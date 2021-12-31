Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Buys Alphabet Inc, Roku Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc

New Purchases: COUR, DOCS,

COUR, DOCS, Added Positions: GOOGL, ROKU, PYPL, SPOT, ABNB, CRM, SQ, COST, MKTX, INTU, MSFT, NOW, ISRG, MA, WDAY, FTCH, W,

GOOGL, ROKU, PYPL, SPOT, ABNB, CRM, SQ, COST, MKTX, INTU, MSFT, NOW, ISRG, MA, WDAY, FTCH, W, Reduced Positions: TSLA, FB, AMZN, V,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alphabet Inc, Roku Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Spotify Technology SA, Airbnb Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd owns 26 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 380,288 shares, 15.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.65% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 66,531 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.36% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 637,886 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.00% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 65,273 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.59% Block Inc (SQ) - 1,088,020 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.84%

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Coursera Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.19 and $37, with an estimated average price of $30.3. The stock is now traded at around $19.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 17,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Doximity Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.39 and $86.15, with an estimated average price of $64.58. The stock is now traded at around $57.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 62.59%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2615.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 65,273 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Roku Inc by 127.61%. The purchase prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9. The stock is now traded at around $107.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 388,718 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 34.77%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $104.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 916,219 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 46.61%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $300.95, with an estimated average price of $250.29. The stock is now traded at around $152.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 509,636 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 72.99%. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $175.215300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 530,925 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 28.47%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $196.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 505,208 shares as of 2021-12-31.