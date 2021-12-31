Next Century Growth Investors Llc Buys Xometry Inc, Lantheus Holdings Inc, Arteris Inc, Sells SiTime Corp, OptimizeRx Corp, HealthEquity Inc

New Purchases: AIP, EWCZ, TCBX, RDVT, INSP, BIRD, ALGN, NFLX,

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Xometry Inc, Lantheus Holdings Inc, Arteris Inc, SI-BONE Inc, Treace Medical Concepts Inc, sells SiTime Corp, OptimizeRx Corp, HealthEquity Inc, Accolade Inc, Domo Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Next Century Growth Investors Llc. As of 2021Q4, Next Century Growth Investors Llc owns 121 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

TechTarget Inc (TTGT) - 488,784 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.5% Xometry Inc (XMTR) - 680,530 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 262.07% OrthoPediatrics Corp (KIDS) - 542,936 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.96% Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM) - 1,995,049 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.74% Inotiv Inc (NOTV) - 695,180 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.4%

Next Century Growth Investors Llc initiated holding in Arteris Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.06 and $27.16, with an estimated average price of $22.68. The stock is now traded at around $16.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 577,204 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc initiated holding in European Wax Center Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.46 and $33.05, with an estimated average price of $28.34. The stock is now traded at around $24.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 266,739 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc initiated holding in Third Coast Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $25 and $28.46, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $23.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 195,388 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc initiated holding in Red Violet Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.44 and $41.72, with an estimated average price of $35.16. The stock is now traded at around $27.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 98,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc initiated holding in Inspire Medical Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.57 and $280.17, with an estimated average price of $244.16. The stock is now traded at around $226.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 13,127 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc initiated holding in Allbirds Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.96 and $28.89, with an estimated average price of $18.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 105,144 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc added to a holding in Xometry Inc by 262.07%. The purchase prices were between $41.24 and $61.08, with an estimated average price of $51.36. The stock is now traded at around $47.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 680,530 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc added to a holding in Lantheus Holdings Inc by 305.55%. The purchase prices were between $22.54 and $30.44, with an estimated average price of $26.68. The stock is now traded at around $29.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 720,783 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc added to a holding in SI-BONE Inc by 164.00%. The purchase prices were between $18.75 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $21.51. The stock is now traded at around $20.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 613,921 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc added to a holding in Treace Medical Concepts Inc by 41.74%. The purchase prices were between $15.48 and $26, with an estimated average price of $20.45. The stock is now traded at around $20.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 1,535,610 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc added to a holding in CS Disco Inc by 186.21%. The purchase prices were between $34.28 and $57.47, with an estimated average price of $44.09. The stock is now traded at around $36.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 355,501 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc added to a holding in SEMrush Holdings Inc by 101.46%. The purchase prices were between $18.8 and $26.47, with an estimated average price of $22.2. The stock is now traded at around $16.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 638,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold out a holding in OptimizeRx Corp. The sale prices were between $53.57 and $98, with an estimated average price of $75.28.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold out a holding in HealthEquity Inc. The sale prices were between $39.52 and $69.52, with an estimated average price of $57.98.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold out a holding in Accolade Inc. The sale prices were between $21.96 and $41.12, with an estimated average price of $32.45.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold out a holding in Freshpet Inc. The sale prices were between $90.85 and $158.53, with an estimated average price of $123.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $15.34 and $15.34, with an estimated average price of $15.34.