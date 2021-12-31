Cushing Asset Management, Lp Buys DT Midstream Inc, Western Midstream Partners LP, Fluence Energy Inc, Sells ONEOK Inc, CyrusOne Inc,

- New Purchases: FLNC, STEM, OXY, APA, ALTM, NGL, KOS, AMT, NEXT, MTDR, CRC, SWCH, RNW, LPI, RIVN, CRGY, ERII, WOLF, BLDP,
- Added Positions: DTM, WES, ET, TRP, EQIX, CHPT, CHPT, ENLC, KRP, DCP, GEL, ARRY, SEDG, AZRE, VNET, CWEN, PAA, TSLA, NEE, EPD, CD, NOVA, CEQP, RUN, ITRI, NIU, NIO, RNG, TELL, ITCI, BE, SMAR, OMP, FCEL, GDS, FSLR,
- Reduced Positions: OKE, PAGP, TRGP, ENB, MMP, MPC, MPLX, WMB, PBA, NEP, EVGO, RTLR, KMI, AY, SHLX, T, ETRN, LNG, VOD, FTAI, CTSO, DKL, AKTS, VIEW, DLR, NS, HESM, ENPH, EXAS, HUBS, SIVB, AQUA, CCI, RPD, KRNT, PLNT, NGVT, OVV, BEPC, ALNY, JKS, PLUG,
- Sold Out: CONE, ENBL, TPIC, EVBG, CTRA, MCF, SABR, ARLP, DVN, AERI, GDP, DAR, BSM, UNP, AES, CSX, GTLS, NFE, LFG, HOLX, ABMD,
These are the top 5 holdings of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP
- Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) - 1,240,140 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.63%
- Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 7,680,035 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.74%
- Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 474,730 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.57%
- Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) - 4,578,648 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.6%
- MPLX LP (MPLX) - 1,561,388 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.13%
Cushing Asset Management, Lp initiated holding in Fluence Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.71 and $37.61, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $13.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 154,791 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Stem Inc (STEM)
Cushing Asset Management, Lp initiated holding in Stem Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.56 and $26.65, with an estimated average price of $21.6. The stock is now traded at around $10.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 274,147 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)
Cushing Asset Management, Lp initiated holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.98 and $35.36, with an estimated average price of $31.36. The stock is now traded at around $39.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 49,051 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Altus Midstream Co (ALTM)
Cushing Asset Management, Lp initiated holding in Altus Midstream Co. The purchase prices were between $61.03 and $89.3, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $65.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: APA Corp (APA)
Cushing Asset Management, Lp initiated holding in APA Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.06 and $30.66, with an estimated average price of $26.64. The stock is now traded at around $32.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 39,001 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL)
Cushing Asset Management, Lp initiated holding in NGL Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $1.79 and $2.82, with an estimated average price of $2.23. The stock is now traded at around $2.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 505,328 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: DT Midstream Inc (DTM)
Cushing Asset Management, Lp added to a holding in DT Midstream Inc by 176.47%. The purchase prices were between $45.53 and $50.23, with an estimated average price of $47.91. The stock is now traded at around $50.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 292,423 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Western Midstream Partners LP (WES)
Cushing Asset Management, Lp added to a holding in Western Midstream Partners LP by 39.13%. The purchase prices were between $19.23 and $23.64, with an estimated average price of $21.38. The stock is now traded at around $26.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 1,303,213 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Equinix Inc (EQIX)
Cushing Asset Management, Lp added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 137.80%. The purchase prices were between $750.01 and $847.3, with an estimated average price of $802.05. The stock is now traded at around $691.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,756 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)
Cushing Asset Management, Lp added to a holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc by 587.50%. The purchase prices were between $17.76 and $27.69, with an estimated average price of $22.21. The stock is now traded at around $14.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 138,146 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)
Cushing Asset Management, Lp added to a holding in Kimbell Royalty Partners LP by 416.21%. The purchase prices were between $13.01 and $15.51, with an estimated average price of $14.31. The stock is now traded at around $14.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)
Cushing Asset Management, Lp sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12.Sold Out: (ENBL)
Cushing Asset Management, Lp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $6.95 and $8.68, with an estimated average price of $8.06.Sold Out: TPI Composites Inc (TPIC)
Cushing Asset Management, Lp sold out a holding in TPI Composites Inc. The sale prices were between $14.48 and $35.73, with an estimated average price of $24.17.Sold Out: Everbridge Inc (EVBG)
Cushing Asset Management, Lp sold out a holding in Everbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $63 and $160.29, with an estimated average price of $119.52.Sold Out: Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA)
Cushing Asset Management, Lp sold out a holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82.Sold Out: Contango Oil & Gas Co (MCF)
Cushing Asset Management, Lp sold out a holding in Contango Oil & Gas Co. The sale prices were between $3.11 and $4.71, with an estimated average price of $4.05.
