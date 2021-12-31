Corvex Management LP Buys Anaplan Inc, EQRx Inc, Radius Global Infrastructure Inc, Sells Five9 Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Bloomin Brands Inc

New Purchases: PLAN, EQRX, RADI, MA, V,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Anaplan Inc, EQRx Inc, Radius Global Infrastructure Inc, Mastercard Inc, Visa Inc, sells Five9 Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Bloomin Brands Inc, Zynga Inc, Altice USA Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Corvex Management LP. As of 2021Q4, Corvex Management LP owns 36 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) - 15,673,778 shares, 27.73% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 69,015 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 454,652 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Five9 Inc (FIVN) - 1,086,139 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Anaplan Inc (PLAN) - 3,020,097 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. New Position

Corvex Management LP initiated holding in Anaplan Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.77 and $66.39, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $50.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.46%. The holding were 3,020,097 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corvex Management LP initiated holding in EQRx Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.92 and $8.17, with an estimated average price of $6.58. The stock is now traded at around $4.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 5,250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corvex Management LP initiated holding in Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.8 and $18.72, with an estimated average price of $16.91. The stock is now traded at around $13.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 333,332 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corvex Management LP initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $350.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corvex Management LP initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $219.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in Bloomin Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $17.48 and $26.01, with an estimated average price of $21.

Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in Altice USA Inc. The sale prices were between $14.65 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $16.88.

Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in US Foods Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $30.13 and $38.56, with an estimated average price of $34.78.

Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in Sportradar Group AG. The sale prices were between $15.04 and $24.27, with an estimated average price of $20.21.

Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.

Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Corvex Management LP reduced to a holding in Five9 Inc by 64.97%. The sale prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $103.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.75%. Corvex Management LP still held 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corvex Management LP reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 29.78%. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3225.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.54%. Corvex Management LP still held 35,775 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corvex Management LP reduced to a holding in Zynga Inc by 66.51%. The sale prices were between $5.77 and $7.8, with an estimated average price of $6.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.4%. Corvex Management LP still held 3,019,967 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corvex Management LP reduced to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 43.19%. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $140.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.86%. Corvex Management LP still held 217,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corvex Management LP reduced to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 27.78%. The sale prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52. The stock is now traded at around $127.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.74%. Corvex Management LP still held 484,226 shares as of 2021-12-31.