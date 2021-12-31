Blue Barn Wealth, LLC Buys Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon, Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bon, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Te

- New Purchases: BSJM, BSJN, JPST, BSCP, MDT, VZ, CVS, D, DUK, ENB, LMT, AEM, PEP, CMCSA, BAM, WST, ABBV, CP, BDX, IWV, CRH, ANGL, WMT, NTR, DHR,
- Added Positions: BSCM, SCHF, BNDX, AGG, SHYG, SCHD, VONG, BSCO, BSCN, SLYG, SPEM, FREL, SLYV, VSS, BIV, SCHM, DTD, KO, JNJ, USB, PFE, AMZN, MCD, RTX, EAGG, MA, PG, MSFT, BGRN, SPDW, EFAV, IBDN, VTI, VEU, VEA, NUHY, ALC, NUSC, BRMK,
- Reduced Positions: VTEB, JKE, FB, VYM, IAGG, SCHV, MDY, SCHE, SCHZ, VBR, EFA, VTV, GOOG, SCHA, AMGN, ABT, PYPL, NOW, VWO, V, CRM, VNQ, ABNB, SCHH, ZTS, UNH, QCOM, NFLX, IBM, IT, ADSK, ACN,
- Sold Out: BSCL, IBDM, JMST, FLRN, T, KD,
For the details of Blue Barn Wealth, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blue+barn+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Blue Barn Wealth, LLC
- Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 154,273 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.32%
- Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 217,756 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.61%
- Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) - 541,150 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1041.69%
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 201,115 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.95%
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 89,502 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.41%
Blue Barn Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $22.94 and $23.22, with an estimated average price of $23.06. The stock is now traded at around $22.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.04%. The holding were 193,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJN)
Blue Barn Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $24.87 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $25.07. The stock is now traded at around $24.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 67,714 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Blue Barn Wealth, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 19,619 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP)
Blue Barn Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.76 and $22.05, with an estimated average price of $21.89. The stock is now traded at around $21.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 19,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Blue Barn Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $100.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,869 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Blue Barn Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,652 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)
Blue Barn Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1041.69%. The purchase prices were between $21.33 and $21.38, with an estimated average price of $21.36. The stock is now traded at around $21.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.14%. The holding were 541,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)
Blue Barn Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 21.95%. The purchase prices were between $37.11 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.6. The stock is now traded at around $37.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 201,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Blue Barn Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.90%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97. The stock is now traded at around $109.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 45,943 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO)
Blue Barn Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 77.77%. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $21.97, with an estimated average price of $21.81. The stock is now traded at around $21.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 49,915 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)
Blue Barn Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 53.62%. The purchase prices were between $21.39 and $21.52, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $21.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 62,037 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)
Blue Barn Wealth, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 20.85%. The purchase prices were between $40.07 and $43.49, with an estimated average price of $41.91. The stock is now traded at around $41.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 49,251 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
Blue Barn Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)
Blue Barn Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.Sold Out: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)
Blue Barn Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.97 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN)
Blue Barn Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF. The sale prices were between $30.55 and $30.61, with an estimated average price of $30.59.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Blue Barn Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Blue Barn Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.
Here is the complete portfolio of Blue Barn Wealth, LLC. Also check out:
1. Blue Barn Wealth, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Blue Barn Wealth, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Blue Barn Wealth, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Blue Barn Wealth, LLC keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs