Blue Barn Wealth, LLC Buys Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon, Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bon, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Te

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon, Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bon, Schwab International Equity ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blue Barn Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Blue Barn Wealth, LLC owns 126 stocks with a total value of $148 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 154,273 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.32% Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 217,756 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.61% Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) - 541,150 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1041.69% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 201,115 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.95% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 89,502 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.41%

Blue Barn Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $22.94 and $23.22, with an estimated average price of $23.06. The stock is now traded at around $22.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.04%. The holding were 193,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Barn Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $24.87 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $25.07. The stock is now traded at around $24.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 67,714 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Barn Wealth, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 19,619 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Barn Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.76 and $22.05, with an estimated average price of $21.89. The stock is now traded at around $21.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 19,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Barn Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $100.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,869 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Barn Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,652 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Barn Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1041.69%. The purchase prices were between $21.33 and $21.38, with an estimated average price of $21.36. The stock is now traded at around $21.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.14%. The holding were 541,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Barn Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 21.95%. The purchase prices were between $37.11 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.6. The stock is now traded at around $37.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 201,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Barn Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.90%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97. The stock is now traded at around $109.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 45,943 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Barn Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 77.77%. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $21.97, with an estimated average price of $21.81. The stock is now traded at around $21.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 49,915 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Barn Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 53.62%. The purchase prices were between $21.39 and $21.52, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $21.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 62,037 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Barn Wealth, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 20.85%. The purchase prices were between $40.07 and $43.49, with an estimated average price of $41.91. The stock is now traded at around $41.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 49,251 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Barn Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Blue Barn Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Blue Barn Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.97 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02.

Blue Barn Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF. The sale prices were between $30.55 and $30.61, with an estimated average price of $30.59.

Blue Barn Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Blue Barn Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.