activision Blizzard Inc, Sells Safeguard Scientifics Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

New Purchases: SCHP, RIVN, ADBE, LLY, GOOG, UBER, GTIP, TLRY, TLRY, CGC,

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Activision Blizzard Inc, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, International Business Machines Corp, sells Safeguard Scientifics Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Tesla Inc, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Zuckerman Investment Group, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Zuckerman Investment Group, LLC owns 115 stocks with a total value of $632 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

The Shyft Group Inc (SHYF) - 878,561 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01% The Brink's Co (BCO) - 432,068 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46% Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) - 64,952 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2% Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) - 104,946 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.49% Carter's Inc (CRI) - 207,551 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24%

Zuckerman Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $63.1, with an estimated average price of $62.27. The stock is now traded at around $60.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zuckerman Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $69.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,713 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zuckerman Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond . The purchase prices were between $57.33 and $58.79, with an estimated average price of $58.02. The stock is now traded at around $56.051000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zuckerman Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2699.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 95 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zuckerman Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $468.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 466 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zuckerman Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $36.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zuckerman Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 82.95%. The purchase prices were between $23.27 and $32.08, with an estimated average price of $27.56. The stock is now traded at around $24.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 447,502 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zuckerman Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 85.14%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 203,430 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zuckerman Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 76.13%. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.187500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 136,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zuckerman Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 87.77%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zuckerman Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 22.72%. The purchase prices were between $79.62 and $90.61, with an estimated average price of $86.09. The stock is now traded at around $84.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,721 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zuckerman Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund. The sale prices were between $9.48 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $10.09.

Zuckerman Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Ares Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $19.66 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $20.77.

Zuckerman Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Monroe Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $10.15 and $11.82, with an estimated average price of $10.87.

Zuckerman Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Covanta Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $20.09 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $20.19.

Zuckerman Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Hercules Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $16.14 and $18.07, with an estimated average price of $16.95.

Zuckerman Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.