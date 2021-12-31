Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Corvex Management LP Buys Anaplan Inc, EQRx Inc, Radius Global Infrastructure Inc, Sells Five9 Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Bloomin Brands Inc

3 hours ago
New York, NY, based Investment company Corvex Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Anaplan Inc, EQRx Inc, Radius Global Infrastructure Inc, Mastercard Inc, Visa Inc, sells Five9 Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Bloomin Brands Inc, Zynga Inc, Altice USA Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Corvex Management LP. As of 2021Q4, Corvex Management LP owns 36 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Corvex Management LP
  1. MGM Resorts International (MGM) - 15,673,778 shares, 27.73% of the total portfolio.
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 69,015 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 454,652 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio.
  4. Five9 Inc (FIVN) - 1,086,139 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio.
  5. Anaplan Inc (PLAN) - 3,020,097 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)

Corvex Management LP initiated holding in Anaplan Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.77 and $66.39, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $50.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.46%. The holding were 3,020,097 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: EQRx Inc (EQRX)

Corvex Management LP initiated holding in EQRx Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.92 and $8.17, with an estimated average price of $6.58. The stock is now traded at around $4.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 5,250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Radius Global Infrastructure Inc (RADI)

Corvex Management LP initiated holding in Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.8 and $18.72, with an estimated average price of $16.91. The stock is now traded at around $13.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 333,332 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Corvex Management LP initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $350.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)

Corvex Management LP initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $219.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN)

Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in Bloomin Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $17.48 and $26.01, with an estimated average price of $21.

Sold Out: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)

Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in Altice USA Inc. The sale prices were between $14.65 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $16.88.

Sold Out: US Foods Holding Corp (USFD)

Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in US Foods Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $30.13 and $38.56, with an estimated average price of $34.78.

Sold Out: Sportradar Group AG (SRAD)

Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in Sportradar Group AG. The sale prices were between $15.04 and $24.27, with an estimated average price of $20.21.

Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.

Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Reduced: Five9 Inc (FIVN)

Corvex Management LP reduced to a holding in Five9 Inc by 64.97%. The sale prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $103.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.75%. Corvex Management LP still held 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Corvex Management LP reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 29.78%. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3225.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.54%. Corvex Management LP still held 35,775 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Zynga Inc (ZNGA)

Corvex Management LP reduced to a holding in Zynga Inc by 66.51%. The sale prices were between $5.77 and $7.8, with an estimated average price of $6.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.4%. Corvex Management LP still held 3,019,967 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Corvex Management LP reduced to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 43.19%. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $140.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.86%. Corvex Management LP still held 217,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Corvex Management LP reduced to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 27.78%. The sale prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52. The stock is now traded at around $127.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.74%. Corvex Management LP still held 484,226 shares as of 2021-12-31.



