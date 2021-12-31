RWC Asset Management LLP Buys Progressive Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Gold Fields, Sells Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Cavco Industries Inc, NRG Energy Inc

- New Purchases: PGR, BSAC,
- Added Positions: PYPL, GFI, SQM, HTHT, BILI, HBI, CSCO, QCOM, INFY, TPR, PAAS, PEP, CMS, HOG, BRX, ABEV, PM, EMR, WU, EXC, FRT, PG, PAYX, OMC, ES, MRK, LMT, LEN.B,
- Reduced Positions: LYV, LEN, CVCO, CX, BIDU, LTHM, LAC, COST,
- Sold Out: NRG, SRPT,
- HP Inc (HPQ) - 4,704,633 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 440,243 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 41,953 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
- Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 292,178 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60%
- The Kroger Co (KR) - 2,897,512 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60%
RWC Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $90.01 and $103.97, with an estimated average price of $95.62. The stock is now traded at around $105.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 195,631 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Banco Santander Chile (BSAC)
RWC Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Banco Santander Chile. The purchase prices were between $15.83 and $19.75, with an estimated average price of $17.93. The stock is now traded at around $19.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 21,773 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
RWC Asset Management LLP added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 33.19%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $105.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 382,393 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Gold Fields Ltd (GFI)
RWC Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Gold Fields Ltd by 48.20%. The purchase prices were between $8.14 and $11.34, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $12.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 4,496,370 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA (SQM)
RWC Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA by 23.30%. The purchase prices were between $47.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $57.42. The stock is now traded at around $62.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,238,438 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bilibili Inc (BILI)
RWC Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Bilibili Inc by 27.06%. The purchase prices were between $42.57 and $89.02, with an estimated average price of $66.62. The stock is now traded at around $36.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 350,729 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)
RWC Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in NRG Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $34.89 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $39.26.Sold Out: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)
RWC Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $77.28 and $99.42, with an estimated average price of $85.35.
