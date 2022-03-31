Cox Capital Mgt LLC Buys Starbucks Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, VersaBank, Sells The Toronto-Dominion Bank, U.S. Bancorp, PepsiCo Inc

- Added Positions: SBUX, BABA, VBNK, CMCSA, MSFT, CDW, ABT, BA, SIX, AHH, AIG, CHCT, SAP, AMT, APD, SYBT, FISV, DLR, AAPL, FIS, JNJ, MA, MCB, V, AJG, HD, HON, FDX, SHW, ADP, ATR, UPS,
- Reduced Positions: PEP, ANTM, CVS, FCRD, FLIC, T, STZ, PFE, SASR, ES, CCI, NJR,
- Sold Out: TD, USB, CONE, LKFN, PGJ, IPAY, CPK, CCB,
These are the top 5 holdings of Cox Capital Mgt LLC
- Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 51,535 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 9,946 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,462 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.98%
- CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 47,724 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 23,352 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.72%
Cox Capital Mgt LLC added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 638.10%. The purchase prices were between $79.29 and $116.68, with an estimated average price of $94.44. The stock is now traded at around $84.398700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 32,004 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Cox Capital Mgt LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 135.72%. The purchase prices were between $76.76 and $137.41, with an estimated average price of $115.52. The stock is now traded at around $111.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 23,987 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: VersaBank (VBNK)
Cox Capital Mgt LLC added to a holding in VersaBank by 170.60%. The purchase prices were between $10.68 and $12.18, with an estimated average price of $11.45. The stock is now traded at around $11.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 145,276 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Cox Capital Mgt LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 46.20%. The purchase prices were between $44.97 and $51.68, with an estimated average price of $48.19. The stock is now traded at around $47.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 59,655 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Cox Capital Mgt LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 20.98%. The purchase prices were between $275.85 and $334.75, with an estimated average price of $300.8. The stock is now traded at around $311.778400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 16,462 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: CDW Corp (CDW)
Cox Capital Mgt LLC added to a holding in CDW Corp by 35.76%. The purchase prices were between $164.78 and $208.13, with an estimated average price of $183.1. The stock is now traded at around $177.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 16,134 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)
Cox Capital Mgt LLC sold out a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The sale prices were between $74.69 and $85, with an estimated average price of $80.63.Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Cox Capital Mgt LLC sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $52.65 and $63.25, with an estimated average price of $57.55.Sold Out: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)
Cox Capital Mgt LLC sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $88.97 and $90.45, with an estimated average price of $89.84.Sold Out: Lakeland Financial Corp (LKFN)
Cox Capital Mgt LLC sold out a holding in Lakeland Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $73 and $84.86, with an estimated average price of $79.95.Sold Out: Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ)
Cox Capital Mgt LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. The sale prices were between $21.21 and $37.59, with an estimated average price of $32.52.Sold Out: ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY)
Cox Capital Mgt LLC sold out a holding in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF. The sale prices were between $44.26 and $59.33, with an estimated average price of $52.02.
